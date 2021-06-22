Ban on Chinese apps created vast opportunities for Indian platforms: Raj Kundra

Promoted by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, entrepeneur Raj Kundra along with an advisory board of industry veterans like Raj Nayak - former chief of Viacom, Bunty Bahl - CEO at ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment and Nandan Jha - former COO Ease My Trip,

JL Stream is one of the newest Made in India social live streaming apps.

The live streaming app headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Singapore and London allows users to purchase coins in-app and gift streamers via virtual gifts during the live sessions. Streamers can withdraw their earnings instantly via multiple digital payment options. With payouts integrated in over 100 countries, JL Stream is available across the globe except for China.

Raj Kundra, Founder & CEO, JL Stream India Pvt Ltd, talks to exchange4media about crossing the threshold of 500k downloads, plans of monetization and more.

Excerpts

Why did you choose to launch JL Stream now? How is it different from other live streaming platforms? What would you say is your USP?

The world is going through major digital transformation, and India is no different. With over 448 million social media users, the live streaming social media apps were already creating noise in the Indian online content market. Moreover, the ban on Chinese apps in India created a vast opportunity to promote our social media LIVE-streaming app JL (Jaldi Live) Stream, a Made in India app focusing on the new-age demands and needs of streamers and influencers. We are different from other streaming platforms in the market in terms of feasibility and connectivity.

Our biggest USP is the fact that we enable streamers to earn revenues through engaging content and facilitate them to withdraw instant money. A few apps allow users to monetize their content, but there is no app in the world other than JL Stream that enables them to cash out their earnings immediately.

Is your focus on vernacular because that’s where the growth of new India is? If yes, are you targeting Tier II and Tier III markets? Help us understand your target audience?

Yes, definitely. Our primary focus is on tier II and III markets, and that’s where we invest a considerable portion of our marketing funds. Our streamers are diverse and primarily belong to the small cities of India. JL believes that anyone with talent and the right platform can soar high in the entertainment industry, and that’s why we welcome streamers from all walks of life. We are gradually growing as a hotspot for streamers from all over the world. Post-COVID, we plan to further expand our outreach in other Asian countries along with the US and the UK market.

Tell us about your ad tech capabilities?

JL Stream is one of a kind user revenue-generated app. Our business model works on revenue share; users send streamers gifts to their favourite influencers. Influencers, in turn, can instantly cash out their earnings from the app. We work on a 50-50 revenue model, where the streamers and creators can benefit and prosper collectively. We are not dependent on conventional advertising methods. However, we do have banner ads available, which we distribute and sell privately.

What are your plans for monetisation? Are you open to working with brands?

Through the JL Stream platform, influencers can monetize their content as their fans and followers will be able to send them virtual gifts. Our primary mode of revenue is through the same virtual gifting feature, as the brand will be a 50% sharing partner for all the virtual gifts sent to any streamer.

What would you say is your target in terms of user base (number), by when do you plan to achieve it? What has been the response of the platform so far?

We have received brilliant feedback from the users, and we are continuously trying to improve our platform to cater for the growing demands of millennials and the Gen Z population. The response is overwhelming. In just six months, we have already crossed the threshold of 500k downloads and are gradually working towards a global outreach.

