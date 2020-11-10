78% of language first internet users are on social media in leisure time: ShareChat report

Nielsen India is the ‘Knowledge Partner’ for the report that was conducted to understand the overall social media usage, consumption and online behaviour

ShareChat has released a report titled ‘Understanding India’s Next Billion Internet Users’ with Nielsen India as its ‘Knowledge Partner’. Nielsen India has carried out primary research to understand the overall social media usage, consumption and online behaviour.

The study was conducted with 3,788 respondents across 81 cities in India, 40% of respondents coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

According to the findings of the report, which sought to understand the behaviour and profile of English (India) and native language (Bharat) social media users, 78% of Bharat engages in social media activity like watch/upload/create content during their leisure time. 73% of internet users sign into social networking platforms every day and they are most active between 7pm and 11pm. The study discovered that these users spend over 5 hours a week, signing in at least 3 times every day.

Videos remain their most preferred format, and users spend up to 2 minutes on every video. 49% of users post content daily, images being the highest uploaded format closely followed by videos.

Entertainment and Networking are the major determinants for people to hop on social media platforms. The study also found that messaging, banking and payment, delivery, and online shopping are the top 4 Digital Apps used by at least half of all social media users.

Speaking on the findings, Satyajit Deb Roy, Director - Sales, ShareChat said, “The intention of this study was to nail down key parameters where user behaviour diverged between India and Bharat. Interestingly, the findings have indicated a paradigm shift in the online consumption behavior among ‘Bharat’ audiences and highlighted how Bharat internet users have evolved into a mature internet audience, though they prefer to interact in their native language. Moreover, the report has also suggested that the Bharat users have a higher spending propensity, are comfortable shopping online, and are equally well-versed with investment.”