Youthbeat bags mandate for upGrad's new Campus Ambassador program

upGrad has launched its newest Campus Ambassador program and the mandate has been bagged by the youth marketing wing of Sociowash-Youthbeat. upGrad is an online learning platform where students can earn degrees from leading institutions across the world from the comfort of their location.

Set up in 2015, upGrad aims at helping students and working professionals gain new skills. Within a span of five years, upGrad has garnered a reputation for being India’s leading distance education platform. The scope for online growth is vast and Sociowash has stepped in to devise the right strategy to achieve a better brand awareness by creating an influence within the youth community.

Sociowash is a digital marketing company whose youth marketing arm, Youthbeat manages several student ambassador programs for brands like Tinder, OnePlus, MPL and Urbanic. The mandate includes managing all activities associated with the campus ambassador program including recruitment of student ambassadors from top universities.

Commenting on this, Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, Sociowash said, “It’s always an adventure taking on youth marketing programs. With the world evolving rapidly in technology and education, upGrad fits right into the digital age in providing distance learning. We look forward to creating strategies for upGrad in the best interest of the youth community and the brand.”

As a part of upGrad’s program, students get to improve their skills and gain experience working with the brand. The student ambassador program would help increase the brand’s share of voice among the student community and promote the platform through interesting initiatives.

Youth Marketing programs are ideal opportunities for students to be involved in, to gain knowledge outside the classroom. upGrad’s Campus Ambassador program is the perfect opportunity for students to learn new skills, gain practical marketing experience and up their competency and the brand gets to leverage the power of youth marketing through the same process.

