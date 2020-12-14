aha unveils content slate for 2021 with 52 premium originals

After a grand Diwali event with Allu Arjun in November, aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform continues with its orange wave of entertainment by bringing forth a stellar Diwali 2020-2021 programming line-up featuring 52 originals. Helmed by the finest filmmakers from the Telugu industry, the content slate will range from blockbuster movies, original web shows, movies, talk shows, and docudramas covering multiple genres, targeting global Telugu-speaking audience across age groups and genders. The width of content seeks to bring one of the most innovative and diverse Telugu content libraries in the country. Through this, aha, currently with 7mn app downloads, will serve its strong user base of over 20 million in the Telugu entertainment genre.

Extending its objective of being the go-to destination for premium Telugu content; the platform brought in superstar Allu Arjun on board as its brand ambassador, along with esteemed directors Sukumar, Harish Shankar, Surender Reddy, Vamshi Paidipally, Nandini Reddy, Praveen Sattaru, Dr Sailesh, Pawan Kumar,VenuUdugula, Sudheer Varma, Sagar Chandra, Ranga Yali, Vidya Sagar, Uday Gurrala, Pranav Pingle Reddy and Pallavi Gangireddy amongst others, to team up with eminent actors from the industry. Furthermore, the platform also recently launched the massive talk show Sam Jam hosted by star actor Samantha Akkineni, The Viral Fever (TVF)'s original web series Permanent Roommates’ Telugu remake CommitMental, MaaVinthaGaadhaVinuma, Anaganaga O Athidhi as its festive offering, this Diwali, which opened to a huge response from audience and critics alike.

Coming soon are some of the most-awaited projects like 11th Hour which features actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s making her debut in the OTT space with the show, well-known producer Swapna Dutt’s Kambalapalli Kathalu, Baahubali producers Arka Media’s Anya’s Tutorial, Sooper Over, Maidanam, Maze, Beyond Textbook, KudiYedamaithe, In the Name of God, Thodelu, Rudraveena and Qubool Hai amongst others.

Sharing his thoughts, Ramu Rao Jupally, Promoter, aha, said, “In a short span of time, aha has grown to be recognized as a game changer in the Telugu entertainment industry. Today, the OTT industry is one of the fastest-growing markets which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6 percent for the next four years as per the PwC report. With over 50 million Telugu content consumers across both Telugu states, we believe the market potential is huge. We are confident that the line-up featuring the biggest names in the industry will offer our audiences to enjoy through relatable and entertaining content.”

Growing from strength to strength aha has become one amongst the fastest-growing OTT platform in India. On the back of offerings that can be enjoyed by one and all, aha will ensure that its content over 12 terrific months will keep the viewers entertained.