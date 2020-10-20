Zero Gravity Communications bags digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure

Ahmedabad-based integrated communication marketing consultancy- Zero Gravity Communications has won the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure. As part of this mandate, the consultancy will handle creative and content duties in social media marketing, SEO and Digital PR.



Jayant Bokadia, CEO, Nimba Nature Cure, said, “We have chosen Zero Gravity Communications as we share their vision of disrupting the digital landscape and reinforcing our unique value proposition through a personalized digital strategy. Their 360-degree marketing approach will be crucial in shaping a brand identity with a sound recall across platforms.”



This development is the seventh addition to Zero Gravity Communications’ portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic after onboarding five new clients- Roastea, Clear Water, Jivraj 9, NEI from the CK Birla Group, Imbue and Troikaa during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Khushboo Sharma, Founder& CEO, Zero Gravity Communications, attributed the success to her team, whom she calls #ideapeople.



Khushboo Sharma, Founder & CEO, Zero Gravity Communications said, “We are thrilled to have Nimba Nature Cure on board. With a vision to inspire people to live a healthier, longer and better life by adhering to a natural lifestyle, Nimba aims to disrupt the healthcare space through its array of offerings. We, at Zero Gravity Communications, are committed to realizing their vision through out-of-the-box creativity, customized and a multipronged strategy and seamless execution."



