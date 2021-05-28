BLOX appoints Shivani Karia Jhaveri as CMO & founding member

Shivani Karia Jhaveri has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer and Founding Member of BLOX.

With over a decade of experience in marketing ranging from luxury marketing, strategy and brand building, Shivani Karia Jhaveri is all set to take on this new and exciting step in her journey as she lifts off another brand in its 0-1 journey.

As the COVID-19 induced lockdown became the new normal, Shivani assisted Aditya Jhaveri, Founder and CEO – BLOX, in building the investor pitch deck while conceptualizing BLOX’s big real estate technology play in the initial stages of the company being developed. As the fundraising activity and finalization of the concept began, Shivani was instrumental as a Strategic Advisor in cross-functional roles.

At that time, Shivani was working with House of Anita Dongre as the Brand manager and handling cross-functional marketing roles for all of Anita’s luxury brands. Subsequently, she was approached by Aditya Jhaveri to serve as Chief Marketing Officer to lift off the new brand from scratch along with other leadership functions as a founding member with her expertise in product positioning and digital direct to consumer marketing.

Shivani’s role has included brand discovery and creation for the new company as she has been instrumental in building out the whole team while driving the strategic vision of the company. She plays the primary role in decision making on product, go-to-market positioning, branding along with major business decisions for the company as well.

Commenting on the new appointment, Aditya Jhaveri – Founder & CEO said, “It is with immense pleasure that we bring on board Shivani as the new Chief Marketing Officer of Blox. With her expertise and ambition, she has truly been a guiding force for Blox – right from its conceptualization to where it is today. I am positive that she will take on her role with great zeal and will significantly contribute to the company’s growth in the future.”

With this appointment, Blox is heading towards being the leader in innovation and services in the real estate buying sector in India.

