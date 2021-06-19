Cannes Lions 2021: India gets five shortlists in Health & Wellness category

FCB Interface, Lowe Lintas Mumbai and Geometry Encompass have clinched the coveted spots

Opening its account at the Cannes Lions 2021, after a disappointing show in the initial shortlists, India has finally secured five shortlists in the health and wellness category.

FCB Interface has been shortlisted in three subcategories -- outdoor ambient, brand experience & activation, and PR -- for Mumbai Police's 'Punishing Signal' campaign.

Lowe Lintas Mumbai's 'H for Handwashing' for Lifebuoy has earned a shortlist in the direct subcategory.

Geometry Encompass Mumbai’s ‘Hackwashing’ campaign for Lifebuoy has been shortlisted under the brand experience & activation subcategory.

The shortlists for pharma categories have also been announced, wherein India hasn’t managed to grab a spot.

