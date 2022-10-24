Business Today TV to go Live today with Muhurat Trading

The telecast will be available on the newly revamped www.bttv.in website as well as the channel’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages

The India Today Group’s Business Today TV will be going LIVE with Muhurat Trading on Diwali, October 24, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2079.

The LIVE telecast will be available on the newly revamped www.bttv.in website as well as the channel’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

The 90-minute LIVE telecast of the auspicious Muhurat Trading begins at 6pm on Diwali. The broadcast will be helmed by Udayan Mukherjee who is also the Global Business Editor of the India Today Group.

Siddharth Zarabi and Aabha Bakaya will also return to markets anchoring for this special session.

Complementing the trio will be Devina Mehra, Chairperson & MD, First Global; Madhusudan Kela, Founder, MK Ventures; Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities and Rahul Arora, CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

