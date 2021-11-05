Zenith bags global media mandate of Lloyds Banking Group

The ROI agency has taken over the crucial account after beating MediaCom who serviced it for 12 long years

Publicis Groupe’s Zenith has bagged the media mandate of Lloyds Banking Group, according to media reports.

The ROI agency has taken over the crucial account after wresting it out from MediaCom who serviced it for 12 long years.

UK’s largest retail bank has appointed the agency following a competitive pitch in which the incumbents also contributed. As per the mandate, Zenith will now handle media planning and buying for all of the Group’s brands like Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and MBNA.

