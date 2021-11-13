95% of complaints received by OTT platforms are settled at their own level: Anurag Thakur

I&B minister Anurag Thakur has denied the claims of over censorship of over the top (OTT) platforms by the government. He also said that the OTT platforms have been allowed to self-regulate and 95% of the complaints received by them are settled at their own level.



“There is a three-tier mechanism for complaint redressal and 95% of the complaints they received are settled at their own level,” he said at the Times Now Summit 2021.



He further stated that the government is fostering the growth of OTT industry by allowing them to self-regulate. The I&B minister noted that the media and entertainment (M&E) industry is projected to be worth Rs 4 lakh crore by 2025. OTT industry, he said, alone has the potential to employ 80 lakh persons.



Thakur said India is also the world’s 6th largest OTT market, despite being in nascent stages of growth. He said that the OTT industry is expected to receive investments worth Rs 30,000 crore in the next three years, of which 45% is likely to be through FDI.

