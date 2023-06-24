Cannes Lions: 2 metals for India on last day, final tally at 25

On the final day of Cannes Lions 2023, India bagged two more metals, taking the final tally to 25. Leo Burnett and FCB Interface won Silver and Bronze metals respectively in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category.

Leo Burnett won Silver for The Biochalar Project by Lay’s and FCB Interface (along with FCB Brazil) won Bronze for TR for Teacher - Navneet.

On Friday, the winners were announced for the category of Sustainable Development Goals Lions, Films Lions, Glass Lions: The Lion for Change, Titanium Lions and Grand Prix for Good.

India did not win in the category of Film Lions, Glass: The Lion For Change, Titanium Lions and the Grand Prix for Good. Grand Prix for Good was won by Havas Paris.

On their win, Team FCB Interface said: "Tr for Teacher for brand Navneet is the brainchild of Robby Mathew, Rakesh Menon and team FCB Interface. The sustainability of our education system is under threat all over the world. This campaign attempts to draw the attention of society to this very critical issue and presents a simple yet powerful solution. This is our second lion for sustainability in the last 4 years and we are delighted to be awarded again in this category."

