Actor Mammootty launches website Catalyst (catalystco.in)

Catalyst Entertainment Consultancy’s Vision is ‘to be a bridge between the art and business of entertainment and facilitate both bringing joy to the world’. Catalyst’s uniqueness is that it is a one-stop space for a wide range of services offered by different entities, even in an evolved industry such as Bollywood. Catalyst provides various services such as project designing, movie marketing, celebrity management, media promotions, and casting under one umbrella.

A desire to bring professionalism into show business drove Vivek Ramadevan, an MBA from PSG College of Technology, to the world of films. He brings with him 20 years of experience in brand management and advertising. A rank outsider with no connection with films or the film industry besides watching them, Vivek started with managing actors before moving onto content sourcing, marketing films, and then to project designing. The roles have evolved and changed, as did Catalyst over the years. What remains unchanged is his passion for cinema and a desire to carve his own path. His primary strength is a willingness to keep learning while implementing his ideas, which are ahead of the times.

Vivek’s credentials include introducing Padmapriya to Malayalam cinema with ‘Kaazhcha’, introducing the concept of ‘artist management' in the Malayalam film industry, facilitating the entry of Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Second Show’, pioneering the concept of ‘marketing’ films in the Malayalam film industry, besides ‘designing’ films such as Peranbu, Mamangam, and Bro Daddy. Catalyst today manages directors Ranjan Pramod, Vysakh, and cinematographer Vishnu Sarma. Actors managed are Padmapriya, Honey Rose, Priya Anand, Srindaa, Sudev Nair, Durga Krishna, Priya Prakash Warrier amongst others.

“All that I have done would not have happened without the support of so many talented actors, directors, and producers who believed in me and what I had to offer when I was ‘selling’ ideas that nobody had heard of. I am still learning about this amazing combination of art and business that is entertainment. I only hope that through Catalyst, I can contribute more and give back something to the industry which has given me a lot of good memories over the last 18 years.”

