Bombay HC issues notice to Centre, Maha govt on PIL against Truecaller

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) on a PIL against Truecaller International LLP for alleged breach of user privacy through illegal data sharing. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 29. The PIL has been filed by one Shashank Posture.

In addition to court notice, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni HC allowed Posture to serve private notice to the respondents and place on record affidavit of service. If the private notice is served before the next date of hearing then the government and other respondents are at a liberty to file their reply affidavits.

“Having heard the petitioner in person for some time, we are of the opinion that notice on this petition is required to be issued to the respondents. Accordingly, we issue notice to the respondents returnable after three weeks," the court said in its order.

In his submissions, Posture contended that the True Caller app collects data of users and shares this data with some of its partners without the consent of users, and then dumps the liability on the user.

While calling this as a manipulative set up, Posture said that the app also registers users for a Unified Payments Interface service without their consent. He alleged that companies providing loans were also beneficiaries.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)