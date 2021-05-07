ByteDance India's Sudeep Saha joins One Digital Entertainment as AVP - Music

Bytedance India's Head of Content Sudeep Saha has joined One Digital Entertainment as Assistant Vice President (AVP) Music. Saha was with ByteDance as Head of Content for almost 17 months. Prior to ByteDance, he was a Creative Director at ZEE5.



"Pleased to inform my Linkedin family that after my very productive, innovative, and fantastic journey with #Bytedance, now I have joined One Digital Entertainment as Assistant Vice President for taking charge of Music vertical. A special thanks to Shabir Momin Gurpreet Singh and Bhanu Arora for their continuous support, faith, and encouragement in making this happen. Looking forward to do something new differently," Saha said in a LinkedIn post.



Saha specialises in video and series direction, content planning, and strategy and has 9+ years of experience in the domain.



One Digital Entertainment is India's leading digital content and creator network focusing on scouting and grooming talent on the digital platform. It manages 1000+ creator partners across multiple genres, delivers over 2.5+ billion views every month, and has engaged in 150+ brand associations.

