App Annie appoints Comscore's Ramanujam Pobbisetty as Country Lead - India

At Comscore, Pobbisetty was responsible for sales of digital audience and advertising measurement products in India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Jun 19, 2021
Ramanujam Pobbisetty has quit Comscore as Director of Enterprise Sales to join App Annie as Country Lead - India. Pobbisetty joined Comscore in December 2015 and had a 5+ years stint.

At Comscore, Pobbisetty was responsible for sales of digital audience and advertising measurement products in the India geography. As a member of the Comscore India office, he was focused on expanding the publisher ecosystem for Comscore.

Prior to Comscore, he was with Microsoft. He also served as a Brand Manager for The Telegraph & the Head of Marketing for an emerging real estate company. He began his career at DaimlerChrysler. Ramanujam holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science and an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

With more than 15 years of experience across media, technology and real estate, Ramanujam has built new & established brands.

