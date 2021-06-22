Cannes Lions Day 2: India secures two metals in Direct Lions

Dentsu Webchutney has clinched two metals in Direct Lions - one silver and one bronze

On day 2 of Cannes Lions 2021, THE 8-BIT JOURNO by DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY has clinched two metals in Direct Lions: one silver and one bronze.

Vice Media along with Dentsu Webchutney combined technology from the 60s and the 90s and launched the world’s first teletext news portal: The 8-Bit Journo.

Relevant news stories that Kashmiris had missed out on over the last 110 days were converted into teletext and dispatched to lakhs of Kashmiris through SMS, the moment the service started in Jammu & Kashmir.

News stories with cultural relevance to youth were curated and converted into visually impactful pieces with the objective to facilitate a faster integration of Kashmiris back into the global fold.

An introduction message was sent inviting people to subscribe to the 8-bit Journo and access headlines across the globe. Once subscribed, a story was automatically pushed out to them each day. See The 8-Bit Journo video here;

