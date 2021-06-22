Cannes Lions 2021: FCB Interface picks one more silver for ‘The Punishing Signal’ in PR

The agency has won six metals for the campaign thus far

FCB Interface has added yet another Lion to its laurel as it won one more silver for its ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign in PR Lions, under the not-for-profit/charity/government subcategory.

On day one, the agency had won one gold and one silver Health & Wellness Lions along with one silver and two bronze Outdoor Lions for the campaign.

The campaign for Mumbai Police was launched in January 2020, wherein special decibel meters connected to traffic signals were put across the island city with the unenviable sobriquet of the "Honking Capital of the World". As the honking got louder, the timer on the signals was reset, so that the motorists spent more time on the road for more noise generated.

There was one more shortlist in the category from India -- ‘Hackwashing’ by Geometry Encompass, which had earlier won a Health and Wellness Bronze Lion.

