Experiential marketing is the way to go in 2023
Guest Column: Mark Titus, AVP Marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative) shares his take on the marketing trends that will rule in 2023
Marketing events have made a huge comeback in 2022, especially after their long hiatus during the pandemic. Brands and event agencies are coming up with bigger and better events and on-ground activities to engage with their consumers and other stakeholders. Interest in virtual engagements, especially virtual events have seen a steep decline - decrease in Metaverse’ popularity is testimony to that. These experiential events are going deeper and wider. In 2023, it is advisable for brands to engage and connect with consumers at a micro-level and reach the grassroots, in terms of geography and demography.
Here are some other marketing trends that will rule 2023.
Purpose-driven marketing
The economic and social unrest caused by the pandemic has thrown a spotlight on how important it is to not just sell to consumers but also to care for the well-being of consumers and other stakeholders like employees, and business partners. This will continue to be at the heart of many marketing initiatives in the coming year. A brand’s marketing initiatives should be aligned with the causes that the consumers care about – health, eco-friendliness, climate change, and so on.
Focus on Gen-Z & millennial consumers
Resonating with woke consumers that are GenZ and millennials should be high on every marketer’s priority list. While Gen-Z values practicality and values of a product/service, millennials place high importance on convenience and customer experience. For both generations though, it is important that the brand’s values align with theirs. An eco-conscious consumer will choose a brand that provides eco-friendly products/actively engages in eco-friendly initiatives, even if their products cost a little more than their competition.
Sports marketing
Many brands have been successfully connecting with consumers by partnering with their favourite sports leagues/teams, as sponsors/functional partners. The steep rise in sponsorship value of major sports events and teams is a testament to the value and impact brands are seeing in such tie-ups.
Brands can choose to partner with their all-time favourite sports leagues like IPL (cricket) and ISL (football) or even support upcoming sports like basketball, hockey, kabbadi and Kho Kho through events like Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League and TN Kho Kho Premier League. Regional/geo-specific event activation can have an even higher impact on brands that want to connect with their consumers at a grassroots level.
MarTech & Social commerce
In the last few years, we have seen the combined power of MarTech, SEO and Social commerce. With the rising popularity of Instagram, Instagram ads and Google searches will continue to be hugely relevant. Further, advanced MarTech helps in reaching the right TG and motivated buyers. Marketers should continue to leverage marketing technology to influence consumers to consider their brand and click on the ‘Buy’ button. MarTech is the right medium to reach tech-savvy millennials and Gen-Z who are more online than offline. This is a marketing spend that will give you measurable and high ROI.
Strength is in flexibility, says Shyam Steel in new ad with Virat and Anushka
The TVC created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions is an extension of the brand's 'Hamesha Ke Liye Strong' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Shyam Steel has launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s "Hamesha Ke Liye Strong" campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that strong bond of relationship is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.
The balance of strength and flexibility keeps the foundation of the relationship strong which is also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever. This is the third TVC in line with the Hamesha Ke Liye Strong Campaign.
The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a winter evening. To provide comfort to Anushka in this chilling weather, Virat offers his jacket to her but when Anushka sees Virat shivering too they both decide to share the jacket. This signifies the flexibility and understanding between the couple that strengthens the foundation of a relationship. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable and have a strong foundation.
Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said " The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group
The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile." said Ms Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. The TVC will be showcased in Digital platforms along with in News, Sports, Entertainment and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year.
The revised definition of marketing, the 4Ps & more
The American Marketing Association has come up with their definitions of marketing and marketing research based upon certain findings approved by a panel of active researchers
By American Marketing Association | Dec 26, 2022 12:16 PM | 5 min read
Marketing research is the function that links the consumer, customer, and public to the marketer through information—information used to identify and define opportunities and problems; generate, refine, and evaluate actions; monitor performance; and improve understanding of it as a process. It specifies the information required to address these issues, designs the method for collecting information, manages and implements the data collection process, analyses the results, and communicates the findings and their implications.
Definition of Brand
A brand is a name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identifies one seller’s goods or service as distinct from those of other sellers.
ISO brand standards add that a brand “is an intangible asset” that is intended to create “distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefit/values.”
TYPES OF MARKETING
Influencer Marketing
This focuses on leveraging individuals who have influence over potential buyers and orienting activities around these individuals to drive a brand message to the larger market.
With this, a brand inspires or compensates influencers (which can include celebrities, content creators, customer advocates, and employees) to get the word out on their behalf.
Relationship Marketing
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), relationship marketing refers to strategies and tactics for segmenting consumers to build loyalty.
Relationship marketing leverages database marketing, behavioral advertising and analytics to target consumers precisely and create loyalty programs.
Viral Marketing
A phenomenon that facilitates and encourages people to pass along an advertising message.
Nicknamed “viral” because the number of people exposed to a message mimics the process of passing a virus or disease from one person to another.[1]
Green Marketing
Refers to the development and promotion of products that are presumed to be environmentally safe (i.e., designed to minimize negative effects on the physical environment or to improve its quality).
This term may also be used to describe efforts to produce, promote, package, and reclaim products in a manner that is sensitive or responsive to ecological concerns.
Keyword Marketing
Involves placing a message in front of users based on the specific keywords and phrases they are using to search. A key advantage of this method is that it gives marketers the ability to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. For many marketers, this method results in the placement of an ad when certain keywords are entered.
Note that in SEO, this term refers to achieving top placement in the search results themselves.
Guerilla Marketing
Describes an unconventional and creative strategy intended to get maximum results from minimal resources.
Outbound Marketing
In this, the marketer initiates contact with the customer through methods such as TV, radio and digital display advertising. It is often used to influence consumer awareness and preference for a brand.
Inbound Marketing
Inbound is when customers initiate contact with the marketer in response to various methods used to gain their attention. These methods include email, events, content and web design. One purpose of inbound, is to establish the business as a source for valuable information and solutions to problems, thereby fostering customer trust and loyalty.
Search Engine Optimization
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of developing a marketing/technical plan to improve visibility within one or more search engines. Typically, this consists of two elements. On a technical side, SEO refers to ensuring that a website can be indexed properly by the major search engines and includes the use of the proper keywords, content, code, and links.
On the marketing side, SEO refers to the process of targeting specific keywords where the site should “win” in searches. This can be done by modifying a website to score well in the algorithms search engines use to determine rank, or by purchasing placement with individual keywords. Often, SEO programs are a blend of several elements and strategies. [2]
Note: When SEO is used to describe an individual, it stands for search engine optimizer.
Content Marketing
A technique of creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and acquire a clearly defined audience—with the objective of driving profitable customer action.
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), it involves various methods to tell the brand story. More and more marketers are evolving their advertising to content marketing/storytelling to create more stickiness and emotional bonding with the consumer.
The 4 Ps
Product: A product is defined as a bundle of attributes (features, functions, benefits, and uses) capable of exchange or use, usually a mix of tangible and intangible forms.
Thus a product may be an idea, a physical entity (goods), or a service, or any combination of the three. It exists for the purpose of exchange in the satisfaction of individual and organizational objectives.
While the term “products and services” is occasionally used, product is a term that encompasses both goods and services.
Price: Price is the formal ratio that indicates the quantity of money, goods, or services needed to acquire a given quantity of goods or services.
It is the amount a customer must pay to acquire a product.
Place (or Distribution): Distribution refers to the act of carrying products to consumers. It is also used to describe the extent of market coverage for a given product.
In the 4 Ps, distribution is represented by place or placement.
Promotion: Promotion includes tactics that encourage short-term purchase, influence trial and quantity of purchase, and are very measurable in volume, share and profit.
(This article has been shared by the American Marketing Association.)
Emirates 'sleighs' it with Christmas video showing reindeer pulling an Airbus
The brain behind the viral CGI video is VFX and 3D artist Mostafa Eldiasty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
UAE-based airline company Emirates has been getting all the applause on social media for its latest Christmas video, which shows an Airbus A380 drawn by a group of reindeer. The CGI transformation of the aeroplane is reminiscent of Santa Claus' sleigh.
The aircraft, complete with a Santa hat, is pulled up into the sky to the sound of ringing bells. The runway is lined with Christmas trees and other festive paraphernalia like stockings and Santa sacks.
The caption for the video read: “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates."
The hyperrealistic video made netizens do a double take, with some wondering whether it was real. "I think it’s really cruel to have reindeer pull something so heavy. I can’t imagine this will go down well with animal welfare," read one comment.
The brain behind the viral CGI video is Mostafa Eldiasty, a creative director and VFX- 3D artist who runs the company 100pixels. The video has garnered close to a million likes on Instagram and 500k views on Twitter.
Christmas ads of 2022 that brought joy to the world
Brands tugged at heartstrings this year with TV spots that focused on human connections
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 4 min read
Christmas time is important for marketers since it's officially the season of buying gifts. But everything doesn't have to be about money right? A good Christmas campaign can stoke nostalgia and remind us of everything good and pure about the festival. It's clear why brands want in on some of those positive sentiments.
That's not all. With the right campaign by their side, brands can also forge and renew connections with their consumers in the spirit of the season.
As we inch closer to the festival, tis also the season to review the best Christmas ads of 2022!
Amazon
The 2022 Christmas ad by Amazon shows the lengths that someone can go to make a loved one smile. A father is perplexed by his daughter's love and fixation with a little snow globe. She takes it with her everywhere and even goes to bed with it.
The father then decides to surprise his daughter by creating a life-size replica of the snow globe inside a greenhouse, complete with artificial snow, snowman and a log cabin. J.R Jone's "You Hold Me Up" plays in the background.
Asda Stores Limited
The British supermarket chain Asda brought Will Ferrell in his Buddy the Elf avatar from the 2003 movie Elf, quite literally. Instead of using Ferrell himself for the scenes, the ad inserts footage from the 2003 movie to make it seem like a fresh film.
The ad shows Buddy applying for a job at Asda and fumbling his way through the day. At last, he secures the job after decorating the supermarket overnight. The ad was adjudged the best ad for November in the UK.
When asked what he thought about the ad, Ferrell said he thought it was well done and joked: "It kind of helped me finally get paid market value for when I shot Elf."
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola has always had a strong connection with Christmas and even more so with Santa Claus. This year, the brand has hit us right in the feels with a poignant Christmas ad that celebrates human connections.
The ad shows a man trying to follow a recipe for "Mama Christmas pie" from a worn-out old notebook. His mother stands by him at every step, giving him suggestions, hints and nudges. He plods his way through the recipe and painstakingly bakes it.
While the pie doesn't look pretty in the end, his mother beams at him with pride. In the end, we learn that the mom is just an apparition or a figment of the man's imagination. After serving the pie to his friends, he raises his Coke to a picture of his deceased mom. Words appear across the screen: "Christmas always finds its way."
Disney
Disney released the final installation of its three-part Christmas campaign "From our family to yours" which started in 2020. Like the other two, this film also focuses on the importance of relationships and family. The animated film follows the point of view of Nicole's daughter who is anxious about her mom's pregnancy.
In the middle of the Christmas season, Nicole gives birth and her daughter gives away her prized Mickey Mouse to her baby sister. In signature Disney style, the ad feels familiar and warm, just what one would expect from a Christmas ad.
McDonald's UK
A little boy makes a list of things he wants for Christmas. As he keeps adding pages to it, the list grows meters long, until one day the wind blows it away. His parents decide to cheer him up by taking him to Mcdonald's.
On their way back, his mother asks him what was there on his list anyway. As opens a part of the list that he managed to hold on to against the wind, it reveals the drawing of a family. He holds both his parents tightly next to him to imply that he has already got what he wanted for Christmas.
Pepsi
"Pilk" a drink made from mixing Pepsi with milk may sound atrocious, but the beverage is what catapulted this Pepsi ad to internet virality.
Pilk recipes have been doing their rounds on TikTok and Instagram for a while now. Instead of running away from the trend, Pepsi decided to run with it by featuring the drink in its Christmas ad.
Lindsay Lohan is seen sipping on this "dirty soda" in the new ad for the beverage and people haven't stopped talking about it ever since. Though there's nothing much happening in the ad, it's a welcome change from all the fuzzy, sentimental campaigns we get to see around the festive season.
Emily in Paris: Why fans think the Netflix show is one big ad for McDonald's
Netflix is no stranger to brand integration and viewers believe that the show is a vehicle to promote McDonald's French offering -- the McBaguette
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 23, 2022 2:30 PM | 4 min read
Emily In Paris, a popular web series by Netflix, is back with its new season much to the excitement of viewers who were looking forward to it. The show is centred on the eponymous protagonist Emily, an American moving to Paris to work at a marketing agency catering to luxury lifestyle brands.
Like the last two seasons, season three seems to be a hit among its fanbase. One of the main discussion points for fans this season is Mcdonald's and one of its regional offerings McBaguette woven into the storyline. This season, Emily is seen pitching for the popular food chain in promoting the McBaguette. It's hard to miss.
Jesus Christ, the 1st episode is just a big McDonald's advertisement, yikes #EmilyInParis— DelightfulFrenzy (@DelightfulF) December 22, 2022
McDonald’s really devoured this whole episode lol #EmilyInParis— Bianca (@bianca_karii) December 22, 2022
Did McDonald's help fund this season or something?? #EmilyinParis— ☃️Mitchell? (@AhsokaisRare) December 22, 2022
It seems quite obvious that the fast food chain has partnered with Netflix on the new season and the first episode revolves around the brand trying to show how chic the restaurant chain is in France. By using the show as a vehicle, the fast food chain has been promoting the McBaguette and showcased itself as a legacy brand trying to adapt to the culture of France by making a product that will be liked by French consumers.
McDonald’s France launched the product in the year 2012 for a limited time however it kept on visiting the menu time by time for a limited edition. This year the brand integrated itself in Emily in Paris to promote the product in a seamless manner. Although the brand has not spoken about their partnership anywhere, viewers are quite sure it's a deliberate move to position itself as a chic, luxurious brand.
Even the depictions of the restaurant space in Paris are a far cry from the McDonald's we know. It is closer to a fine-dine space, which lends credence to the viewer's suspicions.
It's not the first time for Netflix, as the streaming giant has been actively integrating brands in various originals as well as new movies that are released only on the platform. With this, they have taken their brand integration game to the next level. Even Netflix India integrated brands into their content like Darlings, and the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Talking about why brands are taking the OTT route more than traditional advertising, Samit Sinha, Founder and Managing Partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting Pvt Ltd, OTT who said that OTT has created a paradigm shift for viewers and brands have followed them.
“Going to theatres is by and large an infrequent, even if regular, activity and involves leaving the house. Also, it is something that one hardly does alone; it is invariably with family or friends. Television, to some extent, supplemented cinema by entering the home of the viewers, but it is still a collective activity,” says Sinha.
“OTT created a paradigm shift. The screen has shrunk, but the advantages of viewing what one wants and when one wants are huge. Importantly, it is also a more solitary activity. Therefore, the number of occasions that the brand has to register an impression with consumers is much more than before. That is the biggest benefit that OTT platforms offer advertisers. Also, series and reality shows ensure greater continued engagement with viewers, unlike films, which are a one-off opportunity,” he added.
The new season of Emily in Paris is an experiment for Netflix’s ad business, as the platform has lost close to a million subscribers in the last quarter showing a substantial loss in the market cap. With this, the brand is trying to test how audiences are reacting to pre-rolled ads and mid-episode ads.
The Godrej Group highlights the role of the Indian farmer in building a nation
The film is by Creativeland Asia for Kisan Diwas
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 25, 2022 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Not all superheroes wear capes and this is especially true in the case of the hardworking Indian farmer who toils day and night. To acknowledge and celebrate the importance of Indian farmers in feeding the country and nation-building, the Godrej Group, India’s leading conglomerate releases a brand-new film titled #BharatKaKisan on National Farmer’s Day, also popularly known as Kisan Diwas.
Conceptualized and executed by The Godrej Group’s Brand and Communication’s team along with Creativeland Asia, the film is based on the central theme of how a farmer’s relentless hard work and dedication brings food onto our plates, every day, through every season, every year. The film illustrates the need to recognize the importance of farmers in daily lives at an early age, as often this role goes unnoticed and is only valued later in lives.
In a fitting tribute to the Indian farmer, in the newly released brand film, Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited is seen narrating an insightful poem dedicated to the farmers, to his granddaughter Riya, both as a tribute and a salute to them. The film is an acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of farmers and their lives, making them no less than any superhero.
Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said “At Godrej Agrovet, we have been committed to bettering the lives of those who nourish ours. Farmers are indeed the backbone of our great nation, and this film is a heartfelt tribute to the strength and effort of the men and women of Indian soil who work tirelessly to ensure that countless lives are fed. We salute their dedication and thank them from the depth of our hearts.”
Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia, further added, “The film revolves around the fundamental and critical role played by the Indian farmer in our everyday lives. The film is an acknowledgement of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers and how young minds should be taught about the importance of farmers at an early age. Celebrating Kisan Diwas is as important as celebrating any other festival.”
The Godrej Group, has always strived to work directly with farmers by aiding them in harvesting better returns through knowledge, superior technologies, and processes. At Godrej Agrovet, the team has been innovating to improve farmer productivity, thereby helping them double their income and help feed our diverse nation since 1991.
Aparshakti Khurana highlights the many perks of working with Shadowfax
The ads are a part of the brand's #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Shadowfax Technologies has launched a new campaign featuring actor Aparshakti Khurana. With the compelling message – 'Kamyab Bano, Duniya Dekhti Reh Jayegi’, the leading logistics service provider company intends to overturn the social stigma around delivery jobs. The videos feature Aparshakti Khurana as the lead protagonist, who valiantly announces the perks of his job as a delivery partner.
The films intend to address the dilemma of young individuals hesitant to take up delivery jobs and create awareness amongst youth about the opportunities and growth in this space. With relatable characters in everyday situations, both ad films touch upon the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with emphasizing the functional benefits such as flexibility and the opportunity to earn extra. The strategic casting enables the portrayal of delivery partners as confident, self-aware, and dignified individuals.
They also highlight benefits such as earning up to Rs 35,000 every month along with other exciting benefits such as weekly payments and flexible working hours in a humorous and lighthearted approach.
The ad films #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi are now live on the social media handles of Shadowfax –YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin. The concept of these digital films has been developed and executed by Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Sparkt.
Pawan Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Kamyab Bano Dunia Dekhati Reh Jayegi” is not just a campaign tagline for us but also our longstanding belief as a brand. We have seen our delivery partners transform their lifestyles and support their families better financially after starting their careers as delivery partners. Our boys & girls are far smarter and sharper than one can imagine. The campaign challenges the social stigma attached to the delivery jobs. The film emphasis on the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with the opportunity to earn well on own terms.”
Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "I am really proud to be part of this initiative of Shadowfax. I truly appreciate the role that the delivery partners play in our lives. The fact that they work extremely hard to make life convenient for us is commendable. I salute their spirit and applaud Shadowfax for their endeavor to give delivery partners the recognition that they truly deserve.”
