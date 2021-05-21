ZEEL COO - International Business Mukund Cairae quits after 16+ years

ZEEL Chief Operating Officer - International Business Mukund Cairae has exited the company after spending almost 17 years at the media conglomerate. Cairae had assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer - International Business in April 2019 and remained in this role till April 2021.



He had joined ZEEL in July 2004 as Vice President - Distribution for the Asia Pacific. Over the course of the next 1.5 decades in the company, Cairae kept moving up the corporate ladder as he went about strengthening and growing ZEEL's international business including the sports business across the Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and Pakistan regions.



Besides building up Ten Sports Pakistan business, Cairae also played a key role in the launch of ZEE5 in the Asia Pacific.



Prior to his elevation as COO - International Business, Cairae was tasked with the responsibility of building ZEEL's sports business as the Head - Sports Business, ZEEL India. He held this role from October 2018 to July 2020. It is pertinent to note that ZEEL had exited the sports business by selling Ten Sports Network to Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for $385 million in August 2016.



As Head - Sports Business, Cairae helped set up two sports IPs in India. These are Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal - a regional Wrestling league encouraging participation from the grass-root level and Zee Bangla Football League - a regional Football league to identify the best of budding sporting talent in East India.



"I was the Chief Operating Officer of the International Business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tasked with leading growth strategy in emerging International markets in content supply," reads Cairae's LinkedIn bio.



"At ZEE, I was responsible for the distribution, ad sales, marketing, syndication, content, programming, and operations of the international business. I also managed the broadcasting business in key territories including the US & Canada, Europe, MENA, Africa, APAC besides the international film production and distribution business. I have set up consumer-centric businesses in the Middle East, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Germany, Russia, South Africa, and Thailand," it further reads.



Cairae joined ZEEL in 2004 from Videocon Consumer Durables where he was General Manager of the Sales & Distribution vertical. Prior to Videocon, he worked at Kotak Life and Amadeus India in sales and marketing roles.

