Airtel announces launch of 5G services in 8 cities

Airtel 5G services will be available at existing 4G rates at the initial stage and a new tariff for 5G will be announced after some time

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has announced the launch of 5G services. The services will be available in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bangalore, Mittal said while speaking at India Mobile Congress, according to media report.

Mittal said that Airtel will roll out 5G services in several more cities across the country by March 2023 and across India by March 2024.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding of technology and the way he connects it with the nation’s progress, said the reports.

"We are proud and very fortunate that we have amongst us a leader who understands technology meticulously. Many leaders appreciate technology, but its granular understanding and linking it for the progress of the country, according to me what Modi Ji can do, no one else will be able to do,” reports quoted Mittal as saying.

“I would like to remind Mukesh (Ambani) when he gave a lot of pace to 4G and we had run very fast to catch up with it. When Covid hit, the pulse of this nation did not stop even for a minute. Our work continued round the clock and its credit goes to Digital Mission,” he added.

He said that the Prime Minister gave the slogan of startups, which has led to the creation of many unicorns.

According to a senior company official, Airtel 5G services will be available at existing 4G rates at the initial stage and a new tariff for 5G will be announced after some time.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)