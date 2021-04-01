ZEEL appoints Manish Chokhani as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

The appointment has come after the completion of Chokhani’s second term as an Independent Director on March 31, 2021

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) appointed Manish Chokhani as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company. On the completion of his second term as an Independent Director on March 31, 2021, Chokhnai is now appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company with effect from April 1, 2021

ZEEL in an official statement to BSE India stated, “Manish Chokhani upon completion of his second term as an Independent Director, ceased to be a Director of the Company on close of business hours on March 31, 2021. Further, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Chokhani as an additional director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2021.”

Chokhani was appointed as Independent Director of the Company for the first term from April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2018, and for the second term from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2021.

Chokhani is a Chartered Accountant and MBA from the London Business School and is one of India's most respected financial experts and investors. From 2006 to 2011, he was CEO of Enam Securities, India's leading investment bank. He led its $400 million mergers in 2011 with Axis Bank to create Axis Capital Ltd., which he led as MD & CEO until the end of 2013.

Under his leadership, Enam/ Axis mobilized 25% of all equity funds raised in India and were the house banker to several leading Indian business groups. From 2014 to 2016, he served as Chairman of TPG Growth in India and from 2017 to 2019 as Senior Advisor to TPG Group, one of the world's largest PE firms. He currently serves as an independent director on various boards including Westlife Development Limited (McDonalds), Shoppers Stop Limited, Auxilo Finserve Private Limited, Parksons Packaging Limited. He also serves on the Governing Board of Flame University.

