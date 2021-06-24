Cannes Day 4: Cheil India takes home Silver Lion, Dentsu Webchutney wins Bronze Lion

One of the most successful campaigns at Cannes Lions this year, The 8-bit Journo has continued its winning spree by adding Bronze Lion to its tally. Created by Dentsu Webchutney for Vice Media has won it under the Mobile Lions category.







Vice Media along with Dentsu Webchutney had combined technology from the 60s and the 90s and launched the world’s first teletext news portal: The 8-Bit Journo. Relevant news stories that Kashmiris had missed out while living under a media blackout in 2019, after the removal of the section 370, were converted into teletext and dispatched to lakhs of Kashmiris through SMS, the moment the service started there.



The campaign had earlier won three Silver and one Bronze Lions.



Now, Words Aren't Just Heard



Cheil India has picked its first Cannes Lions 2021 metal in the form of a Silver Lion for its ‘Now, Words Aren't Just Heard’ campaign for Samsung.



The campaign was designed for Samsung Good Vibes smartphone communication, which has two interfaces: one regular, and the other for the deafblind. It translates voice and text messages into Morse Code vibrations, and vice versa, helping the deafblind community. Supported by a robust digital campaign and nationwide training workshops, the campaign is bringing inclusivity to over 500,000 people who have been disregarded by modern social media technologies.





