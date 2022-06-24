Cannes Lions 2022: Will India have its best haul this year?

The Indian contingent has already won 39 metals, and is just one less than India’s best in 2017

There hasn’t been a dull moment for the past four days as the Indian contingent is soaring high at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 with its mesmerising performance. With 121 shortlists in total, the Indian agencies have raked in 39 metals, including four Grand Prix, an unprecedented feat, and there is still one day left to go.

It now seems like the country will break its own record of 40 metals in a year, which it did in 2017 (1 Grand Prix, 10 Gold, 16 Silver, 13 Bronze) as there are still 18 more shortlists fighting for the coveted Lions: two in Glass, two in Titanium, eight in Film, and six in Sustainable Development Goals.

Maximum Grand Prix in a Year

While it is still left to see if India will add more metals to its tally to cross the 2017 mark of 40, India has already bagged an unprecedented four Grand Prix.

Prior to this, the maximum wins in a year came in 2018 with two Grand Prix. That year Ogilvy won in Creative Effectiveness Lions for ITC’s ‘Savlon Healthy Hand Chalksticks’, and TBWA picked a Health Grand Prix for Good for ‘Blink To Speak’ campaign created with non-profit Asha Ek Hope Foundation and NeuroGen Brain & Spine Institute.

The four Grand Prix this year have come for Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ (3) and VMLY&R’s ‘The Killer Pack’ (1).

Can India Win Its First Titanium Lion?

Since its addition to the Cannes Lions roster in 2003, the Indian contingent has only had a handful of shortlists in the Titanium Lions category and not a single win. However, this time, two very strong campaigns are competing for the glory – winner of three Grand Prix ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ by Dentsu Creative, and ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ by Ogilvy, which has won multiple Lions.

The fight, however, is going to be tough as the campaigns will be competing against several interesting and successful international campaigns like “The Breakaway: The First E-cycling Team for Prisoners” by BBDO Belgium that has won a Grand Prix in Creative Strategy and “Piñatex” for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam’ by L&C New York that has picked a Grand Prix in Creative Business Transformation.

Here’s wishing team India all the best to create history at Cannes Lions 2022!

