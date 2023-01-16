Pongal 2023: South brands reap in on the festive zeal
As the southern states drown in harvest festivities, brands are upbeat about the renewed sentiment amongst customers this year
Sidharth Malhotra turns 38: The endorsement journey of the Shershaah star
The actor started his ad journey in 2005 as a little-known model for a hotel brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:08 AM | 3 min read
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. After making his movie debut in 2012 in Student of the Year, Malhotra's career graph has seen a steady climb and he even carved a niche for himself in the highly competitive industry.
With professional success came endorsement deals. The actor has represented an array of brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepe Jeans, Euro, Ponds (HUL), Metro Shoes, Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Kwality walls, Nirav Modi Jewels, Men’s Fair and Lovely, Aquamagica, American Swan, Bru, and others.
Endorsements aside, he has also represented causes such as PETA's campaign for dog sterilisation in 2013. Malhotra's 20 million strong Instagram following also brings a bevvy of brands to his doorstep.
On his special day, let's take a look at some of his ads and endorsements.
Ponds (HUL)
Malhotra began his brand advertising career almost eight years ago with Ponds (HUL). He made exclusive news in the advertising world when it was announced that he would be the first-ever actor to endorse a female cosmetic brand. Malhotra emerged as an actor who entered beauty brand endorsements after Bollywood divas.
Pepe Jeans India
Malhotra clinched clothing brand endorsement with Pepe jeans. He also appeared in the denim brand’s spring-summer 2018 campaign #MadeToCreate. The actor gained a lot of fan engagement after being announced as the first Indian ambassador of the international clothing brand in 2018.
Oppo
When Malhotra was gaining popularity in Bollywood, he was chosen as the face of the smartphone brand Oppo. He appeared in a TV commercial for Oppo along with Deepika Padukone.
Clarion Hotels
Among his oldest ads is the one for Clarion Hotels in 2005. A little-known Malhotra appeared in the ad, showcasing the luxury amenities of the hotel.
Brylcreem India
In 2016, Sidharth promoted a personal grooming major Brylcreem. Malhotra appeared along with his co-star Varun Dhawan after the grand success of Student of the Year which was released in 2012. The movie opened a plethora of opportunities for Malhotra in the advertising industry. Both actors appeared in the ‘Soch Badla Style Badla Campaign.’
Coca-Cola
In 2015, Malhotra appeared in Coca-Cola TV commercials along with his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt. He appeared in one of the soft drink brand's ad again in 2016. Apart from Coke, he also promoted Sprite from the Coca Cola company.
New Zealand Tourism
In 2015, Tourism New Zealand declared Malhotra as the first brand ambassador for India. Sidharth love for nature, outdoor sports, and local cuisine made him the perfect choice for the new face of Tourism New Zealand.
Timex
The watchmaker unveiled its digital brand campaign – WE DON’T STOP™ with a brand film Malhotra and global influencers in 2021.
One Fit Plus
Malhotra appeared with his fiance Kiara Advani in an ad for One Fit Plus in 2021. The two endorsed India’s first multiplayer fitness gaming version within Fitwarz app.
Mascot Mondays: Air India’s ‘naughty but nice’ Maharaja
Today, we begin our latest series on the Indian adland's beloved mascots, and who better to open the list than India's favourite monarch?
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:17 AM | 4 min read
Air India’s equity may have taken a beating in recent years due to relentless controversies. The newest in public memory is the unfortunate “pee-gate” debacle. But even under the bludgeonings of chance, if there’s one head that’s bloody but unbowed, it’s the Maharaja’s – Air India’s unflappable mascot.
The cherubic face, hands folded, the closed eyes and a beatific smile, everything about the Maharaja spells warm cordiality. He’s also a symbol of the air carrier’s heydays; when Air India ruled the skies. Sometimes naughty and sometimes nice, this is Maharaja’s story as we know it.
A king is born
Sorab Kaikushroo Kooka or Bobby Kooka may not ring any bells for many today, but he was the man who envisioned Air India’s timeless mascot. Kooka was hired in 1938 by the Tata Group airlines (then named Tata Airlines) as commercial director.
Back then, the airlines faced stiff competition from global carriers like PanAm and Air France. For Air India to stand out, it had to hard sell its proposition of The Great Indian Hospitality.
Kooka enlisted Umesh Rao, an artist with J. Walter Thompson in Mumbai to bring this mascot to life. Thus the Maharajaa was born in 1946.
“We call him a Maharajaa for want of a better description. But his blood isn’t blue. He may look like royalty, but he isn’t royal,” said Kooka about his beloved creation.
The flight of the Maharaja
Over the years, the Maharajaa became synonymous with Air India, and would go on to win numerous awards for the company. “To millions of travellers, the Maharaja with his inimitable style, charm and wit is a very real person. He is almost like a friend to every Air India traveller. A friend who reaches out with warmth and hospitality, even to the farthest corners of the world,” said Air India.”
Long before Amul did the iconic topicals, Air India created delightful ones with the itinerant Maharaja in various avatars from around the world. In Tokyo, he donned a kimono and even indulged in sumo wrestling. In Geneva, he enjoyed beer. He sold flowers in Europe and rowed a sampan in Hong Kong.
At times, he even got a little cheeky, showcasing his bold side for a few chuckles. For instance, he appeared as a Playboy bunny in a London poster. He even sold “naughty pictures” in the back alleys of Paris. As a coast guard at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the Maharaja also ogled at scantily clad women through binoculars.
In one poster for Rome, the emperor is shown sneakily stealing coins out of the wishing well.
These colourful portrayals of the mascot fleshed him out into a complex character with machinations of his own, unlike the two-dimensional, goody-two-shoes mascots we were used to. He had a sense of humour and didn’t care about being judged. He was bawdy and we liked it.
Like the Amul moppet, the Maharaja also weighed in on topical issues, commenting even on world politics.
From the archives.— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) January 30, 2022
It’s an old Air India booklet that was kept on board for international passengers in the old days. Humourous introduction to India. #AirIndia #AirIndiaOnBoard
(courtesy- family) pic.twitter.com/8KnotnNsCx
The people's king
Like every other monarch, Maharaja also had his fair share of critics with some even planning a coup to remove him. They argued that given India's socialist democratic present, the Maharaja -- a symbol of India's feudal past -- won't be a good representative of the country's national airlines. In 1989, they succeeded in dethroning the mascot, but support for the Maharaja came not from royalty but from the plebian quarters. Indians developed such an affection for him that Air India had to bring the mascot back.
Not too long ago, even the Narendra Modi government wanted to replace him with a common man, but luckily, nothing came to fruition, and the Maharajaa has maintained his unopposed reign ever since. Here's hoping Air India and the Maharaja tide through these turbulences and further enrich their legacy together.
Casio & Renault cash in on Shakira's 'revenge' song
The brands were mentioned in the Columbian pop star's latest song where she compared them to their 'more reputable' counterparts Rolex and Ferrari
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 4 min read
Columbian pop star Shakira seems to have invited the ire of brands Casio and Renault after the singer mentioned them in her new song, the newly released “BZRP Music Sessions #53."
For some context, the pop star separated from her partner Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in October 2022 after the latter was accused of cheating on her. Her latest song, allegedly inspired by her turbulent relationship with Piqué, contains some scathing references to his infidelity and some unsavoury comparisons with his mistress Clara Chía Martí.
The video dropped on Wednesday and has already a broken YouTube record for being "the most-watched Latin song" in the history of the platform, according to news reports. Within 24 hours, the song garnered a whopping 63 million views.
Two brands who unwittingly got some publicity due to the song were electronics company Casio and auto-maker Renault's Twingo. The two were compared to their "more reputable" counterparts Rolex and Ferrari in Shakira's song. The lyrics "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio" is an obvious reference to Piqué replacing Shakira with what she thinks is a lesser version of herself.
In the world of brands, however, there's no such thing as bad publicity. Both companies cashed in on the wave and responded to the song in slick ways.
Casio responded with a tweet that can be translated to: "Today we have quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song ?
CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) are from and for life ?"
Hoy tenemos bastantes notificaciones por una mención a CASIO en una canción ?— División Educativa (@CASIOedu) January 12, 2023
Los (relojes y teclados) y las (calculadoras) CASIO son de y para toda la vida ?#Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger pic.twitter.com/Si8CZfKEe1
They included an image from the animated sitcom Family Guy where members of Daft Punk are seen with a Casio keyboard.
French automaker Renault's Spanish Twitter handle also referred to a part of the lyrics where she sang: “A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you.” It tweeted: “For guys and girls like you. Turn up the volume!”
Pa tipos y tipas como tú. ¡Sube el volumen! #Renault #Twingo #claramente #joven #urbano #eléctrico #ágil #Icónico #compacto #travieso pic.twitter.com/eND207qM3H— Renault España (@renault_esp) January 12, 2023
Casio even went a step further by sharing an Instagram post for their water-resistant watch with the caption, "Nos encanta que esto nos salpique", which can be translated to "We love to get splashed by this." The term "salpique" could be a reference to the soccer star's last name Piqué.
View this post on Instagram
The soccer star also appeared in a video where he said that Casio sent watches to him and members of his King's League tournament, hinting at an agreement between the two parties.
Piqué firma contrato con Casio. Así la repuesta de el ex futbolista. pic.twitter.com/HyhUjPHXlt— Cristhopher Islas (@Cristhopher_28) January 13, 2023
Last week, cosmetics brand Elizabeth Arden also found itself in the spotlight when Prince Harry mentioned its hyaluronic acid cream in his autobiography Spare. The brand wasted no time in sharing a social media post for the same, hoping to cash in on some of the publicity.
You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months ❄️?— Elizabeth Arden (@ElizabethArden) January 9, 2023
The trick is to apply it to damp skin—HA pulls the moisture ? from the environment into the skin.
Shop now: https://t.co/uaomV6aFdP pic.twitter.com/dIERmwlip5
The cosmetic brand has been seeing an increased demand for the product ever since the book mentioned how it helped the prince relieve the frostbite on his genitals. Reports say that the product is flying off the shelves ever since.
Michael Phelps, Naomi Osaka and Nathan Chen in Panasonic Green Impact campaign
The campaign highlights the environmental challenges that the world faces today
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 10:33 AM | 3 min read
Panasonic Life Solutions India launched its GREEN IMPACT campaign alongside known global sports personalities Naomi Osaka, Nathan Chen, and Michael Phelps, highlighting the brand’s vision for creating a greener, healthier, more equitable future across various media platforms in India today. Under the banner of Panasonic’s new brand action slogan – ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.’ the GREEN IMPACT campaign, highlights the environmental challenges that the world faces today and encourages everyone to come together and be the champions of sustainability.
Commenting on the initiative, Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India & South Asia, said, “Over 1 billion people across the world use Panasonic products every day. That’s a significant number and comes with an even bigger responsibility. We believe that all businesses must approach manufacturing and business practices to mitigate climate concerns. Hence, we are today launching the India leg of this important global brand campaign that was introduced at the CES 2023.
He further added, “Under Panasonic Environment Vision 2050, we are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from business activities of all group operating companies by 2030 and contribute a total of more than 300 million tons in CO2 emissions reductions by 2050. With this approach, we’re advocating for a circular economy model that regenerates end-of-life products to eliminate waste, safeguard resources and reduce CO2 emissions. At the same time, we are working to enrich people’s lives by developing innovative technologies like Miraie*, nanoeTM*, and ECONAVI*, to make a positive impact on their overall well-being while contributing to a greener future.”
According to a recent report by the UN, the negative impacts of climate change are mounting much faster than predicted. The digital film showcases, how the environment, be it our water bodies, green patches or ice glaciers are being impacted by the climate change and how the time to act is now. The GREEN IMPACT campaign, is an endeavor to spread the message of sustainability and inspire consumers to join us in this journey of change, alongside decorated sports player like - American swimmer - Michael Phelps, American figure skater - Nathan Chen, and Japanese tennis player - Naomi Osaka.
Shirish Agarwal, Head - Marketing Communications & Brand, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Followed by the announcement of our new brand action tagline - Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.; the GREEN IMPACT campaign film, reinforces Panasonic’s commitment to create a more sustainable future, and urges people to make a difference by being champions of change - which resonates with our target group of GenZ and millennials today. Our exhibition at the recently concluded CES 2023, is a testament to our efforts towards developing innovative technologies to enrich lives and at the same time contribute towards solving environmental problems. In India, we have undertaken many campaigns such as #DiwaliWaliSafai, #WelcomeToAdulthood, amongst others to drive awareness around sustainable practices and inculcating responsible environmental behavior through active engagements with consumers and communities and we will continue to do so.”
Cadbury Fuse is a perfect fit for Tata Mumbai Marathon: Nitin Saini, Mondelez India
Saini, VP of Marketing at Mondelez India, talks about Fuse's tie-up with the marathon, 5-Star's latest campaign and more
By Neeta Nair | Jan 13, 2023 12:40 PM | 4 min read
Cadbury Fuse has come on board as the Official Snacking Partner of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, this is Fuse’s first integration with Asia’s biggest mass participation sporting event. The newly appointed Vice President of Marketing of Mondelez India, Nitin Saini talks about the association, about 5 Star’s latest campaign and more.
Is this Mondelez's first partnership with the Tata Mumbai Marathon?
For Fuse, it would be the first partnership as the official snacking partner at Tata Mumbai Marathon, but Fuse has done events partnerships with other sporting events in the past like IPL, EPL etc. So, sports is not new for Fuse.
For two years, there was a pandemic-induced dark cloud on the events industry. Do you think the Tata Mumbai Marathon is going to break the jinx and bring events back into the advertisers’ consideration set?
I certainly hope so. I'm told that the participation this year is the highest ever. So, that just tells you, just how much energy and excitement there is around this event is. So, hopefully, there will be no roadblocks from here on, and it comes back year after year. I am really excited about how the event goes.
What are your expectations, what do you hope to achieve from this particular partnership?
For us, we feel like there's a really good synergy between the event and what Cadbury Fuse is all about. Cadbury Fuse brings in the deliciousness of Cadbury chocolate with the goodness of protein because it's loaded with peanuts and almonds and which gives you 10% of your daily requirement of protein. I think it's a great combination. And that's exactly what distance runners look for, snacking solutions that can give them taste as well as goodness. I feel that there's a perfect fit here. So, through associations like these, we want to get into the consideration set of long-distance runners and ensure that they include Fuse in their lifestyle wherein it goes on to become an indispensable partner for runners. So, this hopefully will be a step in that direction.
We have always associated Cadbury with sinful eating through all the happy occasions, how does it transform into a healthy sporting snack for sportsmen?
That is where the portfolio comes in. So, Fuse Fit is actually just that and it brings in the taste of Cadbury along with the goodness of protein. That is exactly the kind of snacking solution a runner would look for. So, we've got the right fit over there.
And what are the different ways by which you're promoting this association?
Brand Cadbury Fuse will be carried as the Event’s ‘Official Snacking Partner’ across all media worldwide with snacking stations on the route. Multiple branding elements will be activated on the race day of each Event and at the Expo in each city. Mondelez India will also get an opportunity to register their team/staff and invitees and secure confirmed entries up to 100 running places, across all relevant race categories for participation at each event.
This comes at the back of the company’s employee well-being policy. You will also see a co-branded promotion campaign across TV, Print, Radio, Digital and Social media in addition to influencer engagement. We are seeding run groups in up to 26 cities in India and also setting up motivational zones for direct interactions with the runners
Very recently you launched the 5 Star ratings campaign where you changed the 5 Star logo to make sure it looks like the ratings section across apps etc, while you have come up with very innovative ways of integrating it across the board, will you also use it during the Tata Mumbai Marathon in some way?
We have used it in too many places by now, in fact in the last month and a half we plastered 5 Star probably across all the places you can imagine. However, the Tata Mumbai Marathon will be centred around Fuse.
Are we also going to see a TVC for the 5 Star campaign or are you really not spending anything on making an ad or buying media for it as you have claimed in the digital video?
No, there won’t be a TVC. It was an activation supported by that video. And look, these days the lines are blurring between a digital video and a TV video. And in the end, it's about whether people are viewing it or not.
Shehnaaz Gill to 'sing' personalised tappas as part of Tata Tea's AI initiative for Lohri
The microsite for the brand allows consumers to create and share their own hyper-personalised AI-driven music videos by Gill
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 11:49 AM | 3 min read
Tappas have always been an integral element of Punjabi folk tradition, sung and performed by people at gatherings to celebrate happy events, milestones and festivals. Lohri, one of the key festivals in the region, provides Punjabis an opportunity to celebrate auspicious moments of their lives with loved ones, through this lyrical folkart format of ‘Tappas’. Building its campaign thought on this vibrant art form, Tata Tea Premium launched its Lohri campaign Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe in association with Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill. Dove-tailed to its strategy of giving consumers distinctive experiences, the latest initiative allows users to enjoy AI driven hyper-personalized Tappas sung by Shehnaz Gill, made in their own name, celebrating an occasion of their choice that can be easily shared with their loved ones. Through this campaign Tata Tea Premium integrates its hyper-local narrative into the space of hyper-personalization while bringing a new technological experience to the masses like never before.
A specially designed microsite ( https://tatateatappe.com/) platform allows consumers to create and share their own personalized music video ‘Tappa’, sung & performed by Punjab’s beloved star Shehnaaz Gill. This unique campaign ties together culture, technology, and festive fervor, to drive engagement and conversation across consumer touchpoints. Knitting together Lohri elements in a colourful manner, the brand has also released an exciting new TVC, featuring the actor, celebrating Lohri festivities, with a call to action urging consumers to participate in this novel and fun experience.
Commenting on the new campaign, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “True to being the pioneers of hyperlocal campaigns, Tata Tea Premium ‘Desh Ki Chai’, has pushed the envelope further to create a hyper-personal campaign. This Lohri, we are thrilled to launch the Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe campaign, in association with actor Shehnaaz Gill. Rooted in an insight that is quintessential to the culture of Punjab, the campaign aims to heighten the excitement around Lohri celebrations by leveraging AI that allows consumers to create hyper-personalized content themed on the format of Tappa folk songs. In line with our hyperlocal play, we will continue to highlight regional and hyperlocal nuances of such celebrated festivals as part of our upcoming campaigns true to our brand proposition”.
Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer India Media Monks speaking on the Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe campaign said, "Continuing with the Tata Tea Premium Desh Ki Chai campaign, the idea was to go hyper personal from hyper local on Lohri. By using AI tools we thought of creating personalized Tappas which Punjabis sing to celebrate Lohri. We didn't just personalize the themes of Tappas but also each Tappa can be personalized to individuals. As families sing Tappas to celebrate Vaddi Khushiyan on Lohri, we thought of roping in Shehnaz Gill, a big name in Punjab Entertainment Industry and by using AI tools design personalized Tappas in her voice and video and get it sent to individuals who have requested for it. Tata Tea Premium and Media Monks will continue this journey of creating hyper local, hyper personalized campaigns using social tech platforms to engage with consumers on various events and festivals”
The campaign is further amplified through a limited edition festive packs in 500gm and 1kg which have been launched using the illustrative style of vibrant truck art of Punjab. The rich visuals and colourful packaging narrate stories on Lohri, manifesting through its quintessential elements of dance, food and colorful celebrations. These packs will be available in all outlets across Punjab
Future Generali India Life Insurance stresses on the importance of long-term investments
The 360-degree marketing campaign has been launched digitally on various mediums and will appear in 8 languages
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Future Generali India Life Insurance has unveiled its first product campaign for Long Term Income Plan on January 6, 2023. The campaign focuses on the Top 3 key USPs of the product - Benefits that can go up to 6 times of total annualized premiums paid, the option of getting immediate income from the first month of policy purchase and increasing survival benefits through income loyalty additions from the 11th policy year. For guaranteed financial security, the product offers increasing income along with much-needed life protection, for the insured and his family.
The 360-degree marketing campaign comes with a message to remind all customers that it is important to make smart investments in life, which are both long-term and secure. Life is unpredictable, but it could still be a pleasant journey with the right savings product like Future Generali Long Term Income Plan. The campaign has been launched digitally on various digital mediums and will appear in 8 languages being – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarat, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The campaign will be ramped up with through 20 and 6 seconder films via social media and through emailer campaigns.
The campaign film starts with two friends chatting. One is a father who believes in a secured financial future, while the other is a bachelor who looks for quick, short-term, investment returns. Due to the current volatile nature of the equity markets, he seems unhappy. This is when our main protagonist - the father, advises him to not take undue risks and insure in secured plans with regular, planned returns like Future Generali India Life Insurance’s Long Term Income Plan. The peace and stability that comes with a guaranteed income is unmatched in contrast to the risk and unpredictability of the stock markets. And this plan helps you lead a secured, peaceful, and stress-free life.
Talking about the campaign, Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said “Enabling the family to have financial security in the form of regular income in case of any uncertainties is an important task that many fathers miss planning for. At Future Generali India Life Insurance, we understand our customers’ needs carefully and craft products that will set us closer to fulfilling their requirements. Financial savings are a necessity, we want to encourage our customers to build the habit of financial planning and secure their future. Our plans are designed to help enable families to continue leading the same lifestyle even after an unfortunate loss of a breadwinner. Uncertainties in life cannot be planned, but finances can and, we are here to help you with that.”
