5G subscriber base in India projected to swell to 500 million by 2027: Ericsson

5G will represent around 39% of mobile subscriptions in India at the end of 2027, estimated at about 500 million subscriptions, according to a report published by Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson.



Titled Ericsson Mobility Report, it further stated that the number of smartphone subscriptions in the country is expected to be 810 million at the end of 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, reaching over 1.2 billion by 2027.



Further, smartphone subscriptions accounted for 70% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021 and are projected to constitute around 94% in 2027, driven by rapid smartphone adoption in the country.



In the India region, 4G is expected to remain the dominant technology in 2027, however, the 4G subscriptions are forecast to drop from 790 million in 2021 to 710 million in 2027, showing an annual average decline of 2%.



Thus, 4G subscriptions are expected to reduce from 68% of mobile subscriptions in 2021 to 55% in 2027 as subscribers migrate to 5G.



In India, COVID-19 increased reliance on telecom networks to fulfil personal and business needs – be it remote health consultations, online ordering, online education, content consumption or video conferencing, amongst others.



The reliance on mobile networks to stay connected and work from home has contributed to the average traffic per smartphone increasing to 18.4 GB per month in 2021, up from 16.1 GB per month in 2020.



The average traffic per smartphone in the India region is the second-highest globally and is projected to grow to around 50 GB per month in 2027. Competitive pricing by service providers for subscription packages, affordable smartphones and increased time spent online all contribute to monthly usage growth in the region.



Total mobile data traffic in India has grown from 9.4 EB per month in 2020 to 12 EB per month in 2021, and is projected to increase by more than 4 times to reach 49 EB per month in 2027. This is driven by two factors: high growth in the number of smartphone users, including growth in rural areas, and an increase in average usage per smartphone.

