Android phones in India may be launched without pre-installed Google apps
Users are now likely to be able to choose their apps from Playstore
Days after the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order against Google India for allegedly misusing its dominant position and unfair trade practices, the search giant has now revised its controversial policy of ensuring android phones come into the market with pre-installed apps developed by Google itself.
Henceforth, Android smartphones in India may not come with the mandatory Google apps like Chrome, G Pay, Gmail and Maps. Instead, users will now be able to choose their apps from Playstore, the only app that will be pre-installed with Android.
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices.
These changes are in compliance with the recent CCI order and affect how Android and Play will operate in the country going forward. Google India has confirmed the development.
“We take our commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. The Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s recent directives for Android and Play require us to make significant changes for India, and today we’ve informed the CCI of how we will be complying with their directives,” the tech major said in a statement.
Google has further said that user choice billing will be available to all apps and games starting next month. Through user choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.
In a recent blog post, Google said: “Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.
We’re updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants."
Google is yet to give a timeline for these changes.
The CCI had imposed Rs 1,350-crore penalty on Google in October 2022 for allegedly exploiting its dominant position in Android. It had also told the tech company to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to the pre-installation of apps and ensuring exclusivity of its search.
The unbundling of the GMS suite of 11 Google apps is one of the directives issued by the regulator. These apps can now be licensed on an “a la carte” basis by phone makers under the new agreement.
The company, however, asserted that Android has always supported the installation of apps from a variety of sources, including via sideloading, which involves app downloads directly from a developer’s website.
Google has reportedly been forced to develop an India-centric Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (iMADA) that is shared with the company’s handset partners in India. The terms of this agreement highlight the changes Google has been ordered to make in India by the CCI.
Penalty row
Although Google India has made changes in the policy, it is yet to pay the penalty imposed by the CCI. The tech giant approached the apex court after NCLAT refused to vacate the CCI order.
On January 20, the SC asked NCLAT to decide on Google's challenge by March 31.
In an earlier statement, Google had said: “We continue to respectfully appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions and will champion our core principles of openness, expanding user choice, providing transparency and maintaining safety and security that have served the interests of the larger ecosystem.”
Interestingly, Google is also setting up an ‘Indian Placement Agreement’, which pays companies to pre-install any of the 11 core Google apps and place them on the home screen by default. The pay outs are not mentioned, though.
OTT in metaverse: Is it best of both worlds for brands?
Advertisers will want to use the metaverse for reaching out to the Gen Z and millennials; creating a truly immersive space can be a game-changer, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Feb 22, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
Even while all eyes are on the 2023 season of the IPL, THE marquee TV event of the year, Disney, the official broadcaster, has forayed into the metaverse with ‘Starverse’.
Recent industry predictions suggest that the metaverse market will be worth around $80 billion by 2024.
Pooja Chhangani, Manager – Digital Planning, Carat India, says: “With major investments in the metaverse infrastructure and gaming being the mainstream traction in this universe, the speculated long-term rise of Crypto wallets on metaverse platforms, and the perpetually rising influencer-led marketing, the brand marketing and engagement scene is all shifting gears towards being consumer-driven. All of this bodes well for the growth of metaverse.”
“Today’s consumer is demanding immersive metaverse experiences, and the meaning of entertainment is slowly changing. Real-world characteristics are being merged with the digital world, and we can already see the difference in the gaming industry. The OTT world must pick up arms and be ready to pop,” she added.
As for Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, it is the mingling of the two worlds that excites him. “Today we are living in an era of digital dependency, be it for shopping, working, learning, playing, or even connecting with people.” With advancing technology, the line between the physical and the digital world is getting blurred day by day, and the metaverse is playing a pivotal role in this, he noted.
“Metaverse advertising offers a whole new landscape for us to help consumers engage with products better and have a highly personalised experience. Companies can efficiently reach a global consumer base for gaming, real-time product testing and purchases.”
According to latest reports, “The primary market for online game makers and gaming hardware may exceed $400 billion in 2024, while opportunities in live entertainment and social media make up the remainder.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Director – Business and Innovation, DViO Digital, observes that Starverse is a natural progression for Disney and all other entertainment companies to provide an active, immersive, engaging experience.
“What is interesting to note over here is that Disney is planning to leverage sports properties for the starters, which coincides with the launch of the IPL 2023 and is a brilliant move,” he says, adding, “As we know, gaming platforms are already using the metaverse. They are uniquely positioned to be incredibly influential because of the community it has, which is anyway comfortable with the metaverse as technology and using it day in and day out for experiences like multiplayer gaming and virtual avatars.”
Chhangani says OTT platforms would want to target the metaverse for one basic reason – to reach the TG, viz Gen Z and millennials. Decentralization is the key, and organizations would want to soon create their own metaverse environments instead of relying solely on other traditional advertising platforms.
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology at Blink Digital, says it would be interesting to see how these metaverse platforms are built - if they're just a gimmick or a truly immersive space where users can interact and learn more about their favourite content. “I think if they're able to achieve the latter then it would be a game changer, allowing these platforms to develop new monetary streams while allowing advertisers to really hone in on specific TGs.”
Kothari further said, “The dominance of Gen Zs in the digital sector is crucial for brands to consider for all their marketing efforts, and metaverse is a game-changer with this generation. We, at WRM, have joined hands with Web3 specialists Phyvital, and now have the unique opportunity to tap on this extraordinary technology in the world of advertising.”
Dewang Mulani, Associate Director, Business Development and Planning, MetaForm: the Web 3.0 Agency of the Zoo Media Network, notes that advertisers have a clear opportunity here primarily due to the audience overlap between OTT users and metaverse adopters.
“The post-broadband generation of Gen Z is digitally native and tech-savvy. Estimated to constitute 40% of the workforce by 2030, the quality of their brand experience influences their choice and dictates where their disposable income will be spent. The metaverse has witnessed evident success in engaging this cohort and is thus a perfect fit.”
e4m & Lodestar UM launch weekly podcast 'Generational Zeitgeist'
The series centred on GenZ will feature conversations between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
e4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the first episode
In this 1st podcast, Lodestar UM CEO Aditi Mishra and Strategy Team Member Kulanath Kaushik discuss 5 key aspects about the GenZ which stood out during the research.
GenZs, who are surprisingly 'Rooted' and are the 'Generation of Action' and can 'See Through the Rhetoric'; having a very 'Balanced Approach' evaluating everything 'Rationally'.
“Unlike the Millennials, who are digital pioneers, GenZs are digital natives raised during a global financial crisis and coming of age during a pandemic. GenZs decisions are based more around quality, trust, access, and price, while relatively Millennials prioritize emotional factors like brand coolness and social responsibility,” says Mishra.
GenZs spend more time engaged with media, particularly digital media such as browsing, streaming, and social networking. GenZs are more influenced by personal tech, fashion, and personal care influencers - especially people they know versus celebrities, she noted.
All businesses are excited about Gen Z: Abhineet Sawa, Snapmint
Sawa, the Co-founder of Snapmint, lets us in on the BNPL platform's unique proposition, empowering customers to buy commodities with a hassle-free EMI option
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 20, 2023 5:14 PM | 4 min read
Generation Z, popularly known as Gen-Z, has been giving sleepless nights marketeers across categories and dynamics. Given their unusual preferences and unpredictable nature, brands are confused as to how to cater to this segment. That being said, Gen Zs are the new power purchasers with more disposable income to buy luxury and electronic products, making them impossible to ignore.
“The Gen-Z segment is what everyone wants to appeal to,” says Abhineet Sawa, the Co-Founder of Snapmint, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for a hassle-free EMI purchase using minimum documentation and leveraging on technology. The Mumbai-based fintech platform has recently raised a total of US $21 million in equity and debt as a part of its latest fundraising round.
In an exclusive conversation with e4m, Sawa talks about the objective behind the platform's launch, its marketing strategies and, of course, appealing to the Gen Z population.
Edited excerpts below:
There are many BNPL platforms in the market. How does Snapmint stand out?
In 2016, my co-founders and I were running an ad tech company. The objective was to run campaigns for different brands and generate ROI from the campaigns. One of our clients was a fintech company offering EMI. However, we noted that the campaign was a huge hit and people were adding a lot of products to the cart but there was no increase in transaction, despite the EMI option.
That was the one thing that intrigued us and when we interviewed a lot of people we got to know that customers are in need of installment base financing. Even if the purchase is based on installment, few customers have credit cards or EMI access. Today there are 550 Million PAN card holders in the country but only 30 million citizens have credit cards another 20 Million have EMI-based debit cards.
While on popular e-commerce platforms, we see that there is an EMI option, we think it's there for everyone, but it's not there for roughly 500 million Indians. Even if it is there, it is only for high-value purchases not for smaller purchases like for smartwatches or other electronic devices. That's where we decided to come up with Snapmint.
How are you cutting through the clutter amongst legacy brands in terms of service?
EMI has been there in India, and a lot of banks provide this kind of service. In offline stores, you will find these kinds of services. Every successful player has found the niche where they have made the channel and the category work. Think of the gen-z segment. They are not buying a TV or a fridge but are buying accessories, clothing, smart gadgets, and travel. A lot of it is happening online.
We have enabled these 550 million consumers without any account with Snapmint or credit score to go to any of the online players and avail of an installment option at the merchant's platform. It is on 0% interest. And this is how we are cutting through the clutter.
How do you keep track of the EMI without structured paperwork?
Technology is at the heart of it. Customers don't want too many complicated steps, so we have built an elaborate tech system that is integrated with the merchant and they share a lot of information with us. We have an NBFC license of our own, and with respect to the guidelines of RBI, we have access to the KYC database. This is how we keep a track of payments and customers.
On what channels are the Snapmint services available?
We have two sets of channels. One is the website of the D2C platforms where we give installments. We have 350 merchants on board with us. The other is our own app where we have many categories; the electronic category is the most popular one. We will soon be launching travel as well.
How does your market segment look like?
A lot of our businesses, 70% of it, come from non-metro locations from the gen-z segment. A whopping 90% of our customers are below the age of 30. All the businesses are excited about Gen Z, whom everyone wants to appeal to.
Can you tell us about your advertising budget and marketing strategies?
First is of course the brands we have integrated. They prominently promote Snapmint on their websites, and they actively mention Snapmint in their transactions and campaigns. One of our partners, Cashify mentioned us in their radio campaign.
Second, is Google and Facebook ad campaigns. 20-30% of consumers come from Facebook or from Google campaigns. With the raised Fund, we plan to invest more in marketing the platform.
Do you promote brands on your platform?
Yes, we do. Brands give us more margins to acquire customers and then we invest those higher margins in marketing campaigns or the credit we give to customers.
Are digital news publishers losing mobile traffic?
Drop in data & news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones and flattening of internet growth cited as prime reasons
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 20, 2023 9:08 AM | 5 min read
Digital news publishers in India may have lost 20-40 per cent of their mobile traffic over the past few months due to a range of reasons, even as the AI-enabled chatbots are yet to become mainstream.
A drop in sales of mobile phones, decline in data consumption, muted internet growth and a drop in news consumption are cited as prime reasons behind the dwindling referral traffic coming to news websites.
“Many big publishers have lost 20 per cent to 40 per cent of mobile traffic in the past few months. Possible reasons behind this drop could be a 10 per cent decline in smartphone shipments in 2022. Besides, the internet and broadband user base in India is not growing anymore,” head of a digital publication told e4m, requesting anonymity.
“The drop was significant in the last two months,” says a Hindi news channel head.
Listed media houses are not willing to come on record.
“They don’t want to talk about it publicly as they have to show to the investors that their digital platforms are doing well,” a regional publisher claimed. The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) didn’t respond to queries in this regard despite several requests.
This has come as a double blow for many media houses, especially the newspapers, which had lost a big share of ad revenue during the pandemic and are yet to bounce back to the pre-Covid levels. The entry of AI-chatbots launched by Microsoft and Google is likely to further dent their referral traffic diverted to them through Search, E4m has reported earlier.
Depending on the publisher, mobile accounts for 70 to 90 per cent of traffic to news websites. Their share in ad revenue is mostly in the same ratio though desktop traffic gets a bit higher revenue, industry leaders say.
A senior leader said, “Ad revenue share of the desktop is usually 5 per cent more than the mobile phone. So if desktop has 30 per cent traffic for a given publisher, then it will have about 35 per cent of revenue share.”
While news websites do get direct traffic from dedicated readers, most of it comes via Google Search. Google alone pocketed Rs 25,000 crore of ad revenue in India in FY22, a portion of which is shared with digital publishers.
Inflation
India smartphone market declined by 10% in 2022 to 144 million units, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This is the lowest figure since 2019, with a 10% decline YoY (year-over-year).
The last quarter was particularly bad when shipments declined 27% YoY to 30 million units. Steep rise in the cost of mobile phones due to inflation is being blamed for the dwindling demand.
“The ASP (average selling price) hit a record US$224, rising 18% YoY in 2022. The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.
A TV channel executive said, “While the low income group is not able to buy smartphones due to inflation and economic constraints, those who have the phones are not consuming content the way they used to during the pandemic as businesses and schools are open now.”
Internet growth also appears to have stalled in India which boasts the world's second largest mobile phone market. In October 2022, the country's telecom regulator TRAI counted 790 million wireless broadband subscribers. That was barely a million more subscribers than what it recorded in August 2021. Growth in mobile internet subscribers has now slipped to 4% from scorching double digits between 2016 and 2020.
The fallout -- the number of people using broadband has hovered at the same level for two years now. The numbers using it for social media, video or entertainment has stalled at about 485 million, according to Comscore data.
News consumption hit
News domain itself is under pressure as news consumption is dwindling gradually. “Cases of horrific crimes and hate dominate the current discourse. Most of the mobile users are fed up with such content and have stopped surfing the news websites leading to over 30 per cent decline in mobile traffic to news sites,” a leading news channel head told e4m.
Another channel head admitted, “News gets less priority than entertainment and social media now. Besides, OTT and gaming apps consumption growth has accelerated over the past few years which has resulted in more walled garden surfing and hence impacted the web traffic of news sites.”
Availability of Google Search in regional languages also affected the traffic of leading English and Hindi news outlets, a senior executive of a leading media company said.
Regional push to narrow the losses?
To expand their reach among mobile-first consumers in regional markets, leading publishers like HT and Indian Express have started launching the language editions of their news websites, an industry leader said.
HT Media Group launched four digital news platforms – HT Bangla, HT Marathi, HT Kannada, HT Tamil and HT Telugu in 2022. Indian Express Group has also launched regional language websites in Gujarati, Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil last year.
The re-emergence of contextual targeting in digital marketing
Today’s edition of e4m TechTalk has Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xapads Media, writing on the importance of utilising keyword context
By Nitin Gupta | Feb 20, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
Up till a few years ago, all buzz was around keywords. When brands did a campaign that came on Google search, as the basic go-to for any marketer, they knew that they had to use keywords for the campaign around their product or service for it to appear across websites and mobile devices. Indeed, Google’s Adwords was arguably the first contextual advertising network, its algorithms targeting consumers based on the context of certain keywords they use, and displaying advertising relevant to the same.
While earlier the focus was around the positive or negative context of the keywords and ads were shown accordingly. That has now significantly changed, not least because words can be used in myriad ways. If we just take shot as an example, it can be used to mean a vaccine shot (which has become very significant of late) or a gunshot, and there are many examples of such keywords with multiple meanings, thereby making the context of the keywords ever more important.
Technology players like Xapads Media, and others, have built our own Artificial Intelligence tools to read all the content of websites and mobile applications on a real-time basis, understand its context and only then display those ads, which make sense at that time and space.
And while earlier this was text-based, contextual advertising has evolved and advertisers want to utilize it in video and image formats as well. For instance, where a publisher like Times of India has its gallery of images and videos, brands want to understand the content and context that can be seen in them and use that as a means of determining where they want their ads positioned.
Technology is moving rapidly, and companies like Xapads are creating tools that will enable us to run ads before videos, based on the context of the videos. We have recently started a campaign for a Middle Eastern market where, during the Ramadan period, we’ll be running content on the canvas only when the video is on Ramadan.
So, while earlier it had to be done manually, today’s contextual ad technologies understand what kind of videos are being played on different publishers and the tools will then showcase advertisements accordingly.
This technology makes all the sense in the coming years. The cookieless-future promised to us, when cookies will be phased out by the end of this year, means that one of the biggest tools used by advertisers to target and re-target consumers will be gone. And companies like ours are finding ways around that, as once cookies are no longer there, there will be no option except to target ads based on the context of the content.
We built our first AI-model in 2019, and we work with over 75,000 publishers, who reach out to more than 1.5 billion people globally, meaning we are helping cater to close to 20 per cent of the world’s population. Over time we have built up huge databases based on the information coming on our platforms, our partners’ platforms as well as the OEMs that we work with, and we have built our data sets around that.
We have used those terabytes of data to help inform the AI with predictive analysis on how a particular user will behave with a brand, using different signals around a user’s data, including likes, dislikes, demographics, and other indicators to help understand which individual is more likely to convert to which brand.
And that is why contextual advertising is coming to the fore again, as the AI tools that marketers have developed and are developing is understanding content, and the context of that content to help advertisers reach out to the most relevant consumer to them.
(As told to Shantanu David)
Meta to test monthly subscription service - Meta Verified
Users opting for the service will get a blue badge
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 8:13 AM | 2 min read
Meta in a blog post has announced the launch of Meta Verified, a service starting at $11.99 a month to authenticate one's account, which follows a similar move by Elon Musk at Twitter.
Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week followed by the rest of the world, the blog said, referring to an announcement in this regard by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Subscribers will get a badge indicating their account has been verified with a government ID, extra protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support and more visibility, according to the company.
Zuckerberg said, “The service would be primarily aimed at content creators looking to expand their presence on the platforms and could see adjustments after a test phase.”
“Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach. Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering,” he said.
Cost
Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android.
No changes to accounts already verified
Meta has assured that there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.
Eligibility
To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.
“Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation. We’re also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems,” Meta blog post stated.
Neal Mohan: All about the new YouTube CEO
Mohan joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 3:59 PM | 3 min read
Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new CEO of Google's video division YouTube. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down from her role on Thursday after nine years.
Mohan (49) joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.
In a tweet after his appointment, Mohan wrote, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead."
Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead... https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023
Mohan had been the Chief Product Officer at YouTube for seven years before becoming the CEO on Thursday. As per his LinkedIn profile, Mohan moved to the YouTube team in 2015.
Under Mohan's leadership, YouTube launched a number of successful products and features, including YouTube Music, YouTube TV, YouTube Premium and YouTube Shorts, wrote Susan in her farewell blog. She also credited Mohan for developing new revenue streams for creators, such as Super Chat, Super Stickers, and channel memberships. He has also helped creators get more value out of their content by improving ad targeting and providing them with better analytics.
“Mohan has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform. He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she wrote.
According to a Business Insider report, “Mohan was offered a lucrative position at Twitter for his product expertise but Google offered him over $100 million in bonus around the time to keep him at the company.”
Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University in 1996 and an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2005. His work journey began with Accenture (then called Andersen Consulting) in 1996. He later joined a startup called NetGravity which was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick. DoubleClick was acquired by Google in 2007 for US$3.1 billion. He quickly rose through the ranks at Google. Mohan played a pivotal role in the development of AdSense, a program that enables website owners to display Google ads and earn revenue AdSense is now one of the most successful advertising platforms in the world.
Mohan has had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy.
