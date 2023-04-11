WPP gets KKR as partner in FGS Global
WPP will remain the majority owner of the company, and FGS Global employees will remain substantial shareholders
WPP has announced that global investment firm KKR has made a growth investment in FGS Global, the strategic advisory and communications consultancy in which WPP is a majority shareholder.
FGS Global has 1,300 experts around the world advising clients in navigating complex situations and reputational challenges. It was created through the combination of leading strategic communications and public affairs firms Finsbury, The Glover Park Group, Hering Schuppener and Sard Verbinnen & Co.
FGS Global is a leading company in financial communications globally and was recently ranked the number one global PR firm for deal count and value by Mergermarket, having advised on 322 deals with a total value of over $657 billion in 2022. Its advisory services span all aspects of strategic communications, including corporate reputation, crisis management and government affairs. It operates from global offices in 27 cities around the world,” read a release.
Following the investment from KKR, WPP will remain the majority owner of the company, and FGS Global employees will remain substantial shareholders. Golden Gate Capital, the private investment firm which has been a shareholder in FGS Global since 2016, will exit its investment through the sale of its interest to KKR.
The transaction values FGS Global at $1.425 billion. It is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The strategic partnership with KKR – one of the world’s leading investment firms – will help to drive the continued growth of FGS Global, the innovation of its service offering and the expansion of its international footprint in the resilient and growing strategic advisory sector. KKR is making the investment in FGS Global primarily through its European Fund VI.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “FGS Global has established itself as a global leader in strategic advisory and communications, providing board-level counsel to the world’s leading companies and organisations. We are delighted to welcome KKR as a new strategic partner in FGS Global, in a transaction that recognises the tremendous value of the business and its potential for continued strong growth.”
Philipp Freise, Partner at KKR, said: “WPP and FGS Global have built an exceptional communications advisory firm. Stakeholder engagement is a boardroom issue and we are today establishing a powerful strategic partnership between WPP and KKR to support FGS Global as they continue on their path to building an industry-defining global business.”
Alex Geiser, Global CEO of FGS Global, said: “We are thrilled to be joined by KKR as a strategic partner on our journey to create the world leader in strategic advisory and communications. Our mission to help leaders lead in an increasingly complex stakeholder environment is timelier than ever. The fact that a global investor with the great sophistication and experience of KKR has joined WPP in seeing what we see in our people, the work we do for clients and our future is immensely motivating. We are grateful our clients and our employees will be the beneficiaries.”
AnyMind Group goes public with debut on Tokyo Stock Exchange
The group has issued 885,300 shares with an additional overallotment option and associated offering 403,400 shares, and a secondary public offering of 1,804,200 shares, at a price of ¥1,000 per share
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 10:13 AM | 6 min read
AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has today announced the successful completion of its initial public offering and listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker number [5027].
AnyMind Group newly issued 885,300 shares with an additional overallotment option and associated offering 403,400 shares, and a secondary public offering of 1,804,200 shares, at a price to the public of ¥1,000 per share.
Proceeds from the IPO will be invested in talent growth, platform development and business expansion. In less than seven years since the Singapore-born company started operations, AnyMind Group has expanded to 19 offices in 13 markets across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East, and has grown its headcount to over 1,300 employees.
Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Over the years, we have consistently shown strong execution capabilities and a sustainable approach to growth as we expanded our geographical and market presence, and depth and breadth of products. We are looking to deliver long-term sustainable growth centered around our renewed focus to make it exciting for everyone to do business. We are just getting started on our journey.”
Although AnyMind Group today provides proprietary technology and business support that encompasses end-to-end commerce enablement, the company has had a storied history since its founding less than seven years ago.
AnyMind Group started operations as AdAsia Holdings by Kosuke Sogo and Otohiko Kozutsumi in Singapore in April 2016 and quickly expanded across Asia. In 2019, the company moved its headquarters to Tokyo, Japan. Prior to its public listing, AnyMind Group received US$91,700,000 in capital funding from investors that include (but are not limited to) JAFCO Asia, LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Nomura SPARX, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, and more.
The company started with a focus on the marketing technology industry and provided advertising technology-related products. The company then launched an influencer marketing platform and a publisher monetization platform before rebranding to AnyMind Group in January 2018, in a signal of intention to develop offerings outside of marketing technology. In 2019, the company moved into the content creator and social media influencer monetization space, and since 2020, the company has launched platforms for manufacturing management, e-commerce management, logistics management and conversational commerce.
Today, the company’s customers include brands and businesses, web and mobile app publishers, and content creators and social media influencers, and provides these customers with offerings across two areas which it terms “Brand Commerce” and “Partner Growth.”
Within Brand Commerce, the company provides brands and businesses with platforms for e-commerce management (AnyX), manufacturing management (AnyFactory), e-commerce enablement (AnyShop), logistics management (AnyLogi), and conversational commerce (AnyChat), along with marketing platforms for influencer marketing (AnyTag) and digital marketing (AnyDigital).
In Partner Growth, web and mobile app publishers and social media influencers can tap on platforms for analytics, monetization and a host of other features, through AnyManager (for publishers) and AnyCreator (for influencers). Customers in Partner Growth can also tap on AnyMind Group’s platforms in Brand Commerce.
The company has also made seven mergers and acquisitions to date, including publisher trading desks FourM (based out of Japan and acquired in 2017) and Acqua Media (based out of Hong Kong and acquired in 2018), influencer networks Moindy (based out of Thailand and acquired in 2019) and GROVE (based out of Japan and acquired in 2019), mobile advertising company POKKT Mobile Ads (based out of India and acquired in 2020), direct-to-consumer fitness apparel brand LÝFT (based out of Japan and acquired in 2020), and cross-border marketing firm ENGAWA (based out of Japan and acquired in 2021).
With a renewed purpose to “make it exciting for everyone to do business,” AnyMind Group looks to help its customers better manage the growing complexity of online commerce, accelerating a world where business is done through a single platform, is borderless and open, and data can be utilized and maximized freely across business functions, enabling higher levels of growth. The company terms this next-generation commerce.
Resilient business model with continued traction
Over the years, the company has continuously innovated and expanded its value to customers, growing from the marketing space to now providing end-to-end offerings for digital commerce. The company serves a growing pool of customers that include 1,000+ brands and businesses, 1,300+ web and mobile app publishers, and 1,300+ content creators and social media influencers.
Despite macroeconomic headwinds, pandemic-induced impacts and weakened local currencies against the U.S. dollar in recent years, the company has continued to stay resilient, resulting in:
A 54% compound annual growth rate from 2017-2022
A track record of revenue growth. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw revenue of ¥24,790 million, up from ¥19,252 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥32,744 million in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 *There was revenue recognition adjustment incurred in FY2022 for some creator customers in Partner Growth from recording of gross sales as revenue to recording of net sales as revenue
Continued growth in gross profits. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw gross profit of ¥9,291 million, up from ¥6,272 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥12,090 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
Achievement of operating profit whilst balancing growth. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw an operating profit of ¥30 million, an improvement from an operating loss of ¥213 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥309 million operating profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
Positive adjusted EBITDA of ¥1,005 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, an improvement from ¥554 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Note : This is a press release to announce the completion of listing of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or any other similar activities in or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.
Dr Arvind Kumar Goel joins enba jury panel
Dr Goel is a renowned educationist & philanthropist
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Moradabad's renowned educationist & philanthropist Dr Arvind Kumar Goel has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. Goel is one of the most influential and well-known figures who is known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Several industrialists, politicians, film personalities consider him as their role model.
Goel is very well known for his humanitarian efforts. He has set up old-age centers, youth centers, hospitals, yoga kendras and more to help the needy. He has also created employment opportunities for the poor and jobless and helps run hundreds of educational institutions all over the country. Goel is a philanthropist who aims to eradicate social inequality.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., former Editor-in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Sanjay Gupta, former Managing Director, Star India.
Wavemaker wins integrated account of Havmor Ice Cream
The account size is believed to be between Rs 100 cr and Rs 150 cr
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 28, 2023 4:58 PM | 1 min read
After a competitive multi-agency pitch, Wavemaker India has won the integrated media duties for Havmor ice cream. The account size is believed to be between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crores. Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media.
“Havmor is believed to be working with a small, lesser-known agency earlier. However, early this year it decided to call a multi-agency pitch, which was won by Wavemaker Mumbai office,” said an industry source.
Wavemaker India was contacted for comments but did not respond until the time of filing this story.
Havmor Ice Cream, a part of Lotte Confectionery, is one of India’s largest ice cream brands. In the last decade, Havmor has grown tenfold, establishing a strong brand presence, and emerging as one of the fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands in the country. Across states, it has a a network of 60,000 retail outlets and over 200 flagship parlours.
Adani’s AMG Media Network gets 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 crore
Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has reportedly acquired a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for Rs 48 crore. While the decision to make the acquisition was announced in May 2022, Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing.
Quintillion Business Media runs the digital publication Bloomberg Quint now called BQ Prime.
QBM is a business and financial news company and operates a leading business news digital platform in India. QBM’s main content is based on the Indian economy, international finance, corporate law & governance and business news, amongst others through its platform Bloomberg | Quint. It has a subsisting content agreement with Bloomberg Television Production Services India Private Limited.
Back in May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
“We are delighted to welcome the Adani Group as an investor in QBM. Given the proven execution record of the Adani group, their support to fulfill the ambitions of QBM will lay the foundation for accelerating the growth of the business and scale of QBM’s high quality content for the Indian audiences,” saidAnil Uniyal, CEO, QBM.
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale joins enba jury panel
He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Shewale belongs to Shiv Sena party and is the Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai South Central constituency. He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the municipal corporation of the city of Mumbai where he held the position from 2010 to 2014.
Shewale has also headed the Market and Garden Committee and the Ward Committee and was also a member of the Law Committee. He was the Shiv Sena candidate from Trombay assembly seat in 2004 Vidhan Sabha elections but lost to Congress candidate. Shewale, along with his predecessor Ravindra Waikar, hold the record for being appointed the chairman of the BMC standing committee the most times.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Paytm Ads' Amplify 2023 unlocks power of audience insights and innovation
The event saw the attendance of top leaders from BFSI, F&B, CPG, fashion, e-comm, autos and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:10 AM | 2 min read
The event saw participation from industry leaders representing top brands across BFSI, F&B, CPG, Fashion, E-commerce, Auto and more. It was an excellent opportunity for attendees to discuss how they could leverage deterministic data and unleash the power of audience insights backed by innovative ad solutions to drive their brand’s success in 2023 and beyond.
Praveen Sharma, COO of Commerce Services, Paytm, opened the event. He said, “We are delighted to host the inaugural edition of Amplify 2023 – our flagship event that brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss how best to leverage the fintech platform for driving growth. We are committed to helping businesses unlock the power of audience insights through advertising solutions that help our clients achieve their desired objectives.”
The day saw participation from CMOS of brands like Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Emami, Truecaller, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Sugar Cosmetics, Jyothy labs, HDFC Ergo to name a few, along with Agency Partners from Dentsu, Wavemaker and Interactive Avenues. They shared insights on leveraging data and innovation to make informed decisions on media investments to achieve maximum ROI while keeping user experience at the core. In addition, there were panel discussions on ‘The Role of Deterministic Data in Marketing Campaigns and How Digital Coupons Help Online Businesses to Scale? These sessions provided attendees with valuable insights on leveraging insights to drive effective campaigns across the Paytm ecosystem. The conversation also zoomed into how programmatic campaigns through demand-side platforms (DSP) can be powered using audience insights from Paytm, as the current available solutions are either not very accurate or limited by the reach of e-commerce and their walled gardens.
The Panelists included Shuchi Singhal, AVP- Marketing, Emami; Subha Sreenivasan Iyer, Vice President/Head Media & Digital Marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Ketan Bharati, VP- Global Marketing Operations, Truecaller; Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect & CDO, Dentsu Media Group, Suchit Sikaria, CBO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Dhruv Dewan, COO & Co-Founder, Thrive Now and Saumil Parekh, VP- Marketing, PharmEasy.
Shreyas Srinivasan, CPO- Consumer Products, Paytm and CEO- Paytm Insider, delivered the keynote address. “With increasing consumer expectations towards personalisation, it has become essential for brands to understand consumer behavior better so that campaigns can be tailored accordingly. “ Aditya Swaminathan, AVP - Strategy, Partnerships & Marketing, Paytm Ads, touched upon the platforms’ capabilities and success stories, while Ashwin Srinivasan, VP - Product, Paytm Ads, talked about the up -and- coming product features.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya launches IDEACAFE.AGENCY
The company will specialise in creative, data and technology-led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 8:22 AM | 2 min read
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, the founder of OOH agency Milestone Brandcom, officially announced the launch of his new company called IDEACAFE.AGENCY. The company aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication with its idea-centric approach.
With more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions with leading agencies like O&M,Dentsu, Emirates Neon, and Mudra, Nabendu a seasoned and respected industry professional has worked with national and multinational brands such as Airtel, L'oreal, Apple, Toyota ,Axis Bank, DBS Bank, Zee TV, Tata DOCOMO, McDonald's, Tanishq, and Viacom18 and more. Credited to have introduced some of the most disruptive and innovative inclusions in OOH over the past two decades Nabendu is also an agent for change and IDEACAFE.AGENCY is based on these very solid foundations.
IDEACAFE.AGENCY promises to be a new age independent company that redefines the "brewing" of ideas. The company will offer a range of services, including creative, data and technology led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands across the spectrum. This is a novel idea and possibly the first-ever out-of-home creative agency in the world. IDEACAFE.AGENCY’ s aspirations are much bigger than being just another out of home agency and revolve around doing OOH the right way that is idea driven and data led.
Joining Nabendu on this exciting journey are two co-founders, Hanoz Patel and Abhishek Kabra, both specialists in the space who were part of the Milestone Brandcom journey. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will assist in creating ideas that change what people do, think, and feel, making brands distinctive and helping them grow.
According to Nabendu, "I am super thrilled to announce the setting up of this new age independent company. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will concentrate on building ideas and content across all spectrums of the brand communication space. I have always believed in creating disruptive, clutter-breaking ideas and bringing them alive to make a difference in a brands growth trajectory and will continue spearheading the same ahead."
With offices already set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, IDEACAFE.AGENCY is all set to bring on board industry specialists, experts from diverse backgrounds, and new talent to create disruptive and innovative ideas. Nabendu is already in talks with industry leaders known to have been instrumental in reimagining OOH, marketers par excellence, and hiring the right talent to scale and take IDEACAFE.AGENCY to new heights.
