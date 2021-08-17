After PV Sindhu’s objections, brands remove social media posts around her Olympic win

Sindhu’s firm had issued legal notices to companies for using her name and image without her permission

Days after ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s celebrity management firm Baseline Ventures sent out legal notices to companies for using her name and image on their marketing communications without permission, the brands have reportedly taken down the posts.

The brands include Happydent, Pan Bahar, Vicks, Apollo Group, Kotak Mahindra.

While sending notices to the companies, the agency had reportedly said that these brands have not just broken rules for use of Sindhu’s image without her permission, but also flouted the Olympics guidelines around advertising.

At the recently held Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu brought home a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

