Cannes Lions 2022: FoxyMoron to debut with Burger King’s #TheGreatestHack

Participating for the first time ever in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, FoxyMoron is sending Burger King's - #TheGreatestHack, created by the agency’s Mumbai team, to compete with global creative works in several categories.

The campaign was created for the QSR giant Burger King during IPL 2021 with an aim to engage the viewers better by giving them a chance to win exciting offers redeemable on the brand app. All that people needed to do was to use the ‘The Greatest Hack’ AR filter via the BK app during a T20 match to collect and redeem exciting offers for every four or six, or wickets, or 50, 100, 150, 200 or 250 scored, during the power play and any over.

Speaking about the entry, FoxyMoron National Creative Director Dhruv Warrior told e4m, “Our entry used data and tech to create an engaging experience for audiences who missed out on the IPL because of the pandemic. We wanted to engage fans and give them some extra cheer. And we did it on a budget. With clever use of data and tech we 'hacked' the IPL and I believe that combination of elements gives our entry that all-important memorability.”

The campaign has been sent to compete in seven categories: Digital Craft Lions, Engagement Lions: Creative Data, Brand Experience and Activation Lions, Engagement: Media Lions, Engagement: Direct Lions, Creative Commerce Lions, and Mobile lions.

On being asked about his expectations with other entries this year at Cannes Lions, slated to happen between June 22 and 27, Warrior quipped, “The pandemic has, and continues to affect people's mentality towards brands. This year at Cannes I expect to see more work that was aimed to make real and authentic connections with their audiences by focusing on the issues that were really important to them. As is the theme of Cannes this year, I am expecting to see work that focuses on sustainability, DE&I, personal health and wellness. I also am expecting to see work that really dials into cultural nuances and reaches out to more specific and niche audiences.

“The pandemic also pushed brands and advertisers alike to fully immerse themselves into adopting a digital-first approach. eCommerce has really come to the fore and I feel globally the world took a really big step towards becoming a digital community and economy. We will see immersive experiences and plenty of meta exploration and also plenty of focus on Data & Technology, Business Transformation and Creative Effectiveness.”

