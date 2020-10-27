11 digital publishers come together to form DIGIPUB News India Foundation

The foundation has been established with the intent to help ensure the creation of a healthy and robust news ecosystem for the digital age

The DIGIPUB News India Foundation has been officially announced today. It was created and registered earlier this month. The members of DIGIPUB News India Foundation include news platforms which are solely digital.



The aim is to effectively represent “The aim is to effectively represent digital news media organisations and membership is open to digital-only ventures, as well as media commentators and independent journalists active in the digital news space.



According to Foundation’s press release, the founding members are:

• Alt News

• Article 14

• Boomlive

• Cobrapost

• HW News

• Newsclick

• Newslaundry

• Scroll

• The News Minute

• The Quint

• The Wire



Despite the growth of digital-only news organisations in India. There is no single body, representing the country's digital news ecosystem The DIGIPUB NEWS India Foundation has been created to represent amplify and evolve, best practices to build a robust digital news ecosystem that is truly world-class, independent and upholds the highest standards of journalism.



One of the aims of the foundation is to underline the fact that the pursuits and interests of legacy media may not always be the same as that of digital media, especially in regards to regulation business models, technology, and structures. The DIGIPUB NEWS India Foundation has been created to address the need for an organisation to represent and accurately amplify the interest of digital-only news media.



One of the key defining aspects of the foundation is that it does not believe that only organisations should represent or voice the needs of the digital news ecosystem. It is imperative to recognise the contribution of independent journalists in forming the bulwark of this ecosystem.



The membership to The DIGIPUB NEWS India Foundation is open to independent slash freelance journalists who work in the digital news ecosystem.

The foundation hopes to take the best practices from legacy media and home these to specifically meet the needs of digital media. There is a huge potential in the calibre of journalism and the news brands that have and can emerge from the digital space, which can create a golden age for digital-only news media look forward to the support and the collaboration of journalists, entrepreneurs, News professionals and news consumers to nurture an organisation which will represent define and protect this digital-only news ecosystem.



