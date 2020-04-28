Anantkumar Hegde writes to PMO against Twitter Inc.’s ‘anti-national acts’

The Lok Sabha member also suggested developing an Indian version of Twitter to prevent 'digital colonisation' of the country

BJP MP and Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns about Twitter Inc.’s alleged interference in free-speech by targeting nationalistic accounts. Calling the micro-blogging site “detrimental to India’s strategic interest & democratic fabric of society,” Hegde presented six points to be considered by the PMO while investigating Twitter.

These points include selective targeting of nationalistic Twitter accounts and pro-Indian handles; suspension of handles belonging to elected representatives without notice; promotion of slanderous handles “spewing poison” about the Prime Minister, Home Minister and CMS via paid ads; no action against handles spreading discontent, fake news and objectionable content against any religion or the country.

He also pointed out that Twitter didn’t receive pro-Khalistan tweets as harshly as the nationalistic ones. He also attached a Wall Street Journal tweet that said civic liberties were at stake in India under PM Modi, which wasn’t removed despite repeated complaints.

He also suggested developing an Indian version of the micro-blogging site with the help of NIC, CDAC or CDOT to preserve transparency and prevent “Digital colonisation” of the country by Twitter.

Hegde also stated that his personal Twitter account and that of Policy Thinktank @CksIndia, which raised the issue of anti-Indian activities by the site, were also suspended.

Hegde requested the PMO to investigate the motives behind such acts and to ascertain whether the micro-blogging site accepts payments to promote anti-Indian, anti-Modi and anti-BJP tweets.