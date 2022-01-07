Battlegrounds Mobile India partners with Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

This collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man through BGMI’s state-of-the-art gaming experience

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by South Korean video game developer KRAFTON, Inc., has announced a promotional partnership with Sony Pictures and the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the game’s first collaboration with Sony Pictures. Starting from today, BGMI players will have the opportunity to get exclusive items such as collaboration skins by completing in-game missions. More details on gameplay and items will be revealed with the launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Version 1.8 update in Mid-January.

“This exciting collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man through BGMI’s state-of-the-art gaming experience – all while on the go with their mobile phone,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super- Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home released in India on December 16th.

Stay tuned for more details on the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA x Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional partnership, to be revealed with the launch of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Version 1.8 update in mid-January.

