Affle (India) operational revenue up 125.5% y-o-y for Q3

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence driven global technology company, has posted Revenue from Operations of Rs. 339.4 crore, an increase of 125.5% y-o-y, for Q3 FY2022. While its EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.7 crores, an increase of 76.4% y-o-y, PAT is at Rs. 62.1 crores, an increase of 102.6% y-o-y.

This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India and international markets.

For 9M FY2022, the consolidated revenue stands at Rs. 766.6 crores, an increase of 104.3% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 154.8 crores, an increase of 62.4% y-o-y. PAT increased by 90.6% y-o-y to Rs. 145.4 crores and PAT margin stood at 18.0%.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 5.8 crores of converted users in Q3 FY2022, an increase of 91.2% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY2022 to 13.9 crores. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be high growth, helping it register a strong performance in this quarter.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said:“We continue to witness a strong market opportunity and draw significant moat from our Affle2.0 strategic foundation laid out last year, anchored on the 2V - Vernacular & Verticalization strategy and our ecosystem level mobile OEM & Operator partnerships.

Building further upon our growth momentum, this quarter too witnessed a robust, broad-based uptick in advertiser spends towards the mobile marketing, coming across the top industry verticals and India & International markets. We unveiled our Affle2.0 Consumer Tech Platform Stack, with our product proposition and tech IP aligned to leverage upon the tremendous digital shift ongoing globally. The accelerated consumer adoption of connected devices offers a significant opportunity for further scale and we remain optimistic of the industry macro-trends. We will continue to augment our global market leadership and invest to achieve our collective vision of reaching 10bn connected devices in this decade ahead.Our proactive adoption of ESG fortifies our belief in holistic organizational progress leading to sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.”

