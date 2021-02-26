Zenith India names Ramsai Panchapakesan as National Buying Head
Panchapakesan has over two decades of extensive experience working in the media buying, sales and planning vertical
Zenith India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan in the role of National Buying Head.
He will be in charge of the company’s pan-India media operations, working within Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX, to leverage scale and clout in the local marketplace.
Ramsai has over two decades of extensive experience working in the media buying, sales and planning vertical. Before joining Zenith, Ramsai was an Agency Trading Lead for m/SIX.
