Blue Buzz wins Bzinga's marketing & communications mandate for 2nd consecutive year

Blue Buzz, a full-service integrated marketing agency has been retained as the Marketing and Communications partner for Bzinga, a one-of-a-kind online bidding app, for the second consecutive year.

Based in Mumbai with a network presence across India as well as a branch in the USA, Blue Buzz offers brand solutions across four verticals, viz. PR, Digital Marketing, Design Studio and Media Buying. Led by founding partner Neka K Bisht, the agency’s focus is on brands spearheading the new-age innovative wave, such as edutainment platforms, creative start-ups and corporate houses.

Commenting on being entrusted with the app’s mandate the second year in a row, Neha K Bisht, Founding Partner, Blue Buzz, enthuses, “We’ve harnessed new-age thinking and positioned Bzinga effectively through the changing avenues, the pandemic notwithstanding. The digital wave is all set to become a tsunami. With stricter restrictions in lieu of the second wave, I see digital mediums being used more powerfully than before and people have also adapted well to the change without much ado.”

Considering that the pandemic has resulted in the acceleration of advent of the digital era, Blue Buzz has evolved its communication strategies to make them more relevant and effective in the post Covid era. Neha explains, “While earlier we would employ a combination of ATL-BTL activities and print media, we are now creating communication that reaches our audience directly on their phones and laptops through digital mediums. We’ve done live-streaming for events, conducted intensive engagement activities, and upped the social media game, thereby bridging the gap between clients and audiences.”

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Piyush Rajgarhia, Business Head Bzinga said, “With our strong leadership objective in the reverse auction market, it is imperative that we also stay true to our communication strategy. In the first year of our association, Blue Buzz delivered fabulous results in bridging the gap between the platform and our target consumers with their innovative strategies. So we’re delighted to continue our partnership with Blue Buzz as their constant innovation and ideation will enable us to achieve new goals and help us to effectively and excellently communicate our vision to our audiences.”

