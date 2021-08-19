Amazon Alexa to talk to users in Amitabh Bachchan's voice

The service comes at an introductory price of Rs 149

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 2:00 PM
Amazon Alexa

Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service, can now converse with users in legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice. The service, however, comes at an introductory price of Rs 149 per month.

The service can be activated by a simple command: "Alexa, introduce me to Amit ji." Alternatively, users can also get it directly from the Amazon site.  Simply by using the wake word "Amit ji" they can make the voice assistant respond to commands in the actor's voice. The assistant will also respond to the original wake word "Alexa" simultaneously.

 The company had made the announcement to harness the actor's voice for the responses in September 2020.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Amitabh bachchan Amazon alexa voice assistant Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Rario

Rario teams up with cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan
1 day ago

facebook

Facebook spotlights Pulikkali artistes in new short film to celebrate Onam
1 day ago

iQOO

Siddhant Chaturvedi roped in for iQOO 7 Monster Orange launch
1 day ago