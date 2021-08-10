75% Indians concerned about collection & use of their data on the internet: The Trade Desk

Research also suggested that nearly 61% of Indians are more comfortable with their data being used for advertising when they have more control over its use

Research conducted by global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, in association with YouGov, reveals that three in four (75 percent) Indians are concerned over the collection and use of their data on the internet. Two out of every three individuals (67 percent) believe the information provided on how their online data is being used is hard to understand. These findings – which come in the backdrop of a growing debate on privacy, control, and data protection – confirm that consumers are increasingly concerned about the lack of control over their online data.

While there is concern about how their data is being collected, Indian consumers have a strong appetite to learn, with 75 percent stating they would like to better understand what data is being collected as they browse the internet. An overwhelming majority (70 percent) are aware that advertising plays a critical role in keeping audio streaming, OTT content, mobile apps and websites free.

At the same time, more than half (61 percent) indicated that they are more comfortable with their data being used for advertising when they have more control over its use. This research affirms that many would like to see more relevant ads when browsing the internet (54%) and are more comfortable with their personal online data being used for advertising when they have more control over how it is being used (61%); still, most would prefer to see ads as opposed to paying for access to website content (55%). This consumer preference reiterates how India remains a country that understands the value exchange of the internet and the role relevant advertising plays in paying for media and entertainment content.

Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, commented, “Indian consumers have shown a strong willingness for greater data sharing to enable relevant advertising, while also expressing a desire for greater control of their online data. Marketers who want to engage with quality audiences at scale should look to advertise on the open internet – in the fast-growing channels of audio streaming, OTT, mobile apps and more. The Trade Desk is helping to power the value exchange of the free content we’ve come to enjoy, while helping marketers drive valuable, relevant advertising on the open internet.”

The research also shows that only about half (52 percent) of Indians are aware of the changes to digital advertising when third-party cookies go away by 2023. This presents an opportunity for the industry to come together to educate and give consumers what they want - greater transparency, better control and more straightforward communication. The survey findings support the move to develop a more privacy-conscious identity solution that puts the consumer in the driver’s seat, while also giving publishers the opportunity to fully explore the benefits of data-driven advertising.

The Trade Desk has designed Unified ID 2.0 as a solution from the consumer’s perspective that replaces cookies, upgrades privacy and control for consumers while preserving the value of relevant advertising for advertisers and publishers. Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that is an upgraded alternative to third-party cookies. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 represents a neutral, independent ID solution that is open source and interoperable with other ID solutions.

