Aaj Tak leads in Comscore social media engagement numbers
As per the report, Aaj Tak has got 70,978,073 cross-platform actions this January
Aaj Tak has registered the highest number of cross-platform actions, as per a report released by Comscore on social media engagement for digital platforms for January 2023.
As for the Hindi news channel from the India Today Group, it has achieved 70,978,073 CP (Actions) and 34,539,478 CP in terms of Audience.
As per the report, India's Media and Entertainment industry has clocked 514,887,857 cross-platform (CP) actions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with an audience of 723,878,825 followers.
Fandrum partners exclusively with Luv Ranjan’s next ‘Tu Joothi Main Makkar’
Fans will get an opportunity to meet Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the main cast of the movie
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 2:30 PM | 2 min read
No matter what your passion is, there is a place on the internet where people like you gather – a place that celebrates your passions and shares your passions with others. Meet Fandrum, a one-stop destination to find thousands of fan communities across over 40 countries.
Fandrum is a global digital community of millions of people and companies passionate about entertainment, art, and media and ready to redefine the M&E industry.
Fandrum is a platform that celebrates the real fans of all leading artists across Bollywood. Fandrum has captured the official rights to celebrate the super fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
On March 7, the film ‘Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar’ will premiere in Mumbai on a large scale, where all fans and super fans will get an opportunity to meet their favourite stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. These super fans will have the chance to win iconic clothing of their favourite Bollywood stars, Ranbir and Sharddha. Fans can walk the red carpet alongside Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time in Bollywood.
Super fans will also have access to one of the most exclusive opportunities ever. The super fans need to submit their poster designs and get posed with Ranbir and Shraddha on the national hoarding displayed for the promotion of Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar.
Fandrum Founder Samridhi Katyal said, “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Prime Volleyball League’s Kolkata Thunderbolts ropes in The Bridge as associate sponsor
Kolkata Thunderbolts are winners of the first season of the PVL
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Kolkata Thunderbolts has signed The Bridge as Associate Sponsor for the 2023 edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League.
The defending champions began their campaign in the second season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League on a winning note by earning two in two wins over Bengaluru Torpedoes and Hyderabad Black Hawks in Bengaluru. The month-long league will span across 3 cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi and conclude on March 5 2023.
Although volleyball enjoys great popularity across cities, small towns and villages of India, there’s still a gap that needs to be filled when it comes to media coverage of the sport. This association intends to bridge this gap by bringing out key aspects of the defending champions through textual and visual storytelling.
Making Olympic sports like Volleyball popular in the country and giving upcoming stars a platform to reach a wider audience is a vision which both Kolkata Thunderbolts and The Bridge share.
“We are extremely proud to support Kolkata Thunderbolts in their journey. This partnership has brought The Bridge one more step closer to our vision of bridging the gap in Indian sports. This partnership will bring about an extensive and deeper coverage of Kolkata Thunderbolts as well as the Prime Volleyball League,” said Arshi Yasin, CEO & Founder, The Bridge.
In the past, Austin Plywood, Decathlon, Soulfuel and Radio Mirchi have been the sponsors of the team. Kolkata Thunderbolts are winners of the first-ever season of the PVL and are owned by Kolkata Sports Ventures. The team was founded in 2021 and is captained by Ashwal Rai.
Red FM announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest
The event will be hosted on March 11th, 2023, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 4:44 PM | 2 min read
93.5 Red FM has announced the biggest Punjabi-Pop Music Festival, Season 5, of Swag Fest. The event will be hosted on March 11th, 2023, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
‘Swag Fest’ is an established IP of RED FM that has showcased the most prominent Punjabi artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Parmish Verma, Guru Randhawa, Neha Bhasin, B Praak, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai, Milind Gaba, Bohemia, Jas Manak and many more heartthrobs of the Punjabi music world.
Running successfully in its 5th year, the event promises a larger-than-life line-up of the best Punjabi musicians. Keeping the energy quotients of Delhiites high, this year Red FM brings a day-long musical extravaganza headlined by the trailblazer of Indie Punjabi Music, rapper, and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Joining him in the rage will be MC Square, Milind Gaba, Sid K, Naveen Koomar and DJ Tarun. Furthermore, Swag Fest will offer a well-curated flea market offering a myriad of shopping choices and different cuisines and drinks to keep the audience high in spirit.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “Punjabi Music occupies the largest share of the independent music industry in India. This regional music industry has carved its space like none other and Punjabi singers have now become mainstream movie singers clearly cutting across linguistic barriers. As formats of the music industry evolve and become more experimental, Red FM embraces inclusion and diversity to bring forward music that really cuts through. Swag Fest season 5 is the amalgamation of Indie-Punjabi music and Hip-Hop to ace the swag quotient as the Hip-Hop and Punjabi music segments are thriving in the country. We are expecting a massive turnout for the mind-blowing line-up of Swag Fest. We hope for the continued support of our audiences.”
News Nation Network launches regional channel - News State Maharashtra - Goa
The launch was attended by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other political leaders
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:50 PM | 2 min read
News Nation Network has launched its regional channel News State Maharashtra - Goa.
Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis launched the channel at a grand event in Mumbai on 8th February, 2023. In his speech, he said: “Media should be fair and take sides of both the government and the opposition. They must show the mistakes of the ruling party as well.”
The launch was attended by various political leaders from diverse parties like the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. The dignitaries included Pankaja Munde, Radheyshayam Mopalwar, Ashok Chavan, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dhiraj Deshmukh.
Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, congratulated the channel for adding a new regional channel to its bouquet. He further said that he was expecting the channel to show objective news and cover the news after knowing it completely. He also mentioned that the channel must also focus on the commendable work done by the government.
Manoj Gairola, Director & Editor-in- Chief, News Nation Network on the success of the launch event said, “We are extremely satisfied as we have been able to again raise the bar for our industry peers in terms of top-notch participation & execution that all News Nation Events are known for. We have been able to create outstanding content for our viewers, what we always strive for. Adding the new channel to our bouquet, we will stand out for true journalism bringing to light the developmental works of the government as well as playing the crucial role of the fourth pillar of democracy through critical analysis.”
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said, “We are aiming to be a leader in the regional channel space. We will make the channel stand competitive & follow the ethics of journalism.”
The channel is presently available across all major DTH and MSOs across the state of Maharashtra and Goa.
Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2021 & 2022 to be announced on Feb 11
The awards honour exceptional humans
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 6:38 PM | 4 min read
The Tamil word 'Nambikkai' is synonymous with 'Hope'. Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards, true to its name, are awarded to extraordinary people who have instilled hope in humanity. The relentless participation of these real heroes in various fields such as social service, education, medicine, science, law, business, etc. is honoured.
The Awards also recognizes the torchbearers of tomorrow, the Youths, by having a Top 10 youngsters category. Through Nambikkai Awards, Vikatan celebrate the achievers and take their stories to the masses, thereby inspiring and encouraging millions of Tamils all over the world.
Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards will be happening at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai on February 11, 2023. The Nambikkai Awards for the year 2021 will commence from 10 am onwards, while the Nambikkai Awards for 2022 will start from 6pm onwards.
The fruitful partnership between the Sponsors & The Vikatan Group has successfully made Nambikkai Awards roll on its 6th year! Real estate and land banking firm, Sameera Estates will be the title sponsor for Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2021-2022. Renowned brands The Chennai Silks, Sathya Agencies, GRT Jewellers and Nippon Paint will be the Powered by sponsors for the event while, Shankar IAS Academy, Lakshmi Ceraamics, Apollo Hospitals and Vellore Institute of Technology will be the Associate sponsors for the event. Geetham Veg Restaurant has joined hands as the food partner and Next Advertising Solutions will be outdoor partner for the event.
Awardees List for 2021:
Top 10 people:
Literarian Po. Velsamy, for his contribution in documenting Tamil History
Romulus Whitaker & Janaki Lenin - Ecological activists
Arokia Rajiv, Indian Athlete
Pechimuthu, Tutor for the Downtrodden
Dr. Darez Ahamed, Doctor turned IAS
Dr. Nandini Murali, founder - speakinitiative.org, that creates awareness about suicidal thoughts
Sivakumar, tea shop owner turned philanthropist
Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and CEO, Freshworks
K.R.Raja, Founder, Global Network for Equality, an organization that reconstruct the lives of children of crime victims
Prof. Piraba Kalvimani, Social Activist, an icon for students and voice for the scheduled communities.
Top 10 youngsters:
Vinoth Raj, Film Director, 'Koozhangal' movie (Oscar nominated)
Ranjith Kumar, Differently abled youngster who cleared UPSC in 1st attempt
Arivu, Song writer and Singer
Actor Manikandan, Jai Bhim fame
Jayakumar, for his heroic act of extinguishing fire and saving people in Chennai Kasturba hospital
Vinisha, young TEDx speaker and 13 year old who invented Solar Ironbox
Indian Cricketer Shahrukh Khan
Viyasai Thozhargal - young social workers from North Chennai
KAIFA - An organization that helps farmers and revive natural resources.
Meena Sathyamurthy - Social Worker and Corona Warrior
Awardees List for 2022:
PeumTamilar Special Award - Writer Poomani, Sahitya Akademi winner
Top 10 people
Kaavalar Uthavum Karangal 2003 Team - For their support to the family of Policemen
Dr. Narendran, for his contribution of translating medical books into Tamil
Advocate Mohan, serving the tribes and oppressed community
Ramachandran, A promising govt. school teacher who has introduced innovative methods in teaching
Senthil Kumar, a software company head who also serves the rural community
Writer Varitaiya Constantin, for his works documenting the lives of fishermen
Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Panel head of the Thoothukudi firing report commission
Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, First woman Director of CSIR
Marlima Muralitharan, social reformer who empowers Transgenders
Veronica Mary, Social Activist who uses Right to Information Act to expose injustice
Top 10 Youngsters:
Dheebin, Founder, Kumari Shoppy
Rosy Meena Paulraj, Indian Pole Vault Athlete
Thilagavathy, Social Activist who works on woman empowerment
Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh. D, Internationally reputed Chess Grandmasters
Major Dr. Krishnaveni, who serves the destitute children
Prof. Raghuraman, who trains visually challenged students.
Peri. Kabilan, Founder, Thozhuvam - an organization that empowers the cattle herders.
Srikanth, an youngster who created a forest with 7000 trees
Kambur Youngsters, who has abolished bribery in Village administration
Oor Kinaru Punaramanippu Iyakkam, a young team that restores wells in villages
ZEE Biskope launches ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day
Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan have been onboarded for this campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 10:50 AM | 3 min read
ZEE Biskope has launched ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day.
The brand has roped in Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan for this campaign. Nisar Khan started his career winning a dance reality show and since then established himself not just as an accomplished dancer but even a successful actor with movies like Shiv Rakshak and Sawanriya Mohe Rang De pairing with Bhojiwood’s leading ladies.
Considered as the young hunk of Bhojiwood, Nisar’s prowess has bagged him multiple awards including Best Debutant & Handsome Hero & Most Stylish Hero awards. Anara Gupta has some of the big Bhojpuri titles to her credit while also venturing into Bhojpuri web series. She has been honoured with UP Ratan award, Naari Shashaktikaran award and Best Actress award at Jharkhand International Film Festival. Considered as a sensational performer, her songs have hit millions of views and she boasts a huge social media fanbase too.
The duo will not only add glamour to the initiative but even drive whopping response given their popularity especially among the young audience. Starting on 7 February with the commencement of Valentine’s week, the initiative will mark yet another milestone in ZEE Biskope’s thought leadership in curating unique viewer engagement drives.
‘Biskope Milaye Jodi’ will invite viewers to share a video where they pitch why they should be selected as Biskope’s biggest fan and hence win a date with their favourite stars Nisar Khan and Anara Gupta. Viewers need to share the video on ZEE Biskope’s WhatsApp number 8563856302 within 14 Feb. Two of the best pitches – one from a male & one from a female will win a chance to fly to Mumbai for a date with Nisar & Anara. Winners will be announced on 19 Feb between 6 – 9 pm only on ZEE Biskope featuring their winning videos along with a selected few whose pitches have been impressive. The dating experience of the winners will also be televised on ZEE Biskope on 26 Feb between 6 – 9 pm.
Talking about the new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “ZEE Biskope has always given originality to Bhojiwood while riding on the pinnacle of consumer-centrism. Including a unique content marketing campaign like 'Biskope Milaye Jodi' in our Valentine’s Day presentation broadens horizons and provides fans with a comprehensive experience that extends beyond TV screens. Such topical and thematic consumer engagements foster greater involvement and meaningful brand association among viewers. This curating principle also extends to our esteemed partners, who may avail such innovative and engaging efforts to reach their audience.”
Sharing his thoughts about the same, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “The success of the last two VDay initiatives: Labhlitis Messiah & Love Dangal have been credited to the fact that they gave viewers an opportunity to experience the brand and thereby develop brand love. This year is no exception. It will rather multiply the enriching experience with the rare opportunity to date a celebrity. The effort is to reduce the gap between viewers and their entertainment screens such that they feel ownership in being a part of our journey. We will remain committed to expanding category-first entertainment solutions that are innovative, consumer-focused, and unique.”
Pakistan nervous over News9 Plus expose on human rights abuse in Balochistan
Pakistan government has complained to Twitter about a News9 Plus expose on human rights violations in Balochistan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:04 PM | 2 min read
The Pakistan government has complained to Twitter about a News9 Plus expose on human rights violations in Balochistan.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) objected to the December 25, 2022, docu-series saying the story ‘Balochistan: Bangladesh 2.0’ allegedly violated the laws of Pakistan.
Twitter contacted Aditya Raj Kaul, Executive Editor of News9 Plus on February 5 about the story. Kaul is the director of the docu-series for which a News9 Plus unit traveled across Balochistan braving obstacles from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.
The two-part series describes the rise in alleged state-sponsored killings of the Baloch people. Strategic experts and geo-political observers have labeled the restive province a second Bangladesh, a reference to East Pakistan which broke away as an independent country in 1971.
The spike in violence is also attributed to anger by Baloch rebels over China’s investment plans in the province. Beijing continues to expand investments in its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through the province. As Balochistan’s resentment grows over the Chinese shunning locals, violent attacks against Chinese nationals have seen a surge over the last few years.
“We have been investigating the human rights abuse and persecution of the Baloch people by the Pakistan Army and the ISI. While reporting the story, we spoke to activists, journalists and common people across the province collecting primary evidence of the gruesome torture and its conversion into a virtual Chinese colony. Pakistan’s objection to our Balochistan series is an attack on freedom of expression and only vindicates the questions that we have raised”, said Aditya Raj Kaul.
Twitter has rejected the Pakistan government’s request to gag the News9 Plus story and upheld freedom of journalistic expression on social media.
In October 2022, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) constituted a team to trace and arrest social media voices and journalists including Aditya Raj Kaul for News9 Plus story ‘Intercontinental Terrorist’ on Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind and ISI asset Sajid Mir. Pakistan’s attempts to silence world media only prove Islamabad’s desperation to hide facts and keep Balochistan away from global media glare.
