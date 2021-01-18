Asianet News kicks off Pongal's virtual celebrations

The news website has also conducted interviews with celebrities from the Tamil entertainment and film industry to see how the stars are planning to celebrate the festival

Pongal, also called Thai Pongal, is here and the first festival of 2021 has been embraced by people with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. To encourage the celebration and to spread the word to still maintain social distancing as well as safety, Asianet News Tamil has launched a virtual Pongal celebration for its audience. The Tamil news website launched a special website for the Pongal festival where readers will get access to exciting articles and video stories. Asianet News Tamil has also conducted interviews with celebrities from the Tamil entertainment and film industry to see how the stars are planning to celebrate the festival with their friends and families.

One of the most exciting offerings for the Asianet News audience, however, is the launch of their new boat racing game. It’s a single-player racing game where the player scores points for avoiding hurdles. The game is available for playing on desktop and mobile through the Asianet News Pongal website.

Brands have also leveraged this opportunity to reach out to the Tamil Nadu market. All Out has partnered with Asianet News Tamil as the Presenting Sponsor for the Pongal digital activities including the boat race game. The brand is promoting its liquid electric products, including All Out Sattva, which is specifically designed to kill dengue mosquitoes. Muthoot Mini Finance has joined hands with Asianet News Tamil as the Associate Sponsor for the Pongal digital activities.

Abhinav Khare, CEO of Asianet News Media and Entertainment said, “Asianet News has always been pioneers in brining innovative content to its users since its inception. Owing to foresightedness of the team, we realised the importance of coverage of content in vernacular languages long before all leading reports accentuated the fact. We started reaching out to our readers in their own language a long time back. This has helped us build an enviable trust which others could only wish for. We will continue this momentum to be the most preferred digital news platform in India.”

Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of Asianet News Media and Entertainment said, “Asianet News is very excited to celebrate Pongal with its Tamil family. While we are happy to have consistently brought credible news and views to our readers in Tamil, we are humbled that we have been the popular choice for news updates during the ongoing pandemic. We thank our readers for their trust and confidence in us. We will continue to work harder and offer the best for our Tamil audience.”

Asianet News is the leading digital news platform in India. Asianetnews.com is ranked No. 6 in terms of monthly pageviews as per comScore MMX MP Key Measures Report (India) - November 2020, Total Views Data, well ahead of national publishers such as The Indian Express Group, India Today Group, NDTV, Jagran New Media, ABP Network etc. Asianet News enjoys a dominant presence in South India as well, ranked no. 1, well ahead of leading publishers in Tamil and Kannada as per Comscore MMX MP Key Measures Report (India) - November 2020 Total Views Data. Choose the right partner to reach right audience.

