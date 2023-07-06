Can Sebi rein in the unruly finfluencer?
Experts and content creators weigh in on Sebi's proposed guidelines for bringing in a semblance of order in the unregulated influencer space
The creator economy is booming, leading to an influx of influencers advising followers on a host of things that impact their lives.
A new breed of influencers, known as finfluencers or financial influencers has landed in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
These finfluencers seem to have held their followers in thrall, doling out financial advice that is lapped up by their huge following without a thought.
They have been accused of manipulating the market, giving out unqualified advice and earning huge commissions from these platforms and from the market by transacting on the stocks they spoke about.
e4m had earlier reported that SEBI will be finalizing a draft discussion paper on guidelines to regulate financial influencers or finfluencers who give out such unqualified investment advice. Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months.
With the growing concern of the influencers wrongly guiding their followers and putting their hard-earned money at risk, SEBI has taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order within the chaotic sector.
We reached out to creators and experts to understand whether SEBI's steps to rein in these finfluencers may work.
Finfluencers and their influence
Followers repose a lot of trust in the finfluencers who present themselves as experts in the matter of finance.
By appearing relatable and simplifying complex financial terms that intimidate the general public, these influencers win audience trust and are perceived as credible source of information.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group explained: “Influencers are held in high regard by their followers due to their perceived authenticity and their ability to present content in a clear and relatable manner. This phenomenon extends to the widespread popularity of Finfluencers as well. These individuals excel at simplifying complex financial topics into easily digestible information for their audience.
"The realm of finance is inherently sensitive, yet some people invest their trust in Finfluencers for advice. It is crucial, therefore, for Finfluencers to reciprocate this trust by providing authentic and reliable information.”
Finfluencer and founder of Unfinance, Kunwar Raj Singh said, “Finfluencers have become a credible source of financial information largely due to the accessibility and relatability they offer. Traditional finance education can be daunting and often laden with jargon that makes it inaccessible for a majority of the population. Furthermore, they typically share practical experiences and real-life examples that resonate with their audience.”
“However, it's important to note that credibility varies widely among finfluencers. While some may have formal training or extensive experience in finance, others may be more amateur in their understanding and sharing of financial concepts. Hence, the responsibility falls on the viewers to verify the information and, where possible, seek professional advice”, he continued asking audiences to cross-check before exploring.
The need for regulation
Every now and then, ASCI brings out guidelines for influencers to restore a semblance of order in a vastly unorganized system. But is there a requirement to have separate guidelines for finfluencer from a statutory body like the SEBI?
“There is a lot of subjectivity and the data backing any such recommendations is at best average therefore there is a big need since there is people’s money involved. There is a need for guidelines for two categories -- health & wellness, and finance”, said Kalyan Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of KlugKlug.
He also warned against finfluencers with agenda against competitors who may get their followers to act without thinking twice.
Singh of Boomlet Group said, “By acknowledging the need for governmental oversight in the realm of finance, we are acknowledging the importance of safeguarding individuals' interests and creating an ecosystem of transparency and trust. This recognition further highlights the necessity of encouraging awareness among the public to distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources of financial advice.”
Can SEBI rein in the finfluencers?
Given the vast sea of influencers and the unorganized nature of the space, putting SEBI's proposed guidelines into action may seem like a daunting prospect.
Kumar of KlugKlug said that it is going to be a difficult task but all the stakeholders have to collaborate in order to have a fair-square business with audiences being the heart of it.
He said, “This is true that it is going to be tough but that’s when platforms like us can help. We can help using technology.”
While on the other hand, finfluencer CA Jai Desai, had some suggestions for SEBI as a content creator from the space. He said, “Indeed, it is a complex task to keep tabs on every individual and their online activities. In such cases, a multifaceted approach can be adopted. Regulatory bodies can focus on creating clear guidelines and standards for Finfluencers to adhere to, ensuring they provide accurate and responsible financial information. These guidelines can include requirements for disclosure of sponsorships, conflicts of interest, and disclaimers about the limitations of their advice.”
“Implementing measures such as content moderation, reporting mechanisms, and algorithmic checks can help identify and flag potential violations. Ultimately, a combination of proactive regulation, public awareness, and responsible behaviour from Finfluencers themselves can contribute to a more secure and reliable environment for financial information on the internet.”
“The anticipated guidelines are expected to serve as a comprehensive framework for regulating the Finfluencer space. The primary objective of these guidelines will be to safeguard individuals from deceptive or inaccurate information. By providing a clear set of reference points and rules, the guidelines will empower Finfluencers to create authentic and reliable content for their followers," Singh of Boomlet Group said.
“Through the implementation of these guidelines, a more regulated and responsible Finfluencer ecosystem will be fostered. It is expected that Finfluencers will be encouraged to engage in responsible behaviour, verify the accuracy of their content, and provide clear disclosures about any conflicts of interest.”
Is Google not disclosing all about TrueView ads?
Terms of YouTube’s TrueView ads appear to be misleading and 'third party' audit is also questionable, according to the Adalytics report
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 5, 2023 8:49 AM | 7 min read
The Adalytics report, which created a sensation across the globe last week by claiming that approximately 80% of the video ads of many brands served through the “TrueView” system of YouTube amounts to invalid traffic as per Google’s own definition, has also described in detail how has Google shared different documents at different places about terms of TrueView system that mislead advertisers.
Such is the impact of the report that advertisers across the world are seeking a refund from Google on account of ad waste. It is noteworthy that most advertisers spend almost half of their video ad spend on YouTube TrueView ads. YouTube’s ad revenue was nearly $30 billion in FY22.
e4m covered the major findings of the report on Friday, https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/billions-at-stake-as-googles-video-ad-business-comes-under-scanner-128303.html. The comprehensive report dissects YouTube's ad business and its fineprints that have been a cause of concern among media buyers for a long time though they avoided discussing it publicly.
TrueView ads are supposed to play “in-stream” that is within YouTube or through high-quality publisher websites and mobile apps. The Adalytics study has found “muted” TrueView ads being displayed “out-stream” at the background or corner of Google Video Partners (GVP) sites. sites, some of which were poor quality sites and apps, or currently unlisted or hosted in sanctioned countries like Iran and Russia.
Out-stream or in-stream
The study points out loopholes in the TrueView ads service terms, especially with regards to serving ads on GVP sites.
In one documentation, Google states that TrueView ads will appear before, during or after YouTube videos, with no reference to ads which appear on partner websites, claims Adalytics.
Another Google document states, “Your video ad plays before, during, or after other videos alongside other videos on YouTube and partner sites and apps, without reference to whether or not those other videos on partner sites will be YouTube videos or non-YouTube videos.”
Different billing documents
The report also highlights different documentations about billing strategies for in-stream TrueView ads.
“One page states in Google’s online documentation that you pay when a viewer watches your full video or engages with your video, whichever comes first. This page only makes references to the Cost-per-view (CPV) billing model.”
However another page about “skippable in-stream ads” lists four billing strategies-Cost-per-view (CPV), Target cost-per-action (CPA), Maximize conversions bidding, and Target cost-per-thousand impressions (tCPM).
GVPs opted-in by default
Since July 2019, certain types of TrueView ad campaigns are opted-in to GVP by default. If media buyers wish to have their video ad served on YouTube.com and the YouTube mobile apps only, they must opt-out of GVP sites and apps.
However, in certain cases, media buyers don’t have the option of opting out of GVP sites and apps, claims the study.
Third party audit not independent one?
The questions raised by the Adalytics' report are being considered as serious in the advertising industry across the world.
“The charges made in the Adalytics report are serious in nature and will dent Google’s ad business. The adtech giant must address these allegations by announcing a third party audit soon”, Indian advertisers say.
Interestingly, the study points out that Google does have a “ third-party ad verification on YouTube” but it is not an independent one.
“Google does not accept third-party tracking pixels for YouTube measurement. YouTube does have a YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP), which includes ad verification companies like Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify. However, it appears that these measurement partners have to rely on aggregated, server-to-server data transfers - via the YouTube data feed in order to execute their “independent” measurement analytics,” the report alleges.
Google’s response
An email sent to the Google India team didn’t elicit any response till the time of filing this story. Last week, when e4m reached out to the team for their comments on the Adalytics report, the team had shared a blog post of Google’s director of global video solutions, Marvin Renaud.
Insisting that advertisers have full control over ads display, Renaud explained, “When advertisers create video ad campaigns, they can clearly see that their ads may run on third-party sites via GVP during the campaign setup. We offer the option to opt out at any time. They can also decide where their content may appear. Advertisers can exclude specific websites and URLs along with entire topics or apps they wish to avoid when running ads.”
He further adds, “Ad inventory across the Google Video Partner network is more than 90% viewable. This is well above industry norms. The claims in the third-party report simply aren’t right. Put simply, over 90% of ads on GVP are visible to people across the web — and advertisers are only paying for ads when they are viewed.”
He also added that Google monitors adherence to its policies, and last year stopped serving ads on over 143,000 websites found to be in violation.
However, his blog didn’t address the concerns with regards to billing and third party audit.
Invalid traffic is a known fact: advertisers
Many marketers e4m spoke to said that invalid traffic is well-known in the digital ecosystem.
Sharing her past experience, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, says, “We haven’t seen any major discrepancy, in terms of placement of ads. However, for a brand campaign done for Christmas last year, we saw that 5% of the ad inventory were placed on irrelevant partner websites and apps such as VPN Apps, Keep Junk Remover, cargames.com etc that were not aligned with our audience targeting filters.”
“Given that Youtube doesn’t give advertisers an option to choose how much of the inventory will be used on partner websites and how much on the platform, it would be wise to limit ad spends on Youtube for the time being, till Google addresses the concern with a clarification,” says Dasgupta.
She adds that alternately, brands could continue to invest in the platform by doing non-skippable ads which are within 15 seconds. However, this ad format is obviously more expensive and the click through rates on these ads are quite poor. So, these are ideal for top of the funnel marketing objectives such as brand awareness.
The premium players mislead marketers about the viewership of video-ads running on third party websites and apps. There is a lot of policy breach and breach of trust between the brand/ companies and the premium publishers, says Dr. Vikas Katoch, Founder and CEO of Adomantra Digital.
He advised, “It is high time that brands and marketers think beyond the Youtube and Facebook ecosystem and trust other publishers for ad view business. There is a lack of understanding amongst marketers, where they only opt for the premium top publishers, thinking that it will lead to the large targeted consumer outreach and successful digital ad campaigns.”
Brands should now look beyond the premium publishers and go for companies which have good market reputation and can create transparency in charging for clicks, impressions, conversions, depending on the type of campaign they run, he opined.
Sachin Kumar, Founder of Bottleopeners insists that Google has always given him the return on investment.
“We have never faced any issue. Tech glitches are always possible and a small fraction of digital ads often land up in invalid traffic which is not easy to eliminate but surely can be compensated,” Kumar said.
Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' set for launch on Thursday
The platform will be linked to users' Instagram accounts
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Facebook owner Meta said that its Twitter alternative 'Threads' will go live on Thursday, July 6, according to media reports. The app is available for pre-order on Apple Store. The platform will be linked to users' Instagram accounts.
The "text-based conversation app" will function like Twitter with text-based posts that can be engaged with. Users can come together to form communities over topics of interest. They can follow and connect directly with their favourite creators and other like-minded people.
The news of the app release comes in the wake of an alleged "cage match" between Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Elon Musk: Unverified Twitter users can view only 600 tweets a day
The move is to address 'extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation' said the Twitter owner
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has put a cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day. Verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets, those unverified can only view 600 and new unverified accounts can only access 300, according to Elon Musk in his latest post.
The move is to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" said the Twitter owner in a tweet.
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
- New unverified accounts to 300/day
Following the hullaballoo on Twitter, he again tweeted: "Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k," which means verified, unverified and new unverified users can access 10000, 1000 and 500 tweets a day respectively.
The move is a temporary emergency measure, Musk clarified. "We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!"
The term data scraping refers to a process by which companies use a computer programme to pull information out of a website for various purposes. It can also be used maliciously to gather email addresses or social media profiles, which are bundled up and sold to email spammers.
Voice, Video & Vernacular: How Generative AI is impacting India’s 3 Vs
Generative AI is being harnessed by brands across various industries across the globe, and in India, to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and deliver personalized content
By Shantanu David | Jul 3, 2023 8:45 AM | 7 min read
As India’s digital market and mediascape continues its stratospheric rise, among the host of factors contributing to this ascent, are what have come to be known as the 3 Vs: Voice, Video, and Vernacular. As the world’s most populous country, with close to 700 million internet users, who still only account for less than half of India’s population, and another 200 million people expected to come online by 2025, audiovisual content is king. And that particular segment has come under the sway of emerging technologies, not least of which is Artificial Intelligence.
Generative AI, the present belle of the ball, is being harnessed by brands across various industries across the globe, and in India, to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and deliver personalized content. As the technology continues to advance at rapid measures, brands are likely to explore further innovative ways to leverage generative AI for their business growth and digital transformation.
“Imagine a world where you can write a song like Gulzar, or an Anand Bakshi, but sing it like Beyoncé. Well, now you don’t have to. All you would ever need is a sense of the theory that goes behind all this and systems that can handle your inane go at the prompts for the AI to do its magic. Having said that, Generative AI has significant potential to drive India's digital media transformation across voice, video, and vernacular domains,” observes Sujai Chandran - Creative Director - Art (South India), FoxyMoron (Zoo Media).
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, points out that the key promise of generative AI is to streamline virtually any everyday language- or process-driven task. “Just think about it: nearly every business process or customer transaction can be broken down into a unique linguistic pattern. And the best part? Generative AI can be harnessed to make these tasks more efficient.”
Indian organisations are already embracing the immense potential of generative AI. MakeMyTrip, for example, has introduced voice-assisted booking in Indian languages, opening doors to personalised experiences. Platforms like Rephrase.ai and Exaltive empower businesses to create engaging content using AI for Voice, Video, and Vernacular. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's multi-language capabilities, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, revolutionise chatbot interactions.
“Generative AI is not just about streamlining routine tasks, boosting productivity, and fostering innovation. It's also about unlocking the collective imagination of humans and AI working together, pushing boundaries and creating new possibilities,” adds Anand.
Generative AI continues to evolve and shape India's digital media landscape (as it will continue at a global level as well), offering brands new opportunities to connect with their audiences, create user experiences that are truly their own, and drive digital transformation across various sectors. But in the course of this journey, it's crucial for brands to continuously monitor and evaluate the impact of generative AI solutions to ensure they align with business goals, user needs, and ethical standards. Just as the industry needs to understand how the technology can be used to enhance the 3 Vs
Voice
When it comes to voice, Aakriti Bhargava, CEO & Co-Founder at Wizikey, says that Generative AI APIs enable the creation of authentic and natural-sounding voice-overs for audio-based advertising content like podcasts and video ads. “This eliminates the need for professional voice actors, reducing costs and production turnaround times,” she says.
Meanwhile, given that Google has noted that Indians use voice search at nearly twice the global average, the applications for information and online transactions are as myriad as the languages that are used on them.
“For example, as opposed to chat bots that are quite primitive at this point, brands can develop their own voice assistants using Generative AI to provide personalized and interactive experiences to users. High quality synthetic voice systems are already in place for voice-overs for advertisements, IVR systems, etc. which can evolve further,” says Vincent Kola, Creative Supervisor - Design & Video, SoCheers.
For example, Swiggy had introduced a voice-based food ordering system using AI voice assistants. “Users can place food orders through voice commands on the Swiggy app, making the process more intuitive and convenient. And convenience is what it is all about. It enhanced the overall user experience by catering to users who prefer hands-free interactions as well,” says Chandran.
He adds, “It may sound crazy but AI can generate human-like speech in different languages. It’s a beautiful way to enable brands to deliver localized audio content. For example, brands can create audiobooks, podcasts, or advertisements in regional languages, reaching a wider audience and enhancing engagement in the process.”
Video
Kola adds that content creation can also greatly benefit with automated video content, such as generating templates, visual effects, or even entire videos. “While attributions and consent remain issues with new AI models, performance is sure to be at a new level. Brands can utilize capabilities like enhancing video quality and stabilizing shaky footage to enhance user-generated content, brand videos, and user interfaces,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, agrees that the emergence of Generative AI is empowering the content game at a large scale. “The innovations and advanced tech are helping us enhance customer experiences and ROIs for our brands. Data-driven, customised video enhancements can also help brands achieve outstanding, targeted visuals, resulting in high conversion rates.”
Bharagava adds that with the aid of Generative AI, brands can enhance video creation by automating tasks such as video editing, scene generation, and special effects. This streamlines the production process, making it more efficient and cost-effective.
Vernacular
Kothari says that with vernacular content processing, generative AI can bridge language gaps and help produce engaging content that resonates well with local communities. “By responsibly and mindfully utilising AI, we can harness its power in all digital landscapes to drive growth for businesses effectively.”
Chandran adds that AI tools can generate vernacular content, such as articles, social media posts, and ad copies, tailored to specific target audiences/regions. “These tools leverage natural language processing and machine learning techniques to understand the characteristics and preferences of different user segments, enabling brands to create personalized content at scale.”
Bhargava says that by generating translations and localized content, brands can deliver a personalized and culturally relevant experience to their target audience, expanding their reach in vernacular markets.
“It is clear that Generative AI can be an incredibly valuable asset for brands, but there certainly are a lot of things we must be wary of while working with it. This is of course a period of massive developments on all fronts, but with the power it holds - it is also up to brands, agencies, and individuals alike to practice certain guidelines, so as to ensure safety, and the ethical use of Generative AI,” asserts Chandran.
Safety & Security
Indeed, when we talk about India’s digital media transformation, we cannot overlook the fact that with AI there will always be safety concerns. Kola points out “If brands are not mindful of the commitment this brings towards Data Privacy, Bias Mitigation and Content Moderation, Generative AI could do more damage than help the industry.”
Siddharth Thakkar, Director, Strategy and Planning, Metaform, notes that by adhering to ethical and legal guidelines, prioritizing data privacy and security, and rigorously testing outputs, brands can unlock their full potential. “By leveraging generative AI, brands can create visually captivating and personalized marketing content that enhances customer engagement, such as product mockups, video animations, and visual dubbing. It can also automate tasks, boost operational efficiency, and help elevate quality standards,” he says.
“Above all, Human Oversight will always be essential in curating and validating AI Generated content before it’s published. Having said that, with brands incorporating Generative AI into their work-flow and making sure the safety concerns are addressed, we will definitely enhance customer experiences, see higher engagement, and truly tap into the potential of India's digital landscape,” concludes Kola.
MediaMath to file for bankruptcy as acquisition plans fall through
The demand-side platform reportedly failed to negotiate terms with Viant and Verve Group for its acquisition
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
MediaMath is reportedly filing for bankruptcy as it failed to negotiate terms with potential buyers. The company’s staff and partners received emails on Friday about the company’s plans to shut down operations in the coming months. As of June 30, platforms of MediaMath has been rendered inaccessible.
The demand-side platform was recently in talks with Viant and Verve Group for its acquisition. But the deal reportedly fell through in both cases.
One of most prominent names in ad-tech, MediaMath has been facing financial turmoil in recent years, especially in the wake of its original CEO Joe Zawadski quitting in 2022.
HC quashes Twitter’s plea against Govt, imposes Rs 50 lakh fine
Twitter approached the Karnataka HC last year against central government orders to take down certain accounts
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
A Karnataka high court reportedly dismissed Twitter’s plea against the central government and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh citing its conduct.
The microblogging platform had approached the court in July last year against a central government order that required blocking certain accounts.
Twitter was represented by Senior Advocates Ashok Haranahalli, Arvind Datar and Advocate Manu Kulkarni represented Twitter. Additional Solicitor General of India R Sankaranarayanan was the Central government’s representative.
It argued that the orders were arbitrary and infringed upon the freedom of speech.
The central government countered Twitter’s allegations by saying that the order was given in order to preserve national interests and to prevent instances of lynching and mob violence.
The government order between February 2021 and 2022 asked Twitter to take down 39 URLs.
The court refused Twitter’s request to impose a stay on the operation of the order. Justice Krishna S Dixit told Twitter that it is not a “farmer or labourer” who doesn’t know the law but a billion-dollar company. He said that Twitter is free to argue before the court to change the cost imposed.
Sebi finalising draft discussion paper on guidelines for 'finfluencers'
Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will be finalising a draft discussion paper on guidelines to regulate financial influencers or finfluencers who give out investment advice. Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch released a statement in the wake of the income tax department sending out notices to 35 social media influencers who were allegedly evading taxes worth crores.
Buch reportedly told the media that the discussion paper will be centred on regulating financial influencers. The chairperson said that the guidelines will be formulated to rein in finfluencers offering unsolicited investment advice and are not registered with Sebi.
There has been a surge of finfluencers manipulating the market and doling out unqualified advice, earning huge commissions from these platforms and from the market by transacting on the stocks they spoke about.
With social media users going up on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, Sebi has sounded the alarm bells to the public to steer clear of such unqualified finfluencers.
