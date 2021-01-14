CBFC chief bats in favour of OTT regulation at parliamentary comm meet

Led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the committee had met on Wednesday to review the functioning of the CBFC

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi has argued in favour of regulating over the top (OTT) video platforms during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, according to multiple media reports.

Led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the committee had met on Wednesday to review the functioning of the CBFC.

Joshi also pointed out that while films were regulated, similar checks and balances were missing for the OTT platforms. He also added that OTT content doesn't need any clearance while films have to get certified by the CBFC. The panel also deliberated on how content regulation may be achieved considering the sheer scale of OTT content.

On the Shyam Benegal Committee report on censorship, Joshi said that the recommendations of the committee were now largely redundant due to technological advancements and the arrival OTT platforms.



Media reports say that Joshi also gave a presentation on the recent reforms made by the CBFC, including cutting down the average time it takes in the certification process.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)