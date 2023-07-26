Alphabet Q2 revenue stands at $74.6 billion
The company said ad sales for Google's YouTube video service has increased 4.4%
Google's parent company Alphabet has reported revenue for the quarter at $74.6 billion, compared with estimates of $72.82 billion, media networks have reported.
Its net income for the quarter has increased 15% YoY to $18.37 billion.
Ad sales for Google's YouTube video service has increased 4.4% to $7.67 billion.
Google Cloud's revenue has risen 28% to $8.1 billion.
Alphabet's second-quarter profit has exceeded market expectations. The company also announced CFO Ruth Porat will assume a new role while they are seeking a new finance chief.
“The new AI technology comes at a cost: the largest component of Alphabet's second-quarter capital spending was for servers and a "meaningful investment" in AI computing,” Porat was quoted as saying during the earnings call.
Can a new logo be the 'X' factor Twitter needs?
While the new X logo may seem dissonant, the latest rebranding exercise may fit in with Elon Musk's larger scheme of things, say experts
By Shantanu David and Nilanjana Basu | Jul 25, 2023 9:24 AM | 7 min read
Elon Musk is never too far away from our screens and notifications. Whether it’s challenging brother billionaires to Byzantine cage matches or causing ripples through the crypto market with random statements, Musk is both boon and bane to newsrooms, and his latest move promises to be yet another paradigm shift.
After much speculation, Musk finally revealed a new "X" logo as part of Twitter's rebranding, replacing the iconic blue bird symbol that has represented the platform since 2012. The new logo, a white "X" against a black background, now serves as the emblem for official accounts, including the primary Twitter handle.
Additionally, he shared the news that X.com (formerly and now again owned by Musk) now redirects to Twitter.com. And forget about tweeting, as when asked what tweets would now be called, Musk said “x's”.
All this comes even as Musk’s original purchase for $44 billion is now valued at about $23 billion, with the platform bleeding money despite Musk’s ruthless cost-cutting exercises, and steadily losing advertisers and earnings.
However, Musk still asserts the purchase of Twitter was an accelerant for his plans to develop X, “the everything app.” Indeed, Twitter's recently acquired CEO, Linda Yaccarino, noted that the "X" branding was aimed at remaking Twitter into a "global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."
And what about the marketers themselves, and their thoughts on the rebranding? exchange4media enquired whether this will be a match made in heaven or a continuing divorce from reality.
Something old…
“Off the bat, the Twitter logo shift feels highly dissonant. The current logo has undergone a series of transformations and is almost synonymous with the platform. Losing that and creating something from scratch might feel detrimental to the ethos of the people who have been using it,” says Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, FCB Kinnect, adding, “But on the flip side, if Musk’s plans are to be taken at face value, Twitter will eventually morph into something bigger.”
Alin Choubey, Business Head-North, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media agrees, “While a new logo certainly offers Twitter an opportunity to change its brand identity and recognition, I doubt it will have a major impact on the current perception of Twitter. From a look and feel perspective, the logo fails to make any significant impression—at least to me.”
“As for "X, the everything app," it could be a promising offering, provided it has a clear vision and a well-thought-out game plan. WeChat, the super app in China, serves as an excellent example of how such a concept can succeed and play a vital role in shaping a country's digital landscape and the daily lives of millions of users. However, if "X" is led similarly to Twitter, then I don't hold high hopes for its success,” adds Choubey.
Experts say a logo change alone is too little to have a significant impact on advertisers. If the platform's offering and consistency in delivering it improve, Twitter could potentially look back at the immense potential it had earlier. A report indicates that the average amount of time people spend on Threads daily has plummeted more than 75 per cent since its rock star debut on July 6. “However, Twitter is currently too big to be easily replaced or skipped,” says Choubey.
Something New….
“Objectively, yes it’s a tad bit unsettling to see the bird be replaced with one big X. But a lot of legacy sites have gone through similar transitions (if not as extreme) and we called that ‘going with the times’,” Vaibhav Pathak, Co-Founder and COO, Dot Media, adding, “I do think this is in line with one man’s conviction to re-create a brand the world knows and that is no easy feat. It’s going to be a long time before the X universe sees the light of day but we’re here for the change.”
Hiren Shah, Founder and Chairman, Vertoz believes a company's branding, which is symbolized by its logo, must be modified periodically if it is to remain contemporary and relevant.
“Regarding Elon Musk's vision for "x, the everything app," it's important to note that any connection between the new Twitter logo and Musk's vision would be purely speculative at this point. As for the impact of Twitter's new logo on advertisers and brands returning to the platform, it's essential to remember that the success of advertising on any social media platform is determined by a multitude of factors beyond just the logo,” he says.
Something Borrowed…
Abhishek Mukherjee - Director Design - Brand & Creative, Moengage, points out that over the years, "Twitter has transformed from being solely a microblogging platform to a multifaceted social media platform. It has introduced various features like multimedia tweets, Spaces (audio chat rooms), Fleets (disappearing tweets), and more, expanding its scope beyond just written tweets. Introducing the “X factor” implies a fresh direction for the brand and hints at exciting new possibilities."
Brands and advertisers are more concerned about user engagement, targeting capabilities, and overall reach of their campaigns. Shah says, “If the new logo reflects positive changes in Twitter's platform, user experience, and offerings, it could potentially attract more advertisers and brands to consider using Twitter for their advertising campaigns. However, it's crucial to monitor user response and actual performance metrics to gauge the real impact of any platform updates on advertising engagement and ROI.”
“Additionally, Twitter’s ongoing efforts to improve the user experience, address concerns about safety and harassment, and differentiate itself from other social media platforms would also influence advertisers’ and brands’ decisions to return or invest in Twitter as a part of their marketing strategies,” says Abhishek Mukherjee.
Something Blue….
But what about the little blue bird and its legacy? Experts say there’s more at stake.
“The tweet-based platform might just be a small portion of it. From that perspective, it might be pertinent to eventually do one of two things: either change Twitter’s identity or make it stand for something bigger. Clearly, Musk has chosen to go for the former,” says Mithun Mukherjee.
Even the overall traffic on the platform has been declining since January, with CBS reporting a 5.8% drop as of June. Advertisers started pulling out of the platform because of Musk’s changing policies on the safety and stability of the platform. After Musk’s plans of cutting staff and relaxing content moderation policies took root, Twitter’s revenues took a serious dip.
“Overall, the impact of the logo change on advertisers and brands returning to the platform would heavily rely on Twitter’s ability to effectively communicate the rationale behind the rebranding, the tangible benefits it offers, and its commitment to catering to the needs of advertisers,” notes Abhishek Mukherjee.
“While a change in identity might create excitement among users, will it be enough to get advertisers, is anybody’s guess. The faith and trust that has been lost by Twitter’s advertisers will need to be reinstated through some shape or form,” says Mithun Mukherjee, concluding, “More importantly, metrics which impress the importance of the platform to the advertisers could give the much-needed trust boost.”
FanCode bags digital rights for Lanka Premier League
The T20 tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. The fourth edition of Sri Lanka’s biggest T20 tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20, 2023, and the matches will be played in Colombo and Kandy.
The five teams participating in this year’s edition are the Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. Stars like David Miller, Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan have confirmed their presence to go along with top-class Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Matthews.
Anil Mohan, Founder & CEO IPG Group: “This year’s edition of the Lanka Premier League is going to be its biggest and we’re happy to be working with FanCode for its digital streaming in India. The league has continued to attract interest from broadcasters and advertisers across the globe, and this shows the strong market there is for Sri Lanka cricket. This can only bode well for the sport in the country.”
Prasana Krishnan, Co-founder, FanCode: "Lanka Premier League will feature some of the top names in the game and we’re delighted to be able to bring the action to millions of cricket fans across India. Along with quality content, our user-first approach - be it the interactive overlays or statistics on demand - has resonated with cricket fans and we will continue to deliver on it."
Along with a long-term partnership with ICC, FanCode has also partnered with multiple cricket boards across the globe including England Cricket Board, Cricket Ireland, New Zealand Cricket and West Indies Cricket Board.
Previously, FanCode livestreamed The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Super Smash in India.
'India among the most heterogeneous markets in terms of delivering brand message'
At the e4m iDAC conference, experts discussed how brands leverage nano influencers and decentralised communication to take brand messages to the audience in the hinterlands
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:45 PM | 5 min read
At the exchange4media Independent Digital Agency Connect Conference (iDAC) 2023, leaders across the industry deliberated on the issues concerning digital marketing, brands, and agencies. Following the standalone sessions and panel discussions, the panellists also discussed how brands are strengthening technology and digital marketing in proliferating their presence in regional markets. During the conversation, speakers also spoke about how decentralisation of communication helps brands in building a regional connection with the audience.
The panellists were: Jaison Thomas, Co-Founder & CMO, Blusteak Media, Kuntal Chatterjee, CEO, Digital Googly; Pramod Maloo, Founder & CEO of Kreative Machinez; Sayak Mukherjee, Founder & Director, Brandwizz, and Nimesh Shah, Founder, Windchimes Communications. The session was chaired by Kanchan Srivastava, Senior Assistant Editor, exchange4media Group.
Before opening the discussion, Srivastava pointed out how the digital landscape of the country has undergone a significant change in terms of audience, content, and consumption pattern, which is prominently influencing the micro and macro brands across the boundaries in catering to the niche-based audience in tier cities.
Emphasising how national and regional brands chart their marketing rule book in significantly advancing their market presence across India, Mukherjee, said, “The national brands use the 360-degree approach as compared to regional brands in taking their marketing campaigns to the different media platforms. Moreover, the regional brands due to their limited market presence subscribe to specific media platforms to convey the brand message only to the targeted audience. The linguistic and cultural diversification within India helps regional brands in building a strong presence and connects in the regional markets.”
Drawing attention to how brands prioritise their ad spend keeping all micro and macro markets at the central stage, Maloo, said, “The ad spends are generally planned based on the understanding of the brand, segmentation and simplification of the audience catered to be and comprehending the category which is supposed to be marketed.
Adding on, Shah said, “Before tapping into tier cities, the brand must be aware of the markets available for the consumers and accept & afford the market demands. Moreover, with an increased influence of targeted advertising and marketing, there has been a significant rise in nano influencers within tier cities. The village Sarpanch has now become an influencer who conveys the brand message to the local audience.”
Further elaborating on the optimisation of ad cost considering diversity, cultural variations, demography and linguistic differences at the focal point, Chatterjee, said, “The adoption of the Internet in the tier cities help brands in bringing and executing marketing and advertising tactics in micro towns to optimise the overall ad cost and maximise the ROI.”
Sayak added, “The ad budgets are comprehensively and strategically planned to target only regional audiences in a country where dialect gets changed at every kilometer.”
Differentiating micro and macro brands considering their ad budgets, Thomas said, “The big brands invest higher ad budgets signing long-term contracts of twelve months with us as compared to small brands. However, both big and small brands have different expectations and priorities when they draft their ad budgets.”
As for Maloo, Working with smaller brands is more satisfying as the ROI of the ad spends is visible not only on Excel sheets but also on clients' faces. “The small brands expect more ROI in a given period which compels us to work more effectively and efficiently with small brands.” Adding on, Mukherjee, said, “It takes time for smaller brands to put the trust in agencies to invest more on ad budgets initially but eventually they realise the importance of ROI and are willingly investing more on ads.”
Taking the discussion forward and further categorising regional and national markets in terms of communication, Mukherjee said, “With the significant rise in the deep market penetration the communication has become more decentralised.” Adding on, Maloo, said, “Brands like CRED are planning to enhance their regional presence in the upcoming festival seasons using regional communication as a core marketing strategy.”
Focusing on how the definition of creativity gets changed with every passing corner in India, Shah said, “India is one of the most heterogeneous markets in terms of delivering brand message to the diversified audience.”
Highlighting how regional brands plan their digital ad spends, Chatterjee, said, “The brands and agencies both make sure that the expected ROI from digital ad spends is coming in terms of conversion.” Mukherjee said, “We need the right Chief Marketing Officer representing the brand in rural areas."
In the concluding remarks, Thomas highlighted the fact that the rise in Internet usage across the country helps brands in strengthening their identity in regional markets. However, technological advancement is yet to be witnessed at a broader scale in developing economies like India.
“The digital market penetration in India is still in the improving phase compared to developed economies like the USA.” Said Thomas.
'In this competitive landscape, every business wants a customer-centric approach’
A panel discussion at the recently held e4m iDAC delved into the topic ‘Omnichannel Digital Experience: The Path to Value’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 11:51 AM | 3 min read
The e4m The Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) 2023 brought together independent agency owners, founders and leaders to share ideas, insights and best practices. One of the ‘Leader’s Discussion’ during the day-long event delved into the topic of ‘Omnichannel Digital Experience: The Path to Value’.
Anjali Malthankar, National Strategy Director & Head of Gipsi the HI + AI Insights Division, Tonic Worldwide, chaired the session that comprised Jateen Kore, Head of Digital, Wondrlab India; Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers, and Pradeep Kumaar, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India.
Speaking on the importance of omnichannel, Kumaar said, “In this competitive landscape, every business wants to focus on a customer-centric approach. They want to feel that every customer has been focussed upon with personalisation. Hyper-personalisation would be best for all their customers. So multichannel will be acting in a silos model but when I say omnichannel, it has some kind of integrated connection, it focuses more on the customer journey, it will tell about the customer’s buying experience and retention, and we can make a customer not to feel left alone, even post-sales. A seamless experience would be much better, even for pre-sales and post-sales.”
Kore added, “We are in a hyper-connected world. People do not want to wait for long. People expect everything to be fast. In fact, people take it for granted, to the extent that any consumer across any industry would expect things to be taken care of. I think bringing the thinking of omnichannel helps achieve that. Having handled some of these experiences of transition from analogue to digital, I can safely say that a lot of self-assessment is required before you go down this journey. The importance lies somewhere between there, right? Whether the business demands it and from a consumer point of view, is it something that you are making essential? So, one has to be very clear in the direction in which you are going because it requires a lot of investment and a lot of commitment and human resources. I think I would place the importance on brands and for partners like us, who are consulting brands to go down this journey to be very clear of these aspects.”
While Gupta joked that his fellow panellists had covered most of the major points, he did mention that in today’s age, omnichannel is important from all industry standpoints to build value from a customer’s standpoint. He explained, “So, it becomes important that the customers want to know and the consumers don’t want to be bombarded and they want ease. The journey and the experience to purchase needs to be super easy and they should remember it. That helps them to come back to the brand.”
'CTV a great platform for marketing in terms of innovation, precise targeting, placements'
At the first e4m iDAC Summit 2023, industry leaders discussed the past, present and future of independent agencies in changing times
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:56 AM | 3 min read
At the inaugural edition of iDAC Summit 2023 held in Mumbai, industry leaders discussed the past, present and future of independent agencies in changing times, with Saurabh Gupta, Founder and MD, Garage Group as the session chair.
Dev Batra, Co-Founder and CEO, Lyxel&Flamingo, Manas Gulati, Co-Founder and CEO, #ARM Worldwide, Ranjeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin and Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes delighted the audience with their deep insights in a panel discussion.
There is already enough hue and cry for first-party data, according to Batra. A quite reasonable concern that a lot of people have is around identifying or creating cohorts of behaviours, without sharing any personal information.
Gulati then addressed the main pain points of this for agencies. He believes, at times agencies over-analyse data, especially when it's measurable and when they over-analyse things, the pie gets smaller. In the entire consumer journey, the brands should care about touchpoints all across, rather than just conversions.
“A brand like Bajaj or HDFC, who have a great brand salience, don't need that amount of awareness indexing. Rather startups do. They need to reach the right set of customers, get high on the consideration set,” he added.
Coming to connected TV, the Grapes executive highlighted the role of this technology in the media landscape and how digital agencies can embrace that.
Agarwal stated we are only 25 million connected TVs as per the last survey, which is not huge considering we are a 700 million internet audience. But it's not difficult to sell the concept of marketing on CTV because it's also a great platform to see what it brings in terms of innovation, precise targeting and better placements. Hence, it is a great platform to advertise on.
Gupta then zeroed on that CTV is still TV but just measurable. But more than a connected TV, the connected experience matters. He further asked Kumar whether in future the whole consumer journey will be able to complete on connected TV, from seeing an ad to making a transaction within the TV frame.
Kumar said, “TV in its own form used to be a social experience at home, slowly giving way to personal TV on mobile phones. My daughter today watches a show on TV and then searches for clothes or things she likes on her mobile phone. There are certain applications in the US trying to solve that gap between the two devices. Amazon has tried this with Alexa and Alexa TV also.”
Today, creators are also part of larger celebrity management groups and their cost has skyrocketed. If an agency is targeting Gen-Z, then maybe an influencer works but for an FMCG product, a TV seller will make more impact. And if a creator cost one lakh earlier, they now cost five times that. This makes the client question the agency, whether a creator is even a safe bet.
Mehta then highlighted the concept of ‘single person unicorn’ that is helping brands these days. A large set of agencies are trying to figure out how to capture that set of markets, where creators can have an intersection of ROI.
Right now the entire age wants to go hyper-local and creators have a much more targeted reach. There are six R’s Mehta’s agency follows before finalising an influencer for a client, namely, reach, resonance reputation, region, relevance and ROI.
Ankush Grover, Rebel Foods, to discuss innovations in customer journeys at TechManch
Grover will present about successfully navigating the changing food and beverages landscape and adapting to new customer journeys through technology and data
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
At TechManch 2023, the seventh edition of the exchange4media group’s celebration of all things technological and innovative, brand heads, media mavens, and veteran marketers will dive into the endless possibilities of emerging technologies in advertising and marketing, share insights and discuss the digital era and its future.
Among the industry’s movers and shakers sharing their valuable insights will be Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, of Rebel Foods and CEO of India BU, who will speak on ‘Innovating for Today's Changing Customer Journeys.’
Given all the rage around AI developments, the need to generate and apply consumer data and insights towards marketing and customer acquisition efforts, as well as the necessity to incorporate interactive media into content strategy is paramount for today’s digital marketer.
Grover’s presentation will be about how Rebel Foods-owned and operated Faasos brands have successfully navigated the changing food and beverages landscape and adapted to new customer journeys through technology and data.
An alumnus of NIT Jamshedpur and IIT Bombay, Grover has long nurtured an entrepreneurial zeal and has helped incubate a diverse range of businesses, projects and products. His session may well see him share how the digital marketing strategies have enabled the company to create exceptional customer experiences and remain competitive in the ever-evolving retail industry.
TechManch 2023 will be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10.
We need to harness AI talent: Harshil Karia, Schbang
At the e4m iDAC conference, Karia, Founder, Schbang, gave his opinion on ‘Digital Marketing In 2023: The Rise of AI and What it Means for Your Strategy'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 8:55 AM | 3 min read
The first edition of the exchange4media Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference and awards saw the leadership of the country’s top independent digital agencies gather with their industry peers to celebrate each other and their achievements and discuss the issues most pertinent to advertising and marketing in the digital era.
Starting off the event, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, gave his Expert Opinion on ‘Digital Marketing In 2023: The Rise of AI and What it Means for Your Strategy.’
Beginning his address with a sample of a music track generated by AI which garnered over 25 million views within a day, Karia noted, “So the truth is that AI is here, it's powerful, and it's here to stay. Now, this is an example of something that AI has created, a piece of music that earned $12000 in royalties. The AI basically took an artist’s writing style together with music to release complete tracks and you're releasing, you're getting tons of views and you're getting tons of revenues. Now that's what AI has the potential to create.”
“I'm going to switch gears a bit from AI to the absolute truth of our business. And then there's an absolute truth to our business, which is (and some people may not like what I have to say) effectively a headcount business you know, we're a margin trading and a headcount business. So, why our business works is that in our four walls each of our companies within our four walls we enable a unique environment where minds work together with a unique combination of culture and systems to enable better productivity. So effectively, why the client hires us is because we can get more productivity per individual in our four walls versus what the same individuals would be in the client's walls,” he explained.
Karia went on to address the need to harness this AI. “It's actually an opportunity for us to reimagine the way we do business, to reimagine our culture to be able to integrate AI into our culture and our systems to be able to get more efficient with AI so that we can continue to maintain on that same headcount business or 30 to 35%. More productivity with the maintenance of the 20% margin, give or take,”
Pointing out that creative agencies have always been better at harnessing talent, Karia observed it is time to do the same with AI talent. “We are all good at being able to harness talent much better than another set of people which is why we have a reason to exist in our business. You add AI into the mix and we basically have to learn how to harness this AI talent better and I specifically call it AI talent because it's got the ability to produce this for the ability to create.”
Thereby, he said, AI was useful because it's a 24/7 creatively able machine or analytically able machine. “I'm using the word able deliberately, because yes, it is creative. It has the ability to be creative, but it cannot do anything if it's not harnessed or guided by somebody. Most of the design work that you're seeing, most of the media work that you're seeing or technology we're producing, have humans sitting on top of the AI.”
Karia went on to explain why AI wasn’t a death knell in a world with 8 billion thinking, living, creating human beings but another tool in our admittedly impressive arsenal to progress further in technology, business and everyday living.
