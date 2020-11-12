CCI okays Google acquiring 7.73% equity share capital of Jio Platforms

According to reports, Google’s proposed investment is worth $4.5 billion

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 12:13 PM
Google

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to Google’s proposed investment of $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms.

In July, Google had said it would be investing for a 7.73% stake in Jio.

Both the entities are planning to come up with a customised-version of the Android mobile operating system in order to come up with low-cost smartphones, media networks have said.

Tags Cci Google Jio Platforms
