Ad frauds in India close to Rs 5000 cr: Himanshu Nagrecha, TrafficGuard
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard, shed light on digital ad malpractices in the form of bots, click farms, domain spoofing, etc.
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, advertisers, agencies and experts came together to speak about the evolving role of technology and creativity in the field of advertising. Ad fraud, one of the most pressing issues in advertising and marketing, was addressed in a keynote speech titled 'Ad Fraud Unmasked: The Invisible Threat of Digital Advertising' by Himanshu Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard.
Speaking about the growing digital spends in India, Nagrecha said, “To understand the scale of ad fraud, we first need to understand the scale of digital advertising. So by the end of 2023, digital advertising will be almost half of all the ad spends in India, which means we are talking of numbers of about Rs 51,000 crore annually that will be spent on digital advertising. Of this, there are estimates that close to about 10 per cent of the budget is wasted on invalid traffic and ad fraud, which means the size of ad fraud in India is close to about Rs 5000 crores.”
Talking about the waste of money, while shooting in the dark, he said, “TrafficGuard has worked with advertisers in India, and globally. We have seen that ad fraud is pretty much visible across all the different digital media channels. We have seen close to about 12 percent of spending are wasted on invalid traffic or ad fraud close to about 47 percent of installs are invalid or attributed to the wrong source because of the ad frauds and about 23 percent of conversions are invalid due to misattributions. We see it is across all the channels that we are with that advertisers or marketers deploy.”
He explained that ad fraud on the other hand is a kind of invalid traffic that is mostly driven intentionally to harm your campaign objectives. It is driven for the financial gains by the partner's.
Nagrecha also explained the types of ad fraud, he said, “Most of us are familiar with the kind of ad frauds but still some of them are very prevalent and are popular ones like location fraud, bots, malwarees, click farm, domain spoofing, ad stacking, cookie stuffing, incentivize ad.”
Talking on how Traffic Guard is helping and growing, he said, “We have spent more than six years developing digital measurement advertising solutions as well as fraud mitigation solutions. We are a listed company listed on the Australian stock exchanges. More than half of our team comprises of Google Certified ads partner as well as the cloud partner and on a monthly basis we measure close to about 100 billion-plus transactions/ Transactions here means the digital currency of impression click installs or any other conversion that in Market here would want us to measure and verify for them.”
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution
In her previous stints she has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 8:06 PM | 1 min read
Shailja Samant has joined ShemarooMe as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Distribution.
Samant has over twelve years of experience spanning major Media & Entertainment brands with stints at JioCinema, MX Player & Aha.
She has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD. With her expertise in leading ecosystem & non-ecosystem partnerships in SVOD along with AVOD distribution deals, her new mandate is to steer ShemarooMe towards higher growth potential.
During her latest stint at JioCinema, she played an instrumental role in forging strategic alliances across diverse platforms for seamless distribution of IPL 2023 through the JioCinema app. At MX Shailja spearheaded transformative alliances for their SVOD business, driving business growth & nurturing talented teams. In her tenure at Aha as the Lead-Revenue & Partnerships Shailja drove the vision and execution for Aha to drive revenue growth through strategic subscriptions and brand partnerships.
‘Structured & collaborative framework is the key to successful digital transformation’
At e4m TechManch, Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group, delivered a leader session on the topic ‘Ensuring brand’s success through digital transformation’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 2 min read
At the seventh edition of TechManch 2023, Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group, delivered a leader session on topic ‘Ensuring brand’s success through digital transformation’. The session covered how brands need to adapt to and leverage digital transformation to achieve remarkable results, deliver exceptional customer experience and grow in today’s technology-driven world.
Rai opened the session talking about focussing on the political and social part of growth. “I think we have to have a balanced growth and I think that is the area where we, as citizens, have something to contribute to,” he mentioned.
He elucidated, “The most critical thing we have started to do now is to engage with the government platforms, because at times, as private sectors, we thought we would be doing everything without the government’s intervention. We are embedding the government data platform and the planning. We are trying to build functional platform in the area of logistics, customers, energy and predictive maintenance. Digital is acting as a glue within our group to share best practices, to leverage what one has done and bringing us together.”
Concluding the session, Rai conveyed, “Structured and collaborative framework is the key to successful digital transformation. You have to reimagine, reiterate and re-architect. All three have to work in unison together. Your ways of thinking, working and doing have to evolve.”
WhatsApp brings features that enables screen sharing during video call
One can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share screen during a video call.
Talking about the initiative, Mark Zuckerberg said, 'We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.'
“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen. You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone,” read a press statement.
'Every conversation begins and ends with data for a marketer'
A panel of experts decoded the fundamentals of data strategy at TechManch 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:00 PM | 4 min read
Modern marketing runs on data. Most of us must have at some point or the other come across the saying ‘data is the new oil’. A panel of experts decoded the fundamentals of data strategy at TechManch 2023.
Along with the session chair Santhosh Srikant, Director and General Manager, Acoustic India, panellists Animesh Kishore, Head COE Digital & Analytics, ITC Limited; Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Flipkart Group and Nagaraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Analytics Officer, Madison World explored why marketing needs to be data-driven to be effective and how it allows brands to evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing to enhance customer experience for greater ROI.
“For a marketeer, every conversation begins and ends with data,” Srikant pointed out as he kickstarted the conversation.
Highlighting the importance of a robust data strategy, Kishore shared that ITC Limited, being an FMCG behemoth, invested significantly in getting the right granular data. “This meant a lot of investments that we did in terms of systems and processes at our distributors and front-line sales teams,” he added.
The main focus of ITC’s investments in granular data was to ensure accuracy and to get it at the right frequency. “We have a large field force that visits the markets and ITC has invested heavily to help them with digital tools,” Kishore said.
The FMCG giant has also over the past couple of years invested in D2C since it realised the importance of getting first-party information. “We thus created the ITC e store,” Kishore mentioned.
For a consumer tech company like Flipkart, Vijayaraghavan mentioned, the whole business primarily runs on data. “End to end, our entire value chain is revealed through data,” he added.
For instance, Vijayaraghavan shared that delivery speed can be an example. Looking at the conversions on the platform, the company can figure out what requires a higher delivery speed and what requires a lower delivery speed.
“For us, everything is primarily about the consumer journey and we used data to define this consumer journey,” shared Krishnamurthy. “The consumer journey starts right from when the consumer perceives the brand to the final purchase, and along the way come the touchpoints through which s/he can be influenced,” he added.
Krishnamurthy mentioned that as an agency, they don’t own any data, but work with marketers from companies like Flipkart and ITC for the same. The challenges and ways to handle these companies and the data are very different, he shared.
He categorised the data leveraging aspect into three buckets: Incremental revenue generated from high-quality data; Optimal utilisation of this data i.e., being able to do more at the same cost; and how well can one understand the product-to-market fit.
Krishnamurthy added that the third bucket is something that marketers should focus on more.
Srikant further pointed out how the world might be going cookieless soon and that first-party data is rising to be of great importance.
“As a traditional FMCG company, it is very difficult to get first-party data,” Kishore said. This is because a lot of the sales, especially in the categories that ITC operates in, happen via offline stores.
Therefore the company has been mainly relying on consumer touchpoints, to collect first-party data. “We do a lot of activations that help us get the data. ITC is also big on hotels, and hotels are a great source of fetching data,” Kishore added.
At Flipkart though, the challenge is different. Getting the first-party data is not the problem, but acting on it in real-time is one challenge, shared Vijayaraghavan.
Another point he mentioned was how in the next couple of years ‘Search’ which once was the key to knowing consumers best, will get disrupted with the coming of Generative AI and LLMs (Large Language Models).
MPL fires 350 employees amid new GST rules
MPL Co-Founder and CEO Sai Srinivas reportedly wrote an email, saying that the company has to lay off 350 employees to reduce its people-related costs
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 10:58 AM | 1 min read
Mobile Premier League, the Bengaluru-based online real money gaming firm, has reportedly fired 350 of its staff as part of its cost-cutting exercise due new Goods and Services Tax (GST) law that imposes a 28% tax on the gaming sector.
On August 8, MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas wrote an email, saying that the company has to lay off 350 employees to reduce its people-related costs. Srinivas blamed the new GST law, which he said will increase the company's tax burden by 350-400%. "As a business, one can prepare for a 50% or even 100% increase, but adjusting to a sudden increase of this magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions," wrote Srinivas.
The GST Council on July 11 announced the decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming, which came as a rude shock to the gaming industry.
The Council decided to amend central and state laws from October 1 to implement a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The tax will be applied not to each value of the bets placed but to the entry amount that users pay.
Why marketers are optimistic about the GA4 data model
The GA4 audience builder will help advertisers to build audiences thanks to the integration of AI-driven, accurate tracking and focus on user privacy, say digital experts
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 9, 2023 9:26 AM | 5 min read
It’s been just over a month that the world of marketing saw a transition from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4. For app marketers, reaching and retaining its highest-value app users is of utmost importance. In a recent announcement, Google thus unveiled audience tools that GA4 would offer.
In the coming weeks, the tech giant will be enabling access to GA4 audience builder in Google Ads, to help advertisers efficiently build audiences as they set up and manage their campaigns. Among other audience tools are ‘new unnotified users suggested audiences’ and ‘re-using app and web audiences’.
The Google announcement also shared advertisers like Ratel, a European auto-subtitle generator app developer, have seen promising results with GA4’s audience tools. The company wanted to scale its app reach and performance in its top markets and leveraged GA4’s segmentation options to target the right users in their iOS campaigns.
By building an audience which focused on paying users and excluded free trial users, they were able to achieve three times more in-app actions at a 157 percent lower CPA (cost per action) compared to previous campaigns.
After witnessing so many fancy terms and jargons around GA4, are the Indian marketers finding it difficult to catch up? Maybe not so much.
Schneider Electric’s Rajat Abbi, vice president - global marketing and chief marketing officer, Greater India shared that he has in fact gotten positive feedback from his peers in the marketing community, when it comes to GA4. “In the current multi-device, multi-platform landscape, this feature is of utmost importance. The integration of AI-driven insights greatly enhances campaign planning and reinforces audience segmentation,” he mentioned.
Additionally, Abbi feels that the improved funnel analysis efficiently pinpoints weaknesses in the customer acquisition to conversion process. Such detailed insights enable marketeers to refine their outreach and achieve enhanced results in this highly competitive digital environment.
Marketer Prasun Kumar also believes that the integration of machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities (that GA4 uses) has been fascinating. “It empowers us to make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy and insights,” he says.
Was the shift from UA to GA4 favourable?
Experts are in fact happy with the data model that GA4 offers. A seasoned marketer from the financial services space shared that unlike GA3 or Universal Analytics, GA4 offers a more flexible data model that allows accurate tracking and is more focused on user privacy. Data privacy being one of the key tenets of modern marketing, other marketers also resonate with the statement.
For instance, Kumar said that the enhanced privacy controls and consent management have helped them adhere to data protection regulations while still gaining valuable insights into user behaviour. “Overall, the upgrade to GA4 has been a positive step in elevating our analytics capabilities,” he mentioned.
Additionally, GA4 combines both web and app data in the same property. Experts feel that now it thus gets much easier to analyse and study. “GA4 offers more advanced eCommerce tracking which helps us in our online sales efforts and helps us make more data-driven decisions on how to improve our eCommerce strategy,” a marketing expert added.
Initial hiccups
The transition from UA to GA4 was indeed a big and impactful shift, experts shared. Basically, the GA3 model was based on sessions and page views, while GA4 is based on events and parameters which eventually means these platforms collect, process and report the same data differently. Marketers felt the hit in terms of data migration and event tracking implementation.
“Understanding the new data model and how it differs from Universal Analytics took some time, and we had to ensure that our existing tracking codes and tags were compatible with the new version,” said Kumar.
Another marketer mentioned that the transition presents challenges that require adjustments in tracking setup and understanding the new report interface. GA4 uses an event-based tracking model, which requires marketers to update their tracking codes and implement new event-tracking methods.
GA4 as part of MarTech stack
Maximising the impact of your marketing strategies hinges on cost optimization and effective budget allocation. Sharing on how to allocate marketing budgets with this tool in play, Abbi pointed out that by harnessing GA4's information, one can pinpoint high-performing marketing channels, allocate resources with precision, and enhance the return on investment (ROI).
“Despite its advantages, marketers should consider certain factors when integrating GA4 into their MarTech stack. The event-driven data model in GA4 differs from UA, necessitating careful data mapping during migration. Transitioning to GA4 might require a learning curve for marketers accustomed to UA. While GA4 continually improves, it may not yet fully match UA's capabilities,” he added.
Kumar feels that while it undoubtedly is a flexible tool that can fit into various martech stacks, it is essential to consider the specific needs and objectives of the organisation when integrating GA4. “Depending on the complexity of your tech stack and data infrastructure, some customization and configuration might be required to make the most out of GA4's capabilities,” he mentioned.
Experts thus advise that to ensure seamless integration, marketers should verify GA4's compatibility with other non-Google tools in their MarTech stack. Although GA4 allows more customization, some specialised analytics tools might offer even greater flexibility.
Walled gardens to remain significant for marketers: Unny Radhakrishnan, Digitas India
The CEO of Digitas India spoke to e4m about the diversity and complexity of the Indian market, the impact of AI on business processes and much more
By Shantanu David | Aug 9, 2023 9:11 AM | 5 min read
In order to become a taxi driver in London, potential cabbies have to pass what is widely agreed to be the world’s toughest driving exam, known simply as The Knowledge. The test, which can take up to four years to prepare for and is frequently compared to medical studies, requires would-be cabbies to know not only the streets of London, their names and routes, but also landmarks both big and small, restaurants, shops, and even the small statues that dot the British capital so as to be able to drop their passengers at the requisite place.
However, “Studies are already showing that people’s spatial intelligence is being negatively impacted, thanks to Google Maps and GPS, as we need to use those skills less. Because of this advent of digitization and automation, and speaking from a larger social perspective, there are certain nervous systems, which we’ll be using less and skills we won't be developing, and that’s going to be evolution on steroids,” notes Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India.
In a free-flowing conversation with exchange4media, the advertising veteran shared his thoughts on the complexity of the Indian marketing ecosystem, why walled gardens are going nowhere any time soon and, of course, all things AI.
“It’s the flavour of the season now, and there’s a tsunami of conversation around it. From an industry perspective, I think the impact will be in two ways. One is the way that agencies work. I think, like any other business, business processes would get impacted by AI right away, given that there are so many AI tools for so many different tasks – from text and video generation to voice prompts and coding. That would mean better operational efficiencies,” he said, adding that this means a person will only have to spend 60 per cent of the time they normally would on tasks, leaving them time for creative endeavours, with the rest of the 100 per cent being completed by the use of AI.
“Second is the work we do for clients. A lot of work could get done with video being generated by text prompts even as tools like Adobe's Fireflies are going to get images and all that, meaning a lot of generated content. If you recall, before this whole tsunami happened and everyone started talking, at least three years back, a lot of things were already available like AI-based models. For $20, you could hire AI-based models to be featured on your site, though admittedly they were text-based. Now it’s video,” he noted.
Unny elucidated by pointing to generated video, for instance, which is not really broadcast quality, but the way things are going we will reach that quality soon.
As for pitfalls, “I think that the issue of copyright is going to be a big thing because all these AI models are being trained on human-created content. And also because of that, I don’t see AI coming up with any original ideas soon. Ideation and creativity are going to remain a human endeavour for the foreseeable future.”
Speaking of things that aren’t going away any time soon, operating inside walled gardens is a reality that is not going to change at this point, at least, for now, he asserted.
“About 70 per cent of the revenue for those few big companies comes from the ones operating within those walled gardens and they won’t relinquish that easily. There’s a lot of regulatory work being done by some countries, like what recently happened with Meta and Google no longer displaying news on their websites in Canada, so that news agencies can get back their revenue. Certain efforts are being made in the EU and Australia. That being said, it’s a slow process and walled gardens and big tech are going to continue to play a significant role for marketers,” he says.
This holds especially true in a market like India, diverse and complex with its peoples, geographies, cultures, and languages.
“Given the size and complexity of India, I don’t think the breaking up of walled gardens is that high a priority for the government. What is really fascinating is the way India is leading in the area of digital public goods, which hasn’t really been done to this extent and is really helping carve out a digital identity,” Unny noted.
Radhakrishnan also spoke about the Bhashni program started by the government, a National Public Digital Platform meant to address a global digital ecosystem that, for now, doesn't recognize many Indian languages, dialects and accents.
"So, voice recognition of Indian languages is a big project for the government of India because they feel that a lot of government services could be delivered in people's native tongue, and thereby increase people's access to digital goods and services," elaborated Radhakrishnan, adding, “From a digital public goods perspective, I think we are in a very interesting chapter at this point of time.”
