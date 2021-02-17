Wunderman Thompson India bags integrated creative mandate for Tata Power

Following a multi-agency pitch, Wunderman Thompson India has won the integrated creative mandate comprising ATL, BTL and digital services for India’s largest integrated power utility, Tata Power’s solar rooftop solutions. Leveraging its comprehensive creative, technology and data capabilities, Wunderman Thompson India will partner Tata Power to drive growth across geographies, demographics and mind-sets.

The rise in pollution levels and the rapid depletion of non-renewable fuel resources requires urgent attention to fulfill increasing energy demands. And that’s what is paving the way for Solar Revolution in India. Investing in solar rooftop solutions leads to great savings, while protecting the environment. And Tata Power with their state of art solutions is trying to bridge that need gap for both residential as well as the commercial segment.

On awarding the business to Wunderman Thompson India, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “Solar Rooftop is one of the primary and the quickest enablers of green energy. Our vision is to stimulate adoption of green energy in the daily life of every individual in the country. As India’s leading solar rooftop player, our endeavour is to collaborate with our responsible consumers and empower them to conserve energy, save power costs and help protect the environment. Our products are absolutely top class and can be customised to suit varied individual needs. With our upcoming campaigns, we aim to create awareness about the environmental and commercial benefits of solar rooftop installation to all. We are delighted to have a strong communications partner like Wunderman Thompson on board as we build our customer-facing business.”

Commenting on the win, Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “Renewable energy is the future. We are extremely happy and proud that we will be partnering Tata Power in their endeavour to build a sustainable future for the country. We will help achieve the strategic business objectives of Tata Power, rearticulate the brand and create relevance for consumers. The opportunity is huge and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead as we take our first step with an integrated campaign across mainline and digital platforms.”

