CCI okays Google acquiring 7.73% equity share capital of Jio Platforms

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to Google’s proposed investment of $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms.

Commission approves acquisition of 7.73% equity share capital of Jio Platforms by Google pic.twitter.com/U247YcYKEc — CCI (@CCI_India) November 11, 2020

In July, Google had said it would be investing for a 7.73% stake in Jio.

Both the entities are planning to come up with a customised-version of the Android mobile operating system in order to come up with low-cost smartphones, media networks have said.