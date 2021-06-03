Anupam Kher crosses 1 million follower mark on Koo

Anupam Kher crossed the 1 million followers mark on Koo in just 100 days. He joined Koo in February this year. He has posted 85+ Koos on facts and life updates. He has posted in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, English and even Bengali.

Anupam Kher, on this occasion, said “I see reaching a mark of 1 million followers in 100 days as a mark of love from the people of India, for me and for this Aatmanirbhar app, Koo. It’s not just their support for me for but also for this app that they have a sense of belonging towards. I congratulate the team behind this app, especially Aprameya and Mayank who have made India proud by introducing India to micro-blogging and look forward to many more interactions on Koo.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder of Koo, said “Anupam Kher Sir is a legend and has a fan following across multiple generations. He’s acted in some of our most memorable movies and across decades. We are elated to have him on Koo and helping his fans connect with him in multiple languages across the country. It’s the fastest someone has reached the million mark on Koo. I sincerely wish that he reaches many more milestones here!”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-Founder of Koo, said “I’ve been a huge fan of Anupam Sir since childhood. He’s acted in some of my personal favorites like DDLJ and Lamhe. We are honored to have built a platform that enables his followers to connect with him. He’s made us experience varied emotions with his work and we are proud to have a dynamic artist like him among us. I wish him all the best for many more milestones and like millions of his other fans, look forward to his Koos every day!”

