BYJU’S in talks to acquire WhiteHat Jr in $300 million all-cash deal: Reports
WhiteHat Jr, as per media reports, has been holding talks with a number of venture capital and private equity firms for fresh financing
BYJU’S has extended a $300-million cash offer to acquire WhiteHat Jr, say media reports.
WhiteHat Jr, founded by Karan Bajaj in 2018, has been already making discussions to raise $50 million in fresh funding. It has been holding talks with a number of venture capital and private equity firms.
BYJU’S is also said to be in talks to acquire another learning app Doubtnut in another all-cash deal.
In June this year, BYJU’s raised funds from Bond Capital, a venture capital co-founded by Mary Meeker. This was reportedly the first time that Bond Capital had invested in an Indian start-up.
The funding, claimed reports, made BYJU’s the second most valued startup in India.
