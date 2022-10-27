Ahead of acquisition deal's Friday deadline, Elon Musk walks into Twitter HQ carrying sink

Ahead of the closing of the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his bio description to “Chief Twit". Besides, Musk also visited the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter carrying a porcelain sink in his hands. He shared the video on his twitter handle, captioning it, "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk’s visit to the Twitter HQ suggest that the acquisition deal is finally going through. The proposed deal faces a Friday deadline. The deadline to consummate the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. The completion of the deal would bring to an end a long-drawn battle between the two parties.

Musk has pledged to provide USD 46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the USD 44 billion price tag and closing costs.

