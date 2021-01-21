ZEE appoints Ashok Namboodiri as Chief Business Officer, International Business

Namboodiri has previously been associated with brands like Britannia, Tata Consumer, Coca Cola and Unilever in his rich experience of over 2 decades

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has onboarded Ashok Namboodiri as the Chief Business Officer for the International Business.

In line with the ZEE 4.0 approach, the Company aims at maintaining a strategic focus on the international markets in order to realise strong opportunities for growth. With Ashok’s rich experience and expertise, the Company intends to optimally capitalize on these opportunities by further strengthening its presence in the international markets. The Company also aims at streamlining the international business with an integrated team, in order to enable each cluster to craft a local-market aligned approach. Ashok will be responsible for leading the teams across the international markets, leveraging the Company’s deep level of understanding from each market to drive strategic growth.

In his previous stint, Ashok was associated with Star India Pvt. Ltd., leading the regional sports business, general entertainment business in the Kannada market and spearheaded the launch of five sports channels. With a rich experience of over two decades, Ashok has previously been associated with brands like Britannia, Tata Consumer, Coca Cola and Unilever.

Ashok’s appointment is with effect from 20th January 2021

