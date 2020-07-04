BYJU’S in talks to acquire WhiteHat Jr in $300 million all-cash deal: Reports

WhiteHat Jr, as per media reports, has been holding talks with a number of venture capital and private equity firms for fresh financing

BYJU’S has extended a $300-million cash offer to acquire WhiteHat Jr, say media reports.

WhiteHat Jr, founded by Karan Bajaj in 2018, has been already making discussions to raise $50 million in fresh funding. It has been holding talks with a number of venture capital and private equity firms.

BYJU’S is also said to be in talks to acquire another learning app Doubtnut in another all-cash deal.

In June this year, BYJU’s raised funds from Bond Capital, a venture capital co-founded by Mary Meeker. This was reportedly the first time that Bond Capital had invested in an Indian start-up.



The funding, claimed reports, made BYJU’s the second most valued startup in India.