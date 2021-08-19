Amazon Alexa to talk to users in Amitabh Bachchan's voice

The service comes at an introductory price of Rs 149

Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service, can now converse with users in legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice. The service, however, comes at an introductory price of Rs 149 per month.

The service can be activated by a simple command: "Alexa, introduce me to Amit ji." Alternatively, users can also get it directly from the Amazon site. Simply by using the wake word "Amit ji" they can make the voice assistant respond to commands in the actor's voice. The assistant will also respond to the original wake word "Alexa" simultaneously.

If you’ve ever wanted to have a one-on-one conversation with @SrBachchan, I have a HUGE announcement for you. Now talk to Amit ji every day, whenever you want on your Amazon Echo and https://t.co/coWK67zEg2 shopping app. Just ask “Alexa, introduce me to Amit ji.” #JustAskAmitji pic.twitter.com/RspKtJy39J — Amazon Alexa India (@AmazonAlexaIN) August 19, 2021

The company had made the announcement to harness the actor's voice for the responses in September 2020.

