Zenith appoints Priyanka Kapur as Vice President for Nestlé business

Zenith India has appointed Priyanka Kapur as Vice President to lead its Nestlé business. She will be responsible for media planning, relationship management and supervising the complete and integrated offering for the client. Her key focus will be on strategy, digital transformation, data, analytics, implementation and buying.

A post graduate from NMIMS, Priyanka has over 18 years of rich experience in media and marketing. Her last assignment was with Lodestar UM for almost 10 years as Connections Lead for its key client Coca-Cola. Her role involved spearheading the strategic planning product across portfolio brands and in crafting solutions, connecting brands to consumers. She was also responsible for research, insights and staying updated on the latest consumer trends and building them seamlessly into solutions for brands.

Throughout her career, she has performed extremely well across verticals and platforms which include working as a marketer with NDTV, leading new business development at Balaji Telefilms and as a media planner on some prestigious accounts like Tata Motors and Zodiac, to name a few.

Announcing the appointment, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India said, “I am delighted to have Priyanka on-board. Priyanka’s diverse work experience in the field of media and strategic approach towards the business will help provide impactful and effective solutions to our clients, in an evolving media landscape.”

Priyanka Kapur said, “I am really excited about Zenith’s unique ROI plus and digital-first approach that delivers maximum business results for clients. Also, I am delighted to be part of Publicis Groupe and look forward to the PowerOfOne advantage.”

